Confirmed Arsenal team for Europa League clash with Benfica

The teams are out for tonight’s Europa League clash between Arsenal and Benfica in Rome.
Tonight will be the first of two-legs, both of which will be played in neutral stadiums due to different countries travel restrictions, with this evening’s clash being staged in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
The Gunners come into the tie on the back of a very impressive victory over Leeds, but neither side can really boast as being the most consistent this term.
Arsenal do have a 100% record to defend however, currently remaining as the only team in European competition to have won every fixture so far this season.
While Benfica didn’t dominate their group in the way we did, they do have an unbeaten record to defend however, so one of the two teams will be leaving tonight without their respective records in tact.
Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah both featured heavily in the group stages, but haven’t been selected to start tonight in such a crucial game, but the latter could well play a part off the bench. There is no place for Balogun however.
📋 Tonight’s team news…
We are unchanged from Sunday 💪
🏆 #UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 18, 2021
What do you think of Mikel Arteta’s selection for today’s clash? Should this team give us the advantage needed to secure the away goals which will seal our route to the next round?
Patrick
Looks good enough to win COYG
Love it! Now get the job done 👍
Strong team, should get the job done
Everytime Luiz starts we cough one up.
Just start Holding and Mari for goodness sakes.
If anyone comes off the bench it best be Martinelli.
Aaron either you like it or not Luiz is still our best defender and we play better with him in the team.
“Martinelli is being rested for Europa League”…. 🤔
It’s a fine lineup tho. COYG
Hey Tieney is back
Strange, no rotation from the weekend and city on sunday, i hope we dont use fatigue as excuses after not resting players, not even one. Obviously strong team but surprised.
Rest? Resting is bullshit
We will still lose to city, let us play the best 11 everytime.
Admin has never approved any of my comments, let’s see if this get approved
If I read one comment asking why Martinelli isn’t starting, I’ll lose my mind.
Manager: Rotates his strongest ten in a cup game and lost
Fans: bîtch about it
Manager: Plays his best available team in a cup game we need
Fans: Biîtch about lineup and favourite not playing…
Incoming
But weren’t you the person who was preaching how he rested him for the cup game today?🤷🤷🤷
Andrey yes he was. Personally I think Martinelli should be in that lineup.
Yeah so what?
That’s what common sense would tell anyone.. So the manager decides okay nope lemme go with my best team instead of using the players I rested.
Am I supposed to cry because he went with his best team instead?
Eddie pretty sure you said it’s common sense that Willian came on in our last game because Martinelli would start this game.
i wouldve put money on him starting too eddie. I still like lineup tho. Hoping everyone delivers today is all i care bout.
Arteta has made a correct decision by keeping the winning team. Pepe or Martinelli could come as super subs if needed
Excellent line up. Let’s hope they have recovered well from the game against Leeds.
This should not be far from our best 11 available.
This is Arteta taking the Europa League seriously.
I pray we win this game.
The only thing I’m not that keen on is the blue kit, Eddie 😉🤣
As the Europa Cup is realistically our only route into the Champions League next season, it makes sense to play a very strong side.Personally ,I would have included Holding for Luis, but let’s hope he is switched on this evening.
Good Lineup.
COYG!
I hope they win but am not always comfortable seeing gabriel in our line-up
Arguably the strongest XI available.
Arteta’s line-up for Sunday’s match just became very interesting.
Is this a clear indication that lacazette is preferred for games where we will be sitting deep. Who knows.
I don’t like Willian on the bench because he might find his way onto the pitch, otherwise it’s a good selection.
Disgraceful that Odegard is starting tbh. He will go back to Madrid in the summer and should only be used when resting ESR. If I was Pepe or Martinelli, I would be looking to leave in the summer.
If YOU were either of them I would ALSO want you to leave!
So you dont rate either or your taking a shot at me ? Nobody likes you on this forum john I suppose pme more wont hurt your rep
It makes perfect sense for MA to field what he thinks is his strongest team in the ONLY competition we have ANY chance to win. Only a fool would not do so.
Martinelli can come in second half and make an impact.
I want to see Martinelli, Lacazette and Pepe come in second half.
Difficult to keep all players match fit and/or happy when you are out of some of the competitions.