Image: Confirmed Arsenal team for EFL Cup clash with Wimbledon

The teams are out for today’s EFL Cup clash between Arsenal and Wimbledon at the Emirates Stadium.
Much of the build-up to today’s fixture was around whether youngster Charlie Patino would get the nod to make his senior debut, while the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun could also be in contention to stake a claim for further involvement in the first-team.
The only confirmed absentees this evening were Granit Xhaka and Mo Elneny, two players who could well have stood in young Patino’s way for a role in central midfield, but unfortunately he didn’t even make the bench.
🎺 @LacazetteAlex captains the side
💫 @g_martinelli01, @EddieNketiah9 return
🧤 @Bernd_Leno starts in goal
Our team news for tonight’s #CarabaoCup match against @AFCWimbledon 👇
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 22, 2021
Does this prove that Nketiah remains a part of the manager’s long-term plans? What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the strength of our confirmed line-up?
Patrick
56 CommentsAdd a Comment
why the hell Partey is risked?
Am asking myself same question, we have spurs coming up arteta🙄
Completely unnecessary risk I agree. Considering we have a large squad for a team out of Europe this is a poor decision.
Yes he’ll prob be fine but why take the chance.
I thought partey will be rested to give youngsters chance. Anyway good line up
Very surprised at the inclusion of Partey.
Partey’s inclusion is kinda strange
👍
Strong line-up… hope TP comes through unscathed 🙏
The draw is later (I’m hoping we’ll be in it 😄)
Sue help Pls, where can i stream this match
Sorry, Gogo, I’ve not come across it anywhere…
Im worried about Partey 😮😞
Well I’m interested to see Eddie – looked like a new player over the summer. This season (maybe just the first half) has to be the last chance for him at arsenal. Hope he takes it.
He surely will Davi!!!
Enh Davi I don’t remember announcing that I’ve signed for the club, neither did the club make any sort of announcement about me without my knowledge 🙄
I don’t Nketiah and Lacazette would like to extend their contracts. So maybe we play them to attract other clubs, to make a move in January
I kind of like Lacazette but for his age. So he can leave. Nkethia is not exceptional. We have Matinelli and Balogun who can develop well if given enough chance to impress and improve.
This lineup is capable of winning the game. We must keep the momentum towards London derby on Sunday.
T. Pathey should not do more than 45 minutes if possible because of his injury record we need for Sunday gamel
Yeah, unfortunately Lacazette is 30 years old, short and not getting any faster
Nketiah and Martinelli seem to be more explosive on the left wing. About Balogun, he needs four more games to start as a CF, before we write him off or move him to the left wing as well
I think Partey is in just to thwart Wimbledon’s early onslaught and once that’s over he will be subbed off, after say 15 minutes😊 but I’m worried Leno will be targeted with high balls and we know how he like those, not!
Hopefully it’s a case of getting the job done and then taking players off
I agree on Partey
Maybe Arteta thinks he needs the game time?
Patino not even on the bench is a shame!! Big chance for Eddie & Gabi….
Partey will play as much as he can at a normal pace to build up fitness, maybe just the 1st half for him!
Cmon Arsenal let’s bang in a few tonight, all being well… Imagine if we go out 🤦♂️ jesus I hope not lol
Patino played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea didn’t he?
Now we are going to start overreacting because of a 17 years old kid most of y’all started reading about months ago?
Whose position is he meant to take?
eddie, some of us have known about him for years. and wanted to see him given a chance. i suppose the full 90 min shouldve been the hint he wasnt going to play, but something that easily couldve been planned for.
I’m sure he would’ve been on the bench because he trained with the first team, but according to Chris Wheatley, Partey asked to play today so to build his fitness.
I know only a few knew about Patino, as only few of us actually put in the time to watch our academy and women squad.
What I don’t get is the whole overreacting that why isn’t he starting, his first training with the team and some fans expects him to walk into the team?
First half win for the betting kings
Asking a favor, does anyone know how to stream this game in the US? Unable to find anything. Thanks in advance
I can’t believe this game is not being televised! what the heck is going on
Anyone know of any streams tonight?
Partey asked to play to get his fitness up apparently.
Where can i watch online pls apart from hesgoal.com. I need your urgent help….
I can’t find it anywhere 😫
This is the first time that I have been unable to find a stream for an Arsenal game.
It’s bizarre…
I’ve sent a link but it’s awaiting approval 🥲
It’s on Vipleague
Nice one, Dan 👍
Take that back
It’s kick me off the match 😂
And now disappeared
I couldn’t even get on it 🤪
Partey is a bit strange but players have to play. He cannot be treated like glass folks..
Stream?
strong lineup hinting that this side just doesnt have confidence and arteta is not confident about the players. where are the academy players? many expected for patino to at least make the bench.
Arteta try young patino ur havn a laurfe 🤔 but deadwood kola ó ya,, balogun lucky he made bench eddie wouldn’t score in a who#ehou%e💩
No links for this match even on hesgoal, then there s Tottenham n United, even the TV package I paid is showing the same am dissapointed
Any stream guys???
For those looking for streams etc. apparently this is not being shown anywhere so no streams (as far as I’ve been able to find out.) Highlights only.
Take that back seems it is being shown somewhere (DAZN) so should be able to find a stream somewhere.
You know you’ve hit rock bottom as a club when no one is even willing to stream your game 😂
I swear it’s been like that for years with this cup. Remember when I was desperate to see Carlos Vela playing but couldn’t because the games weren’t big enough. He looked incredible in this competition and I still believe he could have been excellent for us if given a proper crack
Laca!!
Today I cannot watch the match so sad😩
It is a bummer, Dhoni… but Laca scored a penalty 😁
Hope we bang in more for confidence going into the NLD.
Let’s hope, Dhoni, we certainly could do with it!
Laca BOOM
Had it been arteta was our head couch before unai Emery, we couldn’t have seen saka playing. He’s a coward!
Arsenal fans never fail to disappoint 🤦
This because of a kid most of y’all never heard of or spoke about until weeks ago?
SMH
I despair at times
Smith-Rowe?