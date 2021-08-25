Confirmed Arsenal team for cup clash with West Brom

The teams are out for today’s Carabao Cup clash at the Hawthorns where Arsenal will take on West Brom for a place in the third round in the competition.
Many will be excited to get a close look at last week’s signings Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard, who are in line for their first starts since joining permanently, although there will be little shocks from the Norwegian as we did enjoy his spell with the club earlier in 2021.
The Gunners will be looking to take this opportunity to break up their terrible form, having lost both of our opening Premier League fixtures thus far, while WBA have started their campaign in the lower division extremely well, winning three and drawing one in the Championship.
We will have to make do without Ben White, Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey this evening, but there is more than enough talent in the named squad to get the much-needed victory we require to give us a little confidence boost.
📋 Tonight's lineup is in…
🏴 Ramsdale makes his debut
🇳🇴 Odegaard starts in midfield
🇬🇦 Aubameyang leads the line
#️⃣ #WBAARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 25, 2021
Who are you most keen to see impress from today’s matchup? Scoreline predictions?
Patrick
72 CommentsAdd a Comment
Good luck boys! Could tonight be the night we finally see a goal scored?! 🙏
Oh dear, disappointed.
Am keen on everyone having good performance.
That’s a good line up but where is Taveres playing?
Rb?
I think it’s back 3
I predict it’s the usual 4-2-3-1 with Kolasinac as the left-sided CB, Tavares as LB and Chambers as RB
Really?
And how about Holding
Holding would likely play as the right CB
Good luck Arteta and the boys.Many players are now available for selection.Arsenal is back!
Let’s be honest, WBA have put out a load of kids so if we lose this I’m going to retire from public life 🤣
Says it all that we’re taking it far more seriously than the Baggies are!!
Plus the last time we lost our opening 3 matches of a season across all competitions was back in 1954-55 and the 3rd of those defeats was to West Brom 😳
I’m looking forward to seeing Balogun and Nelson……oh no wait a minute.
Good team selection, a few goals for us tonight finally….
I didn’t see that coming
Don’t know what to think
But give your best and 👍 to Ramsdale on your first game
No goals against. None. Qha. 0-3. Odegaard 1x
Please any link to watch the match
Have you tried Hesgoal, Lenohappy?
Thanks sue works fine
The best Arsenal signing this season is Granit Xhaka. He has started again this season, playing every game, filling every vacuum. Yet a lot of us wants him out. It’s more than unfair, the way we treat him.
And he rarely get injured
The guy’s first season literally marks the start of the decline of Arsenal.
Xhaka comes in 2016/17, we end up outside the top 4 for the first time in 20 years. It’s only gone downhill from there (5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th) as he’s become more and more an “integral” part of the team.
So, yes, I’d rather have a vacuum.
I think we will see a real difference (for the better) with Odegaard in the team….
That’s what I was thinking. His quality should provide a good advantage today.
So Kolasinac is staying?!
Yes been offered a new deal
Unbelievable 😤
🤣 consider your leg well and truly pulled, QD 🤣
Brilliant Sue – I bet JF was blowing a fuse!!! 😂😂😂
I guess Arteta wants to use Mari for the upcoming EPL game. I wish Martinelli starts instead of Pepe
Or he could be dropped….
Could be, but I don’t think he’ll be dropped for Kolasinac who’s going to Turkey
I don’t want to see Mari against City 🙈
Elneny and Xhaka midfield. That is called growth? Win or lose that is a nightmare. Insanity!
Mari trained with Man City for three years, so he’d likely familiar with their system’s weaknesses
And because of his weaknesses, I bet they’re hoping he starts, gai 🤣
I think so Sue 😁
Why? Pepe over Martinelli anyday
If Martinelli is going to be our main LW next season, he needs to play there frequently
Ramsdale.
Kola farewell appearance.
Tavares on the right
Brave defensive decisions.
Otherwise a strong front line with Odegaard at 10.
Am thinking 5-1 to our team
Good luck guys
No Nelson and Balogun… i guess its a hint they are off on loan soon.
Tavares out of position AND Kolasinac playing ahead of AMN… what does Arteta want from that boy??
If we dont win this game… all hell will break loose. WBA are playing with a bunch of 9 year olds 😂
Strong team… they don’t wanna lose otherwise Artedu’s careers are dead and buried especially against WBA reserves.
I’m looking forward to this game and seeing Ramsdale, Tavares, The muppets chef and what Auba turns up today.
COYG
Only Kevin Campbell can Rock what he is wearing tonight🤣
Tavares at RB can only be bad news for AMN, can’t even get a start in a cup game against WB!!
Kolasinac is playing CB, Tavares LB.
No excuses tonight, a convincing win against WBA is the only result, anything less, alarm bells will be ringing. Prediction 4-1
Thus the reason why we are fans fully of unjustified comments as if people start watching football. You want your favorite players but when the team loses you are all pointing fingers on manager
It’s clear that one of the manager’s in tonight’s affair is scared sh**less, based on team selections alone…so far, Ramsdale’s been a real breath of fresh air, playing out from the back that is?!?
Crying out loud
Well done Ramsdale
This is an extremely tentative start
if by “tentative” you mean piss-poor, then you’re correct SueP
Yup
Chambers needs to snap out of it.
I know it doesn’t count but how beautiful was that strike from Pepe, extremely difficult technique.
Guy just needs some solid coaching.
Mojo back😁
thank f’ing God, a goal at long last…unfortunately, if he keeps that up we’ll almost assuredly sell him in the 11th hour
I’d prefer us to create our own chances….but we’ll take whatever we can get, even opposition mistakes!
Yo Pierre
Aubameyang should play CF this season if he stays
We are still making a ton of mistakes in the back third, a better team would have 2-3 goals already minimum.
Need to iron these out now before the bigger games.
Elneny please bugger off
Just seen Elneny’s through ball to Pepe Kit?
Bugger off?
3-0 and so good to see Aubameyang back on form.
So quick to moan about our keeper – he is controlling the defence and we look secure.
The Gunners weren’t confident to make turns in the first ten minutes, hence the excessive backpasses. A lot of misplaced passes as well
If the players can only turn when the opposition aren’t pressing high up the pitch, they won’t be able to escape from Man City’s high pressing
I guess we only needed to face a championship squad, with 6 first-timers, in order to actually play direct balls from deeper-lying positions…Xhaka has more long ball attempts in 4 minutes than the whole of last season
What odds we have a player sent off?
Aubaaaaaaaaa!!!!
Floodgates!!!
Aubameyang is BACK!!!
Yeah baby!!! 🥳
Mixed feelings
If West Brom were any better then we would have been it a spot of bother at times
Elneny assist to Pepe was excellent and
Auba finish is a massive relief and now it’s 3 🥳🥳🥳
so true SueP…hard to complain from our beggars can’t be choosers position in the footballing world, but what’s actually learned from this saving MA’s bacon expedition, as we rarely, if ever, attack directly against more formidable opponents…if the “process” was to be believed this should have been a far more experimental lineup, with some call-ups in play
Im enjoying WBA playing the worlds highest line against our fast attack!
Terrible tactics by WBA but really enjoying this. I pray all teams play a high line against us
FYI MA take note…we are a counter attacking team. Your slow, high possession play kills us against better teams.
Auba’s assisting also 👍
Martin Odegard is such a steal at 30milliom, boy can mark can run with the ball and can pass. Before anyone start telling me it’s west brom I know it’s west brom🤣🤣 but let me enjoy the win. Welcome back Aubamayang.