Confirmed Arsenal team for London Derby with Fulham – Ryan in goal

The teams are out for Arsenal’s clash with Fulham, where we will be looking to close the gap on eighth place.
A win today will see the Gunners close to within two points of Everton, and three points of Tottenham, ahead of our clash with the former this coming Friday.
It was already confirmed that we would be without David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard today, so there wasn’t any huge shocks in today’s selection.
With the knowledge of the missing players, we had predicted the following XI earlier today:
Leno
Bellerin Holding Gabriel Cedric
Partey Xhaka
Pepe Smith Rowe Martinelli
Lacazette
As you can see, we were mostly right, but it was difficult to predict Arteta’s thinking, especially without knowing which players were 100% after Thursday night’s victory.
Below is the confirmed starting XI for today’s clash.
📋 Today's team news…
🇨🇭 Xhaka continues at left back
🇦🇺 Ryan between the posts
🇧🇷 Martinelli makes back-to-back league starts
#️⃣ #ARSFUL pic.twitter.com/PYQW1D4lxh
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 18, 2021
What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the confirmed Arsenal XI? Who else would you have liked to have seen make today’s line-up?
Patrick
27 CommentsAdd a Comment
Nice to see Ryan get a game.. COYG
Agreed! About time Leno paid for his nonsense.
Been a while since we last saw him, QD. Leno will be back for Everton on Friday 👍
Happy to see Martinelli start. Hope he will do much to win the heart of the technical team. Go gunners
Euroupa….the only ticket to Europe next season.
– If Tottenham lift the Carabao Cup, they will be in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Unless they finish in a European place in the Premier League
– If Man City win the Carabao Cup, the place for the UEFA Europa Conference League will go to 7th in the Premier League
– If Southampton win the FA Cup, the place for the UEFA Europa Conference League will go to 6th
Am extremely happy Leno has been dropped. Ryan has been committed when called upon and that is what we need.
Leno has not been “dropped”, it’s called managing your squad – A.K.A Rotation.
Strong team
COYG
COYG
Saka – Smith-Rowe – Martinelli – Lacazette … Perfect front row if ever I saw one!
Agree Pat ,if they are set up like you said this is what I’ve been waiting to see
Lacazette, Smith-Rowe and Saka start, so Arteta doesn’t underestimate Fulham at all
Unfortunately I must say that I’m happy Aubameyang is excluded. His ball control is pretty bad in the last few games and we can’t win if our attackers keep losing the ball
If what Gary Neville said about our French attacker clique was right, we need to start Lacazette or Aubameyang only. Both of them don’t work well together
Re: Auba and Laca – they used to work well together though? Must be something more to it..
They worked well together last season, when Arteta set the team up for counter-attacks with 3-4-3 formation. Arteta changed the formation this season and maybe some senior attackers didn’t like it
Now this will be a match worth watching.
Craig Pawson….. 😳
Just hope Elneny and Ceballos take control of midfield…
Elneny will play single Pivot just like Partey in Last 2 Matches..
He was superb as single Pivot…
We shall see Whether Elneny is good enough to play single Pivot
👍
4-0 pretty please Arsenal? With sugar on top?
Would have been nice to see Balagon get some minutes.
This line up is strong enough to do the job.
I will be watching out for Saka, Laca and Smith.
Arteta should withdraw them if we are winning comfortably.
Arteta finally realised William is ussless👏👏👏
Will Xhaka lose his midfield role permanently? Without Partey I expected him to be in the middle.
Elneny and Ceballos. Not so sure about that midfield pairing.
Martinelli….thank the lord. At least Willian not playing means we will be having 11 players starting instead of 10.5.
3rd lower quality team(with all respect) in a row. Just what we needed to get a bit of confidence.
That being said Fulham can play some good footy so let’s be ruthless. COYGs
FYI Laca has always been great, the people and movement around him is needed for him to be great which the youngsters provide now.