Confirmed Arsenal team for first pre-season match of 2021-22 with a number of first-team regulars in action

The Arsenal team is out for today’s friendly match with Hibernian up in Scotland, with a number of regular faces in action.

One notable absentee from today’s line-up is summer signing Nuno Tavares, who doesn’t even make the bench, but a number of first-team stars will be back in action today.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line as captain, with the team appearing to be set out in the usual 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks to have been given his preferred midfield role alongside Mo Elneny, while many will be keen to see Reiss Nelson return to the team between the likes of PEA and Willian on the wings, with Eddie Nketiah getting the nod at centre-forward ahead of both Folarin Balogun and Alexandre Lacazette.

The two youngsters who we will be closely observing are Arthur Okonkwo, who recently signed a new deal as well as being promoted to the first-team squad permanently, and central defender Harry Clarke, who enjoyed a first-team role on loan with Oldham last term.

Sead Kolasinac, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares also begin today’s action with what has to be considered an extremely strong line-up for our first pre-season clash, and I can’t help but expect us to win this convincingly.

