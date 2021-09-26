Confirmed Arsenal team as we play host to rivals Tottenham at the Emirates

Tottenham have made the short trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal for this Super Sunday clash, and both starting line-ups have now been announced as we close in on the kick-off time.

The Gunners announced that they had a clean bill of health in the run for the first time this season, with Granit Xhaka having completed his three-match ban also, meaning that we could well see Mikel Arteta’s idea of his best possible line-up today, which could well be a incite into the rest of our campaign.

Spurs are without Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon, while Lucas Moura is back in the squad after his latest injury, meaning that both sides should have no excuses come the final whistle.

Do you think Xhaka should have made way for Pepe or another forward? Will this line-up be the base for Arsenal going forward this season? What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the teams?

Patrick