Image: Confirmed Arsenal team for EFL Cup clash with Wimbledon

The teams are out for today’s EFL Cup clash between Arsenal and Wimbledon at the Emirates Stadium.

Much of the build-up to today’s fixture was around whether youngster Charlie Patino would get the nod to make his senior debut, while the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun could also be in contention to stake a claim for further involvement in the first-team.

The only confirmed absentees this evening were Granit Xhaka and Mo Elneny, two players who could well have stood in young Patino’s way for a role in central midfield, but unfortunately he didn’t even make the bench.

Does this prove that Nketiah remains a part of the manager’s long-term plans? What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the strength of our confirmed line-up?

Patrick

  1. OxInTheBox says:
    September 22, 2021 at 6:55 pm

    why the hell Partey is risked?

    1. Rixile Ngobeni says:
      September 22, 2021 at 6:58 pm

      Am asking myself same question, we have spurs coming up arteta🙄

    2. PJ-SA says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:10 pm

      Completely unnecessary risk I agree. Considering we have a large squad for a team out of Europe this is a poor decision.

      Yes he’ll prob be fine but why take the chance.

  2. Rixile Ngobeni says:
    September 22, 2021 at 6:57 pm

    I thought partey will be rested to give youngsters chance. Anyway good line up

  3. Grandad says:
    September 22, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    Very surprised at the inclusion of Partey.

  4. Chuxzzy1 says:
    September 22, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    Partey’s inclusion is kinda strange

    1. Sue says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:00 pm

      👍

  5. Sue says:
    September 22, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    Strong line-up… hope TP comes through unscathed 🙏
    The draw is later (I’m hoping we’ll be in it 😄)

    1. Gogo says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:43 pm

      Sue help Pls, where can i stream this match

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        September 22, 2021 at 7:44 pm

        Sorry, Gogo, I’ve not come across it anywhere…

  6. Stephanie says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:00 pm

    Im worried about Partey 😮😞

  7. Davi says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:02 pm

    Well I’m interested to see Eddie – looked like a new player over the summer. This season (maybe just the first half) has to be the last chance for him at arsenal. Hope he takes it.

    1. Phenom says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:05 pm

      He surely will Davi!!!

    2. Eddie says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:23 pm

      Enh Davi I don’t remember announcing that I’ve signed for the club, neither did the club make any sort of announcement about me without my knowledge 🙄

  8. gotanidea says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    I don’t Nketiah and Lacazette would like to extend their contracts. So maybe we play them to attract other clubs, to make a move in January

    1. Sylva says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:30 pm

      I kind of like Lacazette but for his age. So he can leave. Nkethia is not exceptional. We have Matinelli and Balogun who can develop well if given enough chance to impress and improve.
      This lineup is capable of winning the game. We must keep the momentum towards London derby on Sunday.
      T. Pathey should not do more than 45 minutes if possible because of his injury record we need for Sunday gamel

      1. gotanidea says:
        September 22, 2021 at 7:38 pm

        Yeah, unfortunately Lacazette is 30 years old, short and not getting any faster

        Nketiah and Martinelli seem to be more explosive on the left wing. About Balogun, he needs four more games to start as a CF, before we write him off or move him to the left wing as well

  9. Declan says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:20 pm

    I think Partey is in just to thwart Wimbledon’s early onslaught and once that’s over he will be subbed off, after say 15 minutes😊 but I’m worried Leno will be targeted with high balls and we know how he like those, not!

  10. SueP says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    Hopefully it’s a case of getting the job done and then taking players off
    I agree on Partey
    Maybe Arteta thinks he needs the game time?

  11. Sean says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    Patino not even on the bench is a shame!! Big chance for Eddie & Gabi….

    Partey will play as much as he can at a normal pace to build up fitness, maybe just the 1st half for him!

    Cmon Arsenal let’s bang in a few tonight, all being well… Imagine if we go out 🤦‍♂️ jesus I hope not lol

    1. Eddie says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:26 pm

      Patino played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea didn’t he?
      Now we are going to start overreacting because of a 17 years old kid most of y’all started reading about months ago?
      Whose position is he meant to take?

      1. RSH says:
        September 22, 2021 at 7:46 pm

        eddie, some of us have known about him for years. and wanted to see him given a chance. i suppose the full 90 min shouldve been the hint he wasnt going to play, but something that easily couldve been planned for.

        1. Eddie says:
          September 22, 2021 at 8:09 pm

          I’m sure he would’ve been on the bench because he trained with the first team, but according to Chris Wheatley, Partey asked to play today so to build his fitness.

          I know only a few knew about Patino, as only few of us actually put in the time to watch our academy and women squad.
          What I don’t get is the whole overreacting that why isn’t he starting, his first training with the team and some fans expects him to walk into the team?

  12. Chuxzzy1 says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    First half win for the betting kings

  13. SarsfieldNY says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    Asking a favor, does anyone know how to stream this game in the US? Unable to find anything. Thanks in advance

    1. SarsfieldNY says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:53 pm

      I can’t believe this game is not being televised! what the heck is going on

  14. Nickerless Bender says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:25 pm

    Anyone know of any streams tonight?

    1. John says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:36 pm

      Partey asked to play to get his fitness up apparently.

  15. Gogo says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    Where can i watch online pls apart from hesgoal.com. I need your urgent help….

    1. Sue says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:43 pm

      I can’t find it anywhere 😫

      1. John says:
        September 22, 2021 at 7:50 pm

        This is the first time that I have been unable to find a stream for an Arsenal game.

        1. Sue says:
          September 22, 2021 at 7:52 pm

          It’s bizarre…

          1. Dan kit says:
            September 22, 2021 at 7:59 pm

            I’ve sent a link but it’s awaiting approval 🥲

            It’s on Vipleague

          2. Sue says:
            September 22, 2021 at 8:04 pm

            Nice one, Dan 👍

          3. Dan kit says:
            September 22, 2021 at 8:13 pm

            Take that back
            It’s kick me off the match 😂
            And now disappeared

          4. Sue says:
            September 22, 2021 at 8:14 pm

            I couldn’t even get on it 🤪

  16. Mark says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    Partey is a bit strange but players have to play. He cannot be treated like glass folks..

  17. Gio says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    Stream?

  18. RSH says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    strong lineup hinting that this side just doesnt have confidence and arteta is not confident about the players. where are the academy players? many expected for patino to at least make the bench.

  19. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:45 pm

    Arteta try young patino ur havn a laurfe 🤔 but deadwood kola ó ya,, balogun lucky he made bench eddie wouldn’t score in a who#ehou%e💩

  20. Okiror says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:47 pm

    No links for this match even on hesgoal, then there s Tottenham n United, even the TV package I paid is showing the same am dissapointed

  21. Milos says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    Any stream guys???

  22. Angus says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    For those looking for streams etc. apparently this is not being shown anywhere so no streams (as far as I’ve been able to find out.) Highlights only.

    1. Angus says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:52 pm

      Take that back seems it is being shown somewhere (DAZN) so should be able to find a stream somewhere.

  23. PJ-SA says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    You know you’ve hit rock bottom as a club when no one is even willing to stream your game 😂

    1. Davi says:
      September 22, 2021 at 7:55 pm

      I swear it’s been like that for years with this cup. Remember when I was desperate to see Carlos Vela playing but couldn’t because the games weren’t big enough. He looked incredible in this competition and I still believe he could have been excellent for us if given a proper crack

  24. Sue says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    Laca!!

  25. Dhoni says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    Today I cannot watch the match so sad😩

    1. Sue says:
      September 22, 2021 at 8:00 pm

      It is a bummer, Dhoni… but Laca scored a penalty 😁

      1. Dhoni says:
        September 22, 2021 at 8:06 pm

        Hope we bang in more for confidence going into the NLD.

        1. Sue says:
          September 22, 2021 at 8:20 pm

          Let’s hope, Dhoni, we certainly could do with it!

  26. Declan says:
    September 22, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    Laca BOOM

  27. Kondwani Tyson says:
    September 22, 2021 at 8:04 pm

    Had it been arteta was our head couch before unai Emery, we couldn’t have seen saka playing. He’s a coward!

    1. Eddy says:
      September 22, 2021 at 8:06 pm

      Arsenal fans never fail to disappoint 🤦
      This because of a kid most of y’all never heard of or spoke about until weeks ago?
      SMH

      1. SueP says:
        September 22, 2021 at 8:19 pm

        I despair at times

    2. Angus says:
      September 22, 2021 at 8:22 pm

      Smith-Rowe?

