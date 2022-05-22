Confirmed Arsenal team for must-win final fixture with Everton

The teams are out for Arsenal’s final fixture of the 2021-22 campaign, with us needing to beat Everton to have any chance of finishing inside the top-four.

There is so much to play for going into the final week of the season, with Man City or Liverpool vying to be PL champions, one of Leeds or Burnley to lose their status in the division, West Ham United or Man United fighting it out for the final Europa League or Europa Conference League spot, and us hoping to leapfrog Spurs to clinch the illusive Champions League place.

Thankfully our opponents today do not have anything to play for after securing their place in the top tier of English football with their win in Thursday, and that could ease the task set for our players.

While wins are rarely easy to come by in the English leagues, today will not be one we can afford to take for granted. Our personnel issues in recent weeks have made everything difficult, but we will hopefully be able to overcome it all today to claim one last three points of the season.

With some guesswork going in due to the unknown condition of a number of players, we predicted the below starting Arsenal line-up earlier on today:

Ramsdale

Cedric White Holding Tavares

Elneny Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Nketiah

As you can see from the below confirmed XI, we were just the one player away from being right.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🧱 Gabriel starts in defence

💪 Elneny holds the midfield

🌶 Saka in attack 🔜 #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/xtK8qQtQPi — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022

Which of our team will you be looking to stand up and make the difference today?

Patrick