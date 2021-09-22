Image: Confirmed Arsenal team for EFL Cup clash with Wimbledon

The teams are out for today’s EFL Cup clash between Arsenal and Wimbledon at the Emirates Stadium.

Much of the build-up to today’s fixture was around whether youngster Charlie Patino would get the nod to make his senior debut, while the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun could also be in contention to stake a claim for further involvement in the first-team.

The only confirmed absentees this evening were Granit Xhaka and Mo Elneny, two players who could well have stood in young Patino’s way for a role in central midfield, but unfortunately he didn’t even make the bench.

Does this prove that Nketiah remains a part of the manager’s long-term plans? What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the strength of our confirmed line-up?

Patrick