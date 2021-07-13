Arsenal News Gooner News

Confirmed Arsenal team for first pre-season match of 2021-22 with a number of first-team regulars in action

The Arsenal team is out for today’s friendly match with Hibernian up in Scotland, with a number of regular faces in action.

One notable absentee from today’s line-up is summer signing Nuno Tavares, who doesn’t even make the bench, but a number of first-team stars will be back in action today.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line as captain, with the team appearing to be set out in the usual 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks to have been given his preferred midfield role alongside Mo Elneny, while many will be keen to see Reiss Nelson return to the team between the likes of PEA and Willian on the wings, with Eddie Nketiah getting the nod at centre-forward ahead of both Folarin Balogun and Alexandre Lacazette.

The two youngsters who we will be closely observing are Arthur Okonkwo, who recently signed a new deal as well as being promoted to the first-team squad permanently, and central defender Harry Clarke, who enjoyed a first-team role on loan with Oldham last term.

Sead Kolasinac, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares also begin today’s action with what has to be considered an extremely strong line-up for our first pre-season clash, and I can’t help but expect us to win this convincingly.

Will this team have way too much fire-power for Hibernian?

  1. Sue says:
    July 13, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Love the yellow kit..
    Macey starts for them.. and finally, COYG!!

    1. speedy says:
      July 13, 2021 at 6:12 pm

      sue any idea who the j campbell on their bench is

      1. Sue says:
        July 13, 2021 at 6:50 pm

        Josh Campbell?

  2. Silentstan says:
    July 13, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    And the point of selecting Kolasinac AMN Nketiah Willian, I hope, is to just put them in the shop window. GET RID!
    Ballogun in, Arteta out

    1. Gogo says:
      July 13, 2021 at 6:16 pm

      It’s too early for this Arteta out thing please.

      Reply
      1. Nickerless Bender says:
        July 13, 2021 at 6:30 pm

        Never too early Gogo. 😉

        Question is… when is too late?🤪

  3. Matthew says:
    July 13, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    What has author okonkwo ever done to start ahead of runnarson&why is kolasinac still playing for Arsenal???

    1. Gogo says:
      July 13, 2021 at 6:27 pm

      Hahahaha, and the drama begins. Mate we need to sell players so they need game time to showcase them to the world.

      1. RSH says:
        July 13, 2021 at 6:30 pm

        not sure if preseason friendlies have ever been the deciding factor in a club purchasing a first team player before honestly… I can only see the lineup benefitting the sale of Nelson perhaps. Everyone else is way too established for these matches to matter.

      2. MartinelliTheBench says:
        July 13, 2021 at 6:33 pm

        Gogo that’s rubbish mate. Main goal is to test combinations, formations and build fitness while introducing new players to the team/style.

        1. Gogo says:
          July 13, 2021 at 6:38 pm

          I agree but this is just a friendly of 2 halves. All the players can be changed so please chill.

  4. Nickerless Bender says:
    July 13, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    £7.99 per game… wtf?

    Looks like I’m missing pre season then.

    1. PJ-SA says:
      July 13, 2021 at 6:31 pm

      www (dot) vipleague (dot) lc/1-hibernian-fc-vs-arsenal-fc-live-streaming

      1. Nickerless Bender says:
        July 13, 2021 at 6:50 pm

        Cheers PJ… what I’ve seen looks awful😳

        1. Sue says:
          July 13, 2021 at 6:52 pm

          Started off all right, I thought. Not a great deal happened after the howler. Changes please!

  5. MartinelliTheBench says:
    July 13, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    That didn’t take long….1 down already

    1. NY_Gunner says:
      July 13, 2021 at 6:35 pm

      @MTB
      Looks like this young keeper is going the way of Runarsson…IJS 🤨

      1. Gogo says:
        July 13, 2021 at 6:40 pm

        Already?

  6. guy says:
    July 13, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    That was underwhelming. Anyone think any players came out looking good in first half? Willian as keen to run as ever!

  7. instrooments says:
    July 13, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    Didn’t take long to remind us of the pain watching arsenal could bring… misplaced passes, boring slow football, unnecessary errors….

    Can’t believe we are making Hibernian look like man city… fingers crossed

    Let’s see how Second half goes

  8. guy says:
    July 13, 2021 at 6:54 pm

    okonkwo was frighteningly bad!

    1. Gogo says:
      July 13, 2021 at 6:56 pm

      Wow, very scary comments coming out from that half.

  9. Sue says:
    July 13, 2021 at 6:55 pm

    Eddie should’ve scored…

  10. Reyes says:
    July 13, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    That was not my arsenal

  11. Sean Williams says:
    July 13, 2021 at 6:57 pm

    Looks exactly like last season. Miss a sitter then a total goalkeeper screw up goal. Same football…nothing has changed….yet. Groundhog Day.

  12. speedy says:
    July 13, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    nketiah at his best

  13. Matthew says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    We must not lose this game or Arteta really has to go before the season begins

  14. Sue says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    Oh dear…

    1. PJ-SA says:
      July 13, 2021 at 7:30 pm

      Very embarrassing Sue. I’m sure there will be a long list of excuses but this is a joke!

  15. PJ-SA says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    I don’t care if it’s pre-season, it’s the same for both team so cant use that as an excuse! If we can’t even have a mildly fast build up vs this opposition we are in for trouble this season.

  16. Sean Williams says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    What to say? 2-0

  17. speedy says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    2 nil after partey hits the post

  18. speedy says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    it just keeps getting better pepe with a miss from the penalty spot

    1. Durand says:
      July 13, 2021 at 8:40 pm

      Pepe showing his support for Saka
      #realteammate

  19. david says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    There won’t be an empty stadium to protect arteta and kronke this season. Imagine the atmosphere inside the emirates when 60k fans are forced to watch this $hit live.

  20. Matthew says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    I don’t want to hear that it’s just a friendly.Arteta has to come out openly&tell us what his plans for Arsenal is or just humbly admit that the job is beyond his capability.

  21. Sue says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    ESR 🙂

  22. Declan says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    Oh dear that didn’t go well….

  23. Sims says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    Its gonna be a long season innit…

  24. guy says:
    July 13, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    First friendly pre season game means nothing (cant believe somebody saying sack Arteta for this result!) but still a depressing watch. my MOTM Laca was head and shoulders our best player.

  25. Nickerless Bender says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:00 pm

    So what was learned?

    Possibly another Hale End graduate to save our season?

    We are well and truly ducked… but the positive is is when we have a poor pre-season we have a good season. So maybe a flutter on the treble this year🥴🥴

  26. Sue says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:02 pm

    Nevermind, only a friendly..

  27. Qutie says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:05 pm

    We’re back!!! My darling Arsenal is back!!
    Same Old Arsenal…..

    This season’ Pain and heartbreak is loading fast!
    I won’t be surprised if we don’t make TOP 6 again despite not playing in Europe

  28. instrooments says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    So there it goes….a loss

    Well for me, few positives
    1. ESR must start all season no matter what
    2. Lacazette is integral to any positive style of play from arteta
    3. Balogun is a better option than nketiah, the lad is more dynamic.
    4. Hutchison, Henry-francis, rekik,clark look like real talents ready to step up..
    5. I feel we should stick to the kids for now, they seem to play better especially the talents amongst them….

    As for bellerin, captain auba, willian, nketiah,kolasinac , need some time warming our bench..

    We all praise guardiola for his successes but one thing I observe about him is the willingness to discard old players irrespective of their achievements or input into the team… Almighty Deco,ronaldinho,Yaya you’re recently aguero comes to mind…

    Arteta could learn one or two from that

  29. Sue says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    Class from Hibs – placing one of their shirts in our changing room with Saka 7 on it 👏

    1. Gogo says:
      July 13, 2021 at 8:32 pm

      Really? That s really a class art from them. Great solidarity.

  30. Nickerless Bender says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:20 pm

    Has anyone else notice that Hector is looking like a younger Dan Trejo?

    I’m gonna rock one of those baskets on the top lip, also maybe fringe.👍

  31. Durand says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:45 pm

    At least we’re showing some consistency under Arteta, give the man some credit.

    Play dogshit in PL, and dogshit in friendly.

    At least Arteta understands Arsenal DNA; quick buildup, quick passing, and attacking philosophy.

  32. Jakes Mradu says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:57 pm

    This was not a strong line up……..Don’t fret……Arteta clearly checking out certain players who didn’t preform too well last season…amongst other reasons…next game will be different……..!

    1. Dan kit says:
      July 13, 2021 at 9:17 pm

      Pepe
      Partey
      Auba
      Laca
      ESR
      Bellerin

      Those are first team PL players ,against let’s be honest a Sunday league team

