Confirmed Arsenal team for London Derby with Fulham – Ryan in goal

The teams are out for Arsenal’s clash with Fulham, where we will be looking to close the gap on eighth place.

A win today will see the Gunners close to within two points of Everton, and three points of Tottenham, ahead of our clash with the former this coming Friday.

It was already confirmed that we would be without David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard today, so there wasn’t any huge shocks in today’s selection.

With the knowledge of the missing players, we had predicted the following XI earlier today:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Gabriel Cedric

Partey Xhaka

Pepe Smith Rowe Martinelli

Lacazette

As you can see, we were mostly right, but it was difficult to predict Arteta’s thinking, especially without knowing which players were 100% after Thursday night’s victory.

Below is the confirmed starting XI for today’s clash.

📋 Today's team news… 🇨🇭 Xhaka continues at left back

🇦🇺 Ryan between the posts

🇧🇷 Martinelli makes back-to-back league starts #️⃣ #ARSFUL pic.twitter.com/PYQW1D4lxh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 18, 2021

What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the confirmed Arsenal XI? Who else would you have liked to have seen make today’s line-up?

