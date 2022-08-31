Confirmed Arsenal team – Lokonga starts as we go for 5th win in a row against Aston Villa

After winning their first four games this season, Arsenal are going into uncharted territory with the great chance they have to make it 5 in a row this evening at the Emirates.

The Gunners have a little problem of having three midfielders out of action, especially so early in the season, so it will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta lines up his team’s tactics.

But considering the confidence that the players have right now after 4 wins in a row, I would be very surprised if Arsenal didn’t win, whichever team Arteta chooses from his much bigger squad than last season.

I am hoping that we see Marquinhos given a chance so Saka gets a rest, but usually Arteta prefers to keep the same starting XI until changes are need.

Patrick did a preview earlier and this is the team that he predicted that Arteta would choose…

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

Lokonga Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Jesus Martinelli

And this is Arteta’s confirmed selection…

🚨 Here’s how we line up for #ARSAVL 🇧🇪 Sambi starts in midfield

🇧🇷 @biel_m04 at the back

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @AaronRamsdale98 between the sticks — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2022

It looks like Patrick was Spot On!!!