Confirmed Arsenal team for first pre-season match of 2021-22 with a number of first-team regulars in action

The Arsenal team is out for today’s friendly match with Hibernian up in Scotland, with a number of regular faces in action.
One notable absentee from today’s line-up is summer signing Nuno Tavares, who doesn’t even make the bench, but a number of first-team stars will be back in action today.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line as captain, with the team appearing to be set out in the usual 4-2-3-1 formation.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks to have been given his preferred midfield role alongside Mo Elneny, while many will be keen to see Reiss Nelson return to the team between the likes of PEA and Willian on the wings, with Eddie Nketiah getting the nod at centre-forward ahead of both Folarin Balogun and Alexandre Lacazette.
The two youngsters who we will be closely observing are Arthur Okonkwo, who recently signed a new deal as well as being promoted to the first-team squad permanently, and central defender Harry Clarke, who enjoyed a first-team role on loan with Oldham last term.
Sead Kolasinac, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares also begin today’s action with what has to be considered an extremely strong line-up for our first pre-season clash, and I can’t help but expect us to win this convincingly.
It feels good to be back!
Our team to face @HibernianFC 👇
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 13, 2021
Will this team have way too much fire-power for Hibernian?
Patrick
Love the yellow kit..
Macey starts for them.. and finally, COYG!!
sue any idea who the j campbell on their bench is
Josh Campbell?
And the point of selecting Kolasinac AMN Nketiah Willian, I hope, is to just put them in the shop window. GET RID!
Ballogun in, Arteta out
It’s too early for this Arteta out thing please.
Never too early Gogo. 😉
Question is… when is too late?🤪
What has author okonkwo ever done to start ahead of runnarson&why is kolasinac still playing for Arsenal???
Hahahaha, and the drama begins. Mate we need to sell players so they need game time to showcase them to the world.
not sure if preseason friendlies have ever been the deciding factor in a club purchasing a first team player before honestly… I can only see the lineup benefitting the sale of Nelson perhaps. Everyone else is way too established for these matches to matter.
Gogo that’s rubbish mate. Main goal is to test combinations, formations and build fitness while introducing new players to the team/style.
I agree but this is just a friendly of 2 halves. All the players can be changed so please chill.
£7.99 per game… wtf?
Looks like I’m missing pre season then.
www (dot) vipleague (dot) lc/1-hibernian-fc-vs-arsenal-fc-live-streaming
Cheers PJ… what I’ve seen looks awful😳
Started off all right, I thought. Not a great deal happened after the howler. Changes please!
That didn’t take long….1 down already
@MTB
Looks like this young keeper is going the way of Runarsson…IJS 🤨
Already?
That was underwhelming. Anyone think any players came out looking good in first half? Willian as keen to run as ever!
Didn’t take long to remind us of the pain watching arsenal could bring… misplaced passes, boring slow football, unnecessary errors….
Can’t believe we are making Hibernian look like man city… fingers crossed
Let’s see how Second half goes
okonkwo was frighteningly bad!
Wow, very scary comments coming out from that half.
Eddie should’ve scored…
That was not my arsenal
Looks exactly like last season. Miss a sitter then a total goalkeeper screw up goal. Same football…nothing has changed….yet. Groundhog Day.
nketiah at his best
We must not lose this game or Arteta really has to go before the season begins
Oh dear…
Very embarrassing Sue. I’m sure there will be a long list of excuses but this is a joke!
I don’t care if it’s pre-season, it’s the same for both team so cant use that as an excuse! If we can’t even have a mildly fast build up vs this opposition we are in for trouble this season.
What to say? 2-0
2 nil after partey hits the post
it just keeps getting better pepe with a miss from the penalty spot
Pepe showing his support for Saka
#realteammate
There won’t be an empty stadium to protect arteta and kronke this season. Imagine the atmosphere inside the emirates when 60k fans are forced to watch this $hit live.
I don’t want to hear that it’s just a friendly.Arteta has to come out openly&tell us what his plans for Arsenal is or just humbly admit that the job is beyond his capability.
ESR 🙂
Oh dear that didn’t go well….
Its gonna be a long season innit…
First friendly pre season game means nothing (cant believe somebody saying sack Arteta for this result!) but still a depressing watch. my MOTM Laca was head and shoulders our best player.
So what was learned?
Possibly another Hale End graduate to save our season?
We are well and truly ducked… but the positive is is when we have a poor pre-season we have a good season. So maybe a flutter on the treble this year🥴🥴
Nevermind, only a friendly..
We’re back!!! My darling Arsenal is back!!
Same Old Arsenal…..
This season’ Pain and heartbreak is loading fast!
I won’t be surprised if we don’t make TOP 6 again despite not playing in Europe
So there it goes….a loss
Well for me, few positives
1. ESR must start all season no matter what
2. Lacazette is integral to any positive style of play from arteta
3. Balogun is a better option than nketiah, the lad is more dynamic.
4. Hutchison, Henry-francis, rekik,clark look like real talents ready to step up..
5. I feel we should stick to the kids for now, they seem to play better especially the talents amongst them….
As for bellerin, captain auba, willian, nketiah,kolasinac , need some time warming our bench..
We all praise guardiola for his successes but one thing I observe about him is the willingness to discard old players irrespective of their achievements or input into the team… Almighty Deco,ronaldinho,Yaya you’re recently aguero comes to mind…
Arteta could learn one or two from that
Class from Hibs – placing one of their shirts in our changing room with Saka 7 on it 👏
Really? That s really a class art from them. Great solidarity.
Has anyone else notice that Hector is looking like a younger Dan Trejo?
I’m gonna rock one of those baskets on the top lip, also maybe fringe.👍
At least we’re showing some consistency under Arteta, give the man some credit.
Play dogshit in PL, and dogshit in friendly.
At least Arteta understands Arsenal DNA; quick buildup, quick passing, and attacking philosophy.
This was not a strong line up……..Don’t fret……Arteta clearly checking out certain players who didn’t preform too well last season…amongst other reasons…next game will be different……..!
Pepe
Partey
Auba
Laca
ESR
Bellerin
Those are first team PL players ,against let’s be honest a Sunday league team