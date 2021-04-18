Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team for London Derby with Fulham – Ryan in goal

The teams are out for Arsenal’s clash with Fulham, where we will be looking to close the gap on eighth place.

A win today will see the Gunners close to within two points of Everton, and three points of Tottenham, ahead of our clash with the former this coming Friday.

It was already confirmed that we would be without David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard today, so there wasn’t any huge shocks in today’s selection.

With the knowledge of the missing players, we had predicted the following XI earlier today:

Leno
Bellerin Holding Gabriel Cedric
Partey Xhaka
Pepe Smith Rowe Martinelli
Lacazette

As you can see, we were mostly right, but it was difficult to predict Arteta’s thinking, especially without knowing which players were 100% after Thursday night’s victory.

Below is the confirmed starting XI for today’s clash.

What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the confirmed Arsenal XI? Who else would you have liked to have seen make today’s line-up?

Patrick

  1. Sue says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    Nice to see Ryan get a game.. COYG

    1. Quantic Dream says:
      April 18, 2021 at 12:36 pm

      Agreed! About time Leno paid for his nonsense.

      1. Sue says:
        April 18, 2021 at 12:49 pm

        Been a while since we last saw him, QD. Leno will be back for Everton on Friday 👍

  2. Johnba says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    Happy to see Martinelli start. Hope he will do much to win the heart of the technical team. Go gunners

    1. Shone says:
      April 18, 2021 at 12:38 pm

      Euroupa….the only ticket to Europe next season.

      1. gotanidea says:
        April 18, 2021 at 12:47 pm

        – If Tottenham lift the Carabao Cup, they will be in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Unless they finish in a European place in the Premier League

        – If Man City win the Carabao Cup, the place for the UEFA Europa Conference League will go to 7th in the Premier League

        – If Southampton win the FA Cup, the place for the UEFA Europa Conference League will go to 6th

  3. Quantic Dream says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Am extremely happy Leno has been dropped. Ryan has been committed when called upon and that is what we need.

    1. A K says:
      April 18, 2021 at 12:43 pm

      Leno has not been “dropped”, it’s called managing your squad – A.K.A Rotation.

  4. Innit says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Strong team
    COYG

  5. Dan kit says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    COYG

  6. Admin Pat says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    Saka – Smith-Rowe – Martinelli – Lacazette … Perfect front row if ever I saw one!

    1. Dan kit says:
      April 18, 2021 at 12:45 pm

      Agree Pat ,if they are set up like you said this is what I’ve been waiting to see

  7. gotanidea says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Lacazette, Smith-Rowe and Saka start, so Arteta doesn’t underestimate Fulham at all

    Unfortunately I must say that I’m happy Aubameyang is excluded. His ball control is pretty bad in the last few games and we can’t win if our attackers keep losing the ball

    If what Gary Neville said about our French attacker clique was right, we need to start Lacazette or Aubameyang only. Both of them don’t work well together

    1. Davi says:
      April 18, 2021 at 12:54 pm

      Re: Auba and Laca – they used to work well together though? Must be something more to it..

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        April 18, 2021 at 1:03 pm

        They worked well together last season, when Arteta set the team up for counter-attacks with 3-4-3 formation. Arteta changed the formation this season and maybe some senior attackers didn’t like it

  8. FootballisTrivial says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Now this will be a match worth watching.

  9. Sue says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    Craig Pawson….. 😳

  10. NY_Gunner says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    Just hope Elneny and Ceballos take control of midfield…

    1. Kedar says:
      April 18, 2021 at 1:01 pm

      Elneny will play single Pivot just like Partey in Last 2 Matches..
      He was superb as single Pivot…
      We shall see Whether Elneny is good enough to play single Pivot

      1. Vinod says:
        April 18, 2021 at 1:14 pm

        👍

  11. Highbury Hero says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    4-0 pretty please Arsenal? With sugar on top?

  12. gooner4life says:
    April 18, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    Would have been nice to see Balagon get some minutes.

  13. I says:
    April 18, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    This line up is strong enough to do the job.

    I will be watching out for Saka, Laca and Smith.
    Arteta should withdraw them if we are winning comfortably.

  14. Richard Emzy says:
    April 18, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    Arteta finally realised William is ussless👏👏👏

  15. Vinod says:
    April 18, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Will Xhaka lose his midfield role permanently? Without Partey I expected him to be in the middle.

  16. Sean Williams says:
    April 18, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Elneny and Ceballos. Not so sure about that midfield pairing.
    Martinelli….thank the lord. At least Willian not playing means we will be having 11 players starting instead of 10.5.

  17. PJ-SA says:
    April 18, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    3rd lower quality team(with all respect) in a row. Just what we needed to get a bit of confidence.

    That being said Fulham can play some good footy so let’s be ruthless. COYGs

    FYI Laca has always been great, the people and movement around him is needed for him to be great which the youngsters provide now.

