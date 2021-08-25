Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team for cup clash with West Brom

The teams are out for today’s Carabao Cup clash at the Hawthorns where Arsenal will take on West Brom for a place in the third round in the competition.

Many will be excited to get a close look at last week’s signings Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard, who are in line for their first starts since joining permanently, although there will be little shocks from the Norwegian as we did enjoy his spell with the club earlier in 2021.

The Gunners will be looking to take this opportunity to break up their terrible form, having lost both of our opening Premier League fixtures thus far, while WBA have started their campaign in the lower division extremely well, winning three and drawing one in the Championship.

We will have to make do without Ben White, Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey this evening, but there is more than enough talent in the named squad to get the much-needed victory we require to give us a little confidence boost.

Who are you most keen to see impress from today’s matchup? Scoreline predictions?

Patrick

  1. Sue says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    Good luck boys! Could tonight be the night we finally see a goal scored?! 🙏

    Reply
  2. Declan says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    Oh dear, disappointed.

    Reply
  3. Adajim says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    Am keen on everyone having good performance.
    That’s a good line up but where is Taveres playing?
    Rb?
    I think it’s back 3

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      August 25, 2021 at 7:16 pm

      I predict it’s the usual 4-2-3-1 with Kolasinac as the left-sided CB, Tavares as LB and Chambers as RB

      Reply
      1. Adajim says:
        August 25, 2021 at 7:21 pm

        Really?

        Reply
      2. Kedar says:
        August 25, 2021 at 7:21 pm

        And how about Holding

        Reply
        1. gotanidea says:
          August 25, 2021 at 7:44 pm

          Holding would likely play as the right CB

          Reply
  4. Lord Denning says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    Good luck Arteta and the boys.Many players are now available for selection.Arsenal is back!

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      August 25, 2021 at 7:10 pm

      Let’s be honest, WBA have put out a load of kids so if we lose this I’m going to retire from public life 🤣

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        August 25, 2021 at 7:16 pm

        Says it all that we’re taking it far more seriously than the Baggies are!!

        Plus the last time we lost our opening 3 matches of a season across all competitions was back in 1954-55 and the 3rd of those defeats was to West Brom 😳

        Reply
  5. Atid says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:08 pm

    I’m looking forward to seeing Balogun and Nelson……oh no wait a minute.

    Reply
  6. GoalDan says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:08 pm

    Good team selection, a few goals for us tonight finally….

    Reply
  7. SueP says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    I didn’t see that coming
    Don’t know what to think
    But give your best and 👍 to Ramsdale on your first game

    Reply
  8. Harold. Gun. says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    No goals against. None. Qha. 0-3. Odegaard 1x

    Reply
  9. Lenohappy says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Please any link to watch the match

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      August 25, 2021 at 7:31 pm

      Have you tried Hesgoal, Lenohappy?

      Reply
      1. Lenohappy says:
        August 25, 2021 at 7:54 pm

        Thanks sue works fine

        Reply
  10. Arsenal2win says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    The best Arsenal signing this season is Granit Xhaka. He has started again this season, playing every game, filling every vacuum. Yet a lot of us wants him out. It’s more than unfair, the way we treat him.

    Reply
    1. Adajim says:
      August 25, 2021 at 7:22 pm

      And he rarely get injured

      Reply
    2. Bob says:
      August 25, 2021 at 7:42 pm

      The guy’s first season literally marks the start of the decline of Arsenal.

      Xhaka comes in 2016/17, we end up outside the top 4 for the first time in 20 years. It’s only gone downhill from there (5th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 8th) as he’s become more and more an “integral” part of the team.

      So, yes, I’d rather have a vacuum.

      Reply
  11. GoalDan says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    I think we will see a real difference (for the better) with Odegaard in the team….

    Reply
    1. Yossarian says:
      August 25, 2021 at 7:19 pm

      That’s what I was thinking. His quality should provide a good advantage today.

      Reply
  12. Quantic Dream says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    So Kolasinac is staying?!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      August 25, 2021 at 7:17 pm

      Yes been offered a new deal

      Reply
      1. Quantic Dream says:
        August 25, 2021 at 7:19 pm

        Unbelievable 😤

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          August 25, 2021 at 7:20 pm

          🤣 consider your leg well and truly pulled, QD 🤣

          Reply
          1. ken1945 says:
            August 25, 2021 at 7:38 pm

            Brilliant Sue – I bet JF was blowing a fuse!!! 😂😂😂

  13. gotanidea says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    I guess Arteta wants to use Mari for the upcoming EPL game. I wish Martinelli starts instead of Pepe

    Reply
    1. GoalDan says:
      August 25, 2021 at 7:15 pm

      Or he could be dropped….

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        August 25, 2021 at 7:17 pm

        Could be, but I don’t think he’ll be dropped for Kolasinac who’s going to Turkey

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          August 25, 2021 at 7:18 pm

          I don’t want to see Mari against City 🙈

          Reply
          1. Sean Williams says:
            August 25, 2021 at 7:30 pm

            Elneny and Xhaka midfield. That is called growth? Win or lose that is a nightmare. Insanity!

          2. gotanidea says:
            August 25, 2021 at 7:47 pm

            Mari trained with Man City for three years, so he’d likely familiar with their system’s weaknesses

          3. Sue says:
            August 25, 2021 at 7:54 pm

            And because of his weaknesses, I bet they’re hoping he starts, gai 🤣

          4. gotanidea says:
            August 25, 2021 at 7:58 pm

            I think so Sue 😁

    2. Adajim says:
      August 25, 2021 at 7:23 pm

      Why? Pepe over Martinelli anyday

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        August 25, 2021 at 7:49 pm

        If Martinelli is going to be our main LW next season, he needs to play there frequently

        Reply
  14. fairfan says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    Ramsdale.
    Kola farewell appearance.
    Tavares on the right
    Brave defensive decisions.
    Otherwise a strong front line with Odegaard at 10.
    Am thinking 5-1 to our team

    Reply
  15. Kedar says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    Good luck guys

    Reply
  16. Nivo says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    No Nelson and Balogun… i guess its a hint they are off on loan soon.
    Tavares out of position AND Kolasinac playing ahead of AMN… what does Arteta want from that boy??
    If we dont win this game… all hell will break loose. WBA are playing with a bunch of 9 year olds 😂

    Reply
  17. Nickerless Bender says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    Strong team… they don’t wanna lose otherwise Artedu’s careers are dead and buried especially against WBA reserves.

    I’m looking forward to this game and seeing Ramsdale, Tavares, The muppets chef and what Auba turns up today.

    COYG

    Reply
  18. Nickerless Bender says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    Only Kevin Campbell can Rock what he is wearing tonight🤣

    Reply
  19. siamois says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    Tavares at RB can only be bad news for AMN, can’t even get a start in a cup game against WB!!

    Reply
    1. Some guy says:
      August 25, 2021 at 8:04 pm

      Kolasinac is playing CB, Tavares LB.

      Reply
  20. Reggie says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    No excuses tonight, a convincing win against WBA is the only result, anything less, alarm bells will be ringing. Prediction 4-1

    Reply
  21. Labour says:
    August 25, 2021 at 7:56 pm

    Thus the reason why we are fans fully of unjustified comments as if people start watching football. You want your favorite players but when the team loses you are all pointing fingers on manager

    Reply
  22. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    It’s clear that one of the manager’s in tonight’s affair is scared sh**less, based on team selections alone…so far, Ramsdale’s been a real breath of fresh air, playing out from the back that is?!?

    Reply
  23. SueP says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:13 pm

    Crying out loud
    Well done Ramsdale
    This is an extremely tentative start

    Reply
    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      August 25, 2021 at 8:15 pm

      if by “tentative” you mean piss-poor, then you’re correct SueP

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        August 25, 2021 at 8:18 pm

        Yup

        Reply
  24. lcebox says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    Chambers needs to snap out of it.

    Reply
  25. PJ-SA says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    I know it doesn’t count but how beautiful was that strike from Pepe, extremely difficult technique.

    Guy just needs some solid coaching.

    Reply
  26. SueP says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    Mojo back😁

    Reply
  27. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:19 pm

    thank f’ing God, a goal at long last…unfortunately, if he keeps that up we’ll almost assuredly sell him in the 11th hour

    Reply
  28. PJ-SA says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:20 pm

    I’d prefer us to create our own chances….but we’ll take whatever we can get, even opposition mistakes!

    Reply
  29. Sue says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:22 pm

    Yo Pierre

    Reply
  30. Stephanie says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:23 pm

    Aubameyang should play CF this season if he stays

    Reply
  31. PJ-SA says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    We are still making a ton of mistakes in the back third, a better team would have 2-3 goals already minimum.

    Need to iron these out now before the bigger games.

    Reply
  32. Kit says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    Elneny please bugger off

    Reply
    1. ken1945 says:
      August 25, 2021 at 8:51 pm

      Just seen Elneny’s through ball to Pepe Kit?
      Bugger off?

      3-0 and so good to see Aubameyang back on form.

      So quick to moan about our keeper – he is controlling the defence and we look secure.

      Reply
  33. gotanidea says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    The Gunners weren’t confident to make turns in the first ten minutes, hence the excessive backpasses. A lot of misplaced passes as well

    If the players can only turn when the opposition aren’t pressing high up the pitch, they won’t be able to escape from Man City’s high pressing

    Reply
  34. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    I guess we only needed to face a championship squad, with 6 first-timers, in order to actually play direct balls from deeper-lying positions…Xhaka has more long ball attempts in 4 minutes than the whole of last season

    Reply
  35. Declan says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    What odds we have a player sent off?

    Reply
  36. Sue says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:45 pm

    Aubaaaaaaaaa!!!!

    Reply
  37. Sue says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    Floodgates!!!

    Reply
  38. Stephanie says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    Aubameyang is BACK!!!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      August 25, 2021 at 8:48 pm

      Yeah baby!!! 🥳

      Reply
  39. SueP says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    Mixed feelings
    If West Brom were any better then we would have been it a spot of bother at times
    Elneny assist to Pepe was excellent and
    Auba finish is a massive relief and now it’s 3 🥳🥳🥳

    Reply
    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      August 25, 2021 at 8:52 pm

      so true SueP…hard to complain from our beggars can’t be choosers position in the footballing world, but what’s actually learned from this saving MA’s bacon expedition, as we rarely, if ever, attack directly against more formidable opponents…if the “process” was to be believed this should have been a far more experimental lineup, with some call-ups in play

      Reply
  40. PJ-SA says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    Im enjoying WBA playing the worlds highest line against our fast attack!

    Terrible tactics by WBA but really enjoying this. I pray all teams play a high line against us

    FYI MA take note…we are a counter attacking team. Your slow, high possession play kills us against better teams.

    Reply
  41. Sue says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    Auba’s assisting also 👍

    Reply
  42. Lenohappy says:
    August 25, 2021 at 8:52 pm

    Martin Odegard is such a steal at 30milliom, boy can mark can run with the ball and can pass. Before anyone start telling me it’s west brom I know it’s west brom🤣🤣 but let me enjoy the win. Welcome back Aubamayang.

    Reply

