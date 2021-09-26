Confirmed Arsenal team as we play host to rivals Tottenham at the Emirates

Tottenham have made the short trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal for this Super Sunday clash, and both starting line-ups have now been announced as we close in on the kick-off time.
The Gunners announced that they had a clean bill of health in the run for the first time this season, with Granit Xhaka having completed his three-match ban also, meaning that we could well see Mikel Arteta’s idea of his best possible line-up today, which could well be a incite into the rest of our campaign.
Spurs are without Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon, while Lucas Moura is back in the squad after his latest injury, meaning that both sides should have no excuses come the final whistle.
Your NLD team news…
@AaronRamsdale98 in goal
@Thomaspartey22 starts
@Auba leads the line!
Do you think Xhaka should have made way for Pepe or another forward? Will this line-up be the base for Arsenal going forward this season? What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the teams?
Patrick
Xhaka is not world class but he is our most experienced midfielder, he has his bad moments but he also had some dominating performances against top teams. on the long term we should replace him, but in the current state of our squad, he is the best option.
Good
Urgh, Xhaka again. What does the guy need to do to show he shouldn’t be put straight in the lineup? Not even a ridiculously stupid red and 3 wins without him prove we’re better off waiting. Absolute joke.
Ridiculous … the man is championship level .. we have plenty of better options … this is one of several reasons why until arteta leaves we will be a mid table outfit … the Panglossian so called fans who have backed him to stay this long need to wake up
Spot on buddy
Xhaka limits our game. I am not happy, he should not not playing. Not match fit and has been ill…….not good at all.
Oh shut up complaining until after the game please.
What’s the point of the forum if not for people to voice their opinions? Stating the Xhaka is a liability and should not be starting is not complaint it is a (valid) opinion.
Xhaka out pepe in ,would have been same team I picked then.
Come on you gunners.
STUFF the spuds.
Very hard game to win, would I have started xhaka no but only time will tell. If we win arteta is the man if we lose he must be sacked, this is what the 2021 football fan is like me included as I want my club to win so so bad but will not tolerate a bad team performance on “what they get paid”. I know my logic is so wrong but I love my club so much and have been a gooner since 1961.
You think I would know better but I dont as I only want us to win. I’m hopeful but if we dont win I wont rant on here with personal crap but I do want the team to leave nothing on the pitch. Last thing I’m not a highly educated man like a lot of you on here so my grammar isn’t the best but I will for 90 minutes get behind the arsenal like my life depends on it.COYG
Good line up.
Only thing is maybe Sambi for Xhaka
And Lacazette for Aubamenyang. I hope we take our chances today and Aubamenyang have a commanding game. Also hope to see a decent Xhaka and not the one with errors.
The back 4 need to focus 100%.
Hopefully we win. CoYG
Same changes I would have made to the line-up……. hope we win anyways. COYG!
Very strong lineup. It will be interesting to see how our possible first eleven will fare against a strong Spurs side.
It will not be easy of course but 3 points should be expected.
I am an Arsenal fan. I will always support my team but am not convinced with the inclusion of Xhaka.
HH,
You think this is strong enough without Lacazette? I was really hoping Lacazette would start, his link-up play is vitally important upfront and he also scores in these kind of games, best of luck to the team though, coyg!
Xhaka in and Laca out decision is a brave one. Let’s hope it works for Arsenal. COYG.
Pepe,Tavares and Niles should have started, the team is blunt this experiment should end today if we lose this match. I had predicted 2:0 win in a bet ,but this line-up I’m disappointed.
Pepe maybe, but what did Tavares and Niles do to justify this trust? nothing really.
Why will you want Tavares ahead of Tierney?
Well when we win 4-0 will you actually be happy? Let’s stop the negativity before the game even starts!
Admin Pat, careful, else they’ll say you think you are better than they are for pointing out how the negativity shouldn’t even be something now.
I mean we’re yet to kick the ball and everyone’s come out criticizing and being doomsayers instead of just supporting the starting 11 for the full 90 minutes
I know Eddie, it REALLY annoys me mate
Tierney/ Smith-Rowe gave Doherty a torrid time and Zaha vs Tanganga didn’t end well this month, so hopefully Arteta’s plan works well on the left wing
This is one of the most pivotal games i can remember and cant wait for it
Watch xhaka blow it
I think you actually WANT him to play badly. How does that compute?
Pat prescribe what you preach
Stop moaning at fans
If your not happy with people commenting stop
Posting
Xhaka should have made way for Sambi.
How can arteta call himself a coach when he selects a liablity like xhaka. Cant run cant tackle and when the going gets tough he does something stupid. Better off playing with 10 men from the start
You are all idiots if you think you know better than the man that watches every single player in training. Arteta is picking his best team to win the game. You can blame Xhaka for your breakfast being cold, but he is Artetas captain and you should support him .
Is this Arteta talking??
But Admin Pat, we have seen countless times, errors made by Xhaka. You and I know he lacks the required discipline. I think there is a reason why people here are not happy with the inclusion of Xhaka
And I know that Arteta thinks he is the best choice. I support the team and the manager, but because YOU don’t like him we should insult him if he plays? Who knows best? You or Arteta?
I prefer to use his actual playing performances to rate him and they’ve been lacking for 7 years now.
And I am sick of this witch hunt against a very good Arsenal player. Xhaka was our best most consistent midfielder last season and you all think he’s a liability. Get a grip before the site implodes before the game has even started. Support your club and their players.
Why change a winning formula for one that failed many times last season? Don’t make sense to me but hope it works out and we silence them noisy neighbors.
COYG
In Xhaka some arsenal fans have a scapegoat if we lose.
However unlike most us i like some games last season that Xhaka was paired with Partey and I was not happy when Arteta shifted him to the left full back when Tierney got injured.
I hope we play well and a little bit of luck here and there.
A win will change our season for good but I will take a draw
Very conservative starting 11 for a must win game at Home. This is not a team capable of lots of goals, with auba being the only one good in front of goal and he is lacking in form. I predicted a very boring game
I’m not gon moan about the lineup or sth instead just ask a simple question, what warranted the inclusion of Xhaka in this team, Man’s just gon walk in and out of our squad as he pleases huh? I guess the gradual 4-3-3 experiment is over
He is Artetas captain. I don’t think Xhaka picks himself, do you?
The line up suggest a very cautious, counter attacking approach from Arsenal. Plan B would be bringing on Pepe, Laca, Lokonga. Certainly not what I am hoping see but all the best to The Arsenal.
This Arteta is a joke!. Imagine distorting the lineup with Xhaka!. Can’t he reason?. You don’t just change a winning team with a reckless player. I hope this Xhaka interest don’t eventually lead to Arteta sack!. As an Arsenal fan I hope we win!
I am really hoping MA prove us wrong with his Xhaka
selection
What’s the point of playing xhaka if you don’t play a fast wing like Pepe to receive the long balls ….
Pepe over esr for me
I am excited about the game.. We will turn up today
The Xhaka comments are really giving headache man I swear.
You’d think as supporters we’ll drop our complaints for now and just support the full team and pass judgement after the game, but No, Arsenal fans need to show this part of their lives.
Y’all think if the fans in the stadium react like y’all and start complaining, moaning about Xhaka on the pitch, y’all think it’ll help the team win the game ?
SMH
Good luck boys, COYG!
Basically People are so frustrated because of Arteta and Xhaka so they will speak…
Why arteta keeps using this Conservative formation that keeps failing…
Take the game to the spuds for godsake….why change a winning team … football ain’t bout experienced players alone anymore…young lads are carrying teams round Europe when seniors are underperforming…
If Sambi Partey odegaard is working….use it for godsake…..xhaka shouldn’t walk straight back into the team….same mistakes early last season stubbornly playing willian till December…
Sideway and Back passes will not win us games….
fingers crossed hoping for the best and a positive outcome anyways
COYG…you will hear my take after the game