Confirmed Arsenal team – Lokonga starts as we go for 5th win in a row against Aston Villa

After winning their first four games this season, Arsenal are going into uncharted territory with the great chance they have to make it 5 in a row this evening at the Emirates.
The Gunners have a little problem of having three midfielders out of action, especially so early in the season, so it will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta lines up his team’s tactics.
But considering the confidence that the players have right now after 4 wins in a row, I would be very surprised if Arsenal didn’t win, whichever team Arteta chooses from his much bigger squad than last season.
I am hoping that we see Marquinhos given a chance so Saka gets a rest, but usually Arteta prefers to keep the same starting XI until changes are need.
Patrick did a preview earlier and this is the team that he predicted that Arteta would choose…
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Tierney
Lokonga Odegaard Xhaka
Saka Jesus Martinelli
And this is Arteta’s confirmed selection…
🚨 Here’s how we line up for #ARSAVL
🇧🇪 Sambi starts in midfield
🇧🇷 @biel_m04 at the back
🏴 @AaronRamsdale98 between the sticks
August 31, 2022
It looks like Patrick was Spot On!!!
It should be an easy win tonight against a struggling Villa, who cant buy a win. We have far too much for them and another 3 points, to help endorse our promising start before our first real test of our credentials against utd. 5 wins were always possible when the fixtures came out. So far so good.
Yes. We should win but this is epl. We shouldn’t be complacent at all and we all know that a tean struggling always put in a good fight against us. Southampton are struggling but hit Chelsea Real hard. Let’s take our chances today when they come. Score early and hit them hard.
On paper should be a certain win but games are not won on paper. Amassing 5 wins in a row is actually relatively rare.
We can do this. Stay sharp at the back, keep shooting and goals will come.
Come on young gunners!
There is no easy game in EPL
@Reggie
It would seem so. But like fighting a little dude, ya gotta be careful cuz he’s got something to prove. Villa are capable and Stevie G is trying to keep his job. Seeing what happened to Parker, might just have incentivised him…IJS
Can’t say fairer than that Reggie, although some ‘better sides’ haven’t started well against teams they should have beaten. Let’s hope the mentality is strong tonight
Zinchenko is injured so him starting in the midfield won’t happen and I guess Arteta don’t want to tinker with the line up a lot since White have been doing well at RB. Let’s hope Lokonga steps up and do well.
Hoping we have Zinchenko and Partey back for the united game. At least one of them…
Coyg’
Dont take tonights game for granted Villa need the points and we arenot strong enough up front Have seen Arsenal come unstuck so many times in this type of game I predict a 2 2 draw or Villa to edge it by the odd goal I hooe im wrong but shall find out later on tonight
Disagree we have averaged 2.87 goals per game so far ,villa have 3 goals in 4 games .
Worry should be the soft centre and getting overrun with Xhaka lokonga and Odegaard who have little to no pace between them .
Could miss partey ,but we should have plenty to get the 3 points .
Looking forward to this one ,something I’ve been missing for the last couple of years .
@Dan Kit
We have to earn this one, just like the others. Not trying to sound negative, but this one don’t look like it’s goin to be easy…IJS
They have 3 goals mate in the first 4 games
Our defence as been amazing so far ,I cannot see anything but a nice 3 goal win TBH .
Personally feel Gerard or Lampard will be the next manager to be looking for a new job ,villa looked very good last season and villa are no club to be messing around if their manager does not keep up the results .
Easy mate 🫣
Easy win mate 🫣*
Agree about the sack race. I didn’t expect Scottie Parker’s exit quite so soon either
Agree sue (for a change 😂)
Sacking a manager who just got them promoted after 4 games was awful IMO ,atleast give him half a season as he deserved that .
Imagine they will go through 2-3 managers this season and still go down
I’m not so sure about Lokonga.. But I hope we grab those 3 points
It won’t be an easy win. We should sign Ruben Neves tomorrow. That should be a priority over the right wing role.
I think it was mentioned earlier to push white up into the middle which I agree with as lokonga looked a lvl below last season ,maybe he’s bulked up abit over the summer so could come good and obviously Arteta as shown some faith picking uk ,but that middle of the pitch looks a tad on the weak side .
Saying that should be another 3 points on the board as villa have looked a shambles at the start of this season ,good easy 60 mins ,rest up some players to what’s to come Sunday and probably our toughest test so far .
COYG
Villa have a point to prove tonight. I am afraid this game may be a draw though I would want us to win. Lonkonga is not DM, Thieny need to step up he wasn’t good against Fulharm. Arsenal had better be ready for Villa physicality. The attackers must be clinical against E.Martinez.
I remain carefully optimistic.
This pretty much confirms Maitland Niles is gone this season. Other wise i would have had him on the bench as a central midfield substitute in case something happens to Sambi or xhaka during the game.
Hoping we have “won” the game by the 60th min and that MA gives some game time to the bench that’s in desperate need of match fitness. Long season ahead and midweek games going to start coming thick and fast now.
All game is simply 3 points and in the premier league no point come easy, no easy opponent at all just ask Chelsea fans how they felt before the games against Leeds and Southampton.
I hope we can make it 5 wins out of 5 today and they prepare for ManU with Partey back in the team.
2-0 to the Arsenal!!!
Chelsea have been scrapping points since last season
Wouldn’t be an easy game for Arsenal, I still believe Arsenal would win tonight. COYG
I have just read that we are after a 21 year old Brazilian lad (Quelle Surprise) called Danilo.
He is a defensive midfielder.
His stats say he averages 2.2 tackles per match.
Ngolo Kante attempts 7 tackles per match and makes 5 of them.
Rather late in the game to try for a transfer wouldn’t you say!!
Hmmm.
This is still a rumor!!!!
If Arsenal can’t find Partey’s successor from other club, I think they will rely on Sambi-Lokonga and Xhaka for the CDM role
Sambi-Lokonga’s first touch was still highly inconsistent in pre-season, so let’s see whether he’s improved it or not
Despite my earlier posts hoping that Ben White is preferred in DM today, I’m please Lokonga gets a shot today. Important to also keep the squad morale up and give players opportunities. Imagine how Lokonga might have felt if he was not brought in being the only other midfielder that is fit and can play that position. I would’ve thought that Xhaka will look to stay back more to offer more support to Lokonga.
Looking at the bench, it does seem like a strong squad with the only absentees being the four injured players – Partey, Zinchenko, Elneny and Nelson. Matthew Smith is the only academy player in the list of 9 substitutes, so when this current squad is fully fit we will have 3 players from the current squad who will not even make it to the matchday squad of 20.
I think the key is to keep the current crop fit and healthy. Given we are playing the Europa League, every player is capable of getting a good amount of game time, so lots of competition and room for improvement. I would be very disappointed if we don’t see wholesome changes for the cup competitions so our strongest XI play the league games.
Contrary to some of the posts here, this will be a very tough game – Villa need a win and they will come out all guns blazing. We need to remain composed and utilize the home advantage to get an early goal. 5 wins would be incredible and would be the momentum we need to take to Manchester next matchday.
My prediction is 3-1, with Jesus and Saka on the scoresheet. Coutinho to come off the bench and pull a goal back for Villa.
Come on you gooners!
I DON’T trust Lokonga in midfield. 😐
I can’t say Lakonga is the reason we couldn’t make top 4 last season so am no5 comfortable seeing him again on this line up . He is the least player i expected to start this game. All the same, all fingers ctossed, hope he proves me wrong
I mean, (I can say)
Jacob Ramsay is a big danger and needs to be watched carefully.Villa have been weak at CB so far this season and this is where we can expose them.I think we will have enough to get the points.
Let’s see how this selected team paform
Smith couldn’t get a game for potters bar but on our bench
I wish afc team and fans world wide the best of luck as we take on Aston villa tonight.
What is the point of var
Villa are terrible
And we can’t score
Saka should have scored
They’re trying to take our legs out…
And the ref lets them, typical eyes so far up his ass refereeing.
The ref needs to get a grip here
Xhaka will do one tackle and out comes the red
I was thinking exact same. Poor ref
What a chance
Bit unfair to give Lokonga a hard time, guy barely gets game time. So he’s obv not match fit and lacks experience.
He’s actually started well
But Saka should have scored…
I agree, I’m referring to all the comments above.
Omg how has saka not scored there
We need to fix our finishing been missing too many chances this season. Else this will cost us later on.
Only a matter of time
Should have maybe rested saka (who’s looked out of sorts )and played Eddie who looked good with Jesus in preseason .
Lokongo is looking good out there.
Yes…. His passing is looking very sharp at the moment..
Get in
Hurray!
The best thing about Saliba is that you barely notice he’s on the field and rarely hear his name mentioned.
Quick, efficient and effective!
Spot on
He really go unnoticed whole game but he remains very effective in entire game
Yes
I had to check the start sheet!🙄
Jesus”Give him a ball and a blade of grass…” 😁
I think Martinelli has covered more ground alone than the whole AVL team combined.
@PJ-SA
Dude is”unplayable”…
How many more fouls is Kamara aloud to commit
We are missing chances