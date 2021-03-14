Confirmed Arsenal team for NLD clash with Spurs

The teams are finally out for today’s North London Derby clash between Arsenal and Spurs, with more than just bragging rights at stake.
The Gunners may not come into the tie with the better form of the two sides, but have every reason to feel confident of a result after their impressive showings in recent months.
While the manager has seemingly raised his side’s performances against the bigger sides, he is yet to take a point against our noisy neighbours from two attempts, but having played in a number of North London Derby clashes as a player, he will know how important this means to all those involved.
Mikel Arteta was blessed with a complete squad of options to choose from today, but there was always likely to be one or two decisions which raised eyebrows, and leaving Pablo Mari out of the starting XI will hopefully not be a talking point after the full-time whistle is blown, while Aubameyang’s absence will most definitely be a shock for some.
Having played in Greece on Thursday night against Olympiacos, some changes from the first-choice eleven always appeared likely, and the manager’s team has finally been announced below.
🚨 Three changes from Athens…
➡️ Cedric, Smith Rowe, Lacazette
⬅️ Bellerin, Willian, Aubameyang#ARSTOT | #NorthLondonDerby
March 14, 2021
Which players do you think should have been given the nod to start today? Score predictions after seeing the confirmed team?
Patrick
Great team
COYG.
2-1 for arsenal
COYG!! Nice line up
Sky mentioned Auba and disciplinary reasons 🤔
Chambers,Bellarin and Holding and Martinelli can’t make the bench. Wow
I agree with Laca’s inclusion Sue. He scores again them often
I do too, Phenom, look at how well he’s played alongside Saka and ESR before and yes he loves a goal against them! Just wondering what Auba’s been up to
Hope arsenal see buyer for pepe. I doubt if he will ever be in Arteta plans.
We dont do losing at home to the spuds, once in 27 years. A nice big win will do very nicely.
Mari not even on the bench. I would have probably liked to see Holding back into the side to be honest but not too bad.
I know it’s not the game to be trying new partnerships but I wonder if Partey and Chambers could be tried at some stage together, would be interesting.
Never thought about that partnership before but I guess Chambers and Partey could be really solid together. Doubt we’ll ever see it though.
Only in 3 hours will we know if arteta is right but personally I think he may regret this line up
No Martinelli? What is going on with him?
strange…..cos am beginning to turn on MA for the sort of treatment he is giving that young lad
Good team. I hope our forward players will interchange positions to attack with unpredictability. Luiz and Partey can ping long passes to Saka down that right channel. And maybe Ode will have a good game after a great goal.
Really optimistic for this game.
COYG!!
Aren’t you tired of Luiz long passes. It is misplaced 70% of the time. Gabriel passes are usually clean
Was 70% just a figure of speech?
Ah Joe
The supporter of Xhaka and Luiz no matter what happens with extreme bias. Supports them much more than he supports Arsenal!
Will only comment on posts about them and nothing else.
Martinelli not even on the bench? Willian must have playing time in his contract no doubt. Surely we could lose him over the summer.
Hope Mari isn’t carrying an injury and we don’t know.
Is Gabs injured?? He hasn’t even played for the U23s…. weird
Who knows Sue, difficult to tell what’s going on with the lad to be honest. I suppose when he makes the bench he doesn’t get on the pitch so either but I agree it’s a strange one 🤔
Well hopefully we’ll find out after the match. Surely MA will be grilled about it…
Saw this tweet:
Gabriel Martinelli is not in the squad to face Tottenham today. The player is fit & doing well in training. Arsenal rate him highly but it’s a selection decision. [
And David’s almost always ontop of it, oh well
Sue Arteta himself will sack himself, playing a real Madrid player but always benching our future star.
It’s head-scratching, Lenohappy, it really is!!
Good lineup. Some strange feeling about Moura rather than Son, Kane or Bale.
I guess I agree with the line up. Hopefully Luiz and Xhaka will prove everyone wrong.
Weird that we have 2 RBs on bench but not Martinelli..
Great lineup, Laca work rate and understanding with ESR & Saka will be needed. Great to see Soares back too.
All in all, very solid lineup
Great line up? Okay I hope so.
Lol… Bruv is that lineup not strong or attacking enough?
Who should’ve sat? Laca who obviously works harder than Auba or ESR whose one touch could be important? Or Soares who’s a more better defender than Bellerin? Or you also one of those who think Luiz has been terrible for us?
I don’t get you though, could you point out the problem with lineup? Lol
Nuh bro, all those who say the lineup is not attacking mean Xhaka is on and whatever other midfielder they preferred isn’t.
Kane son and bale all starting I hope I’m wrong but it could be a long 2 hrs
All I can say to this lineup is to wish them good luck.
We all know very well what happens when we start this brightly !!!
Auba dropped for disciplinary reasons…
Does it means he isn’t on the bench
He is… which makes even less sense!
Apparently he is on the bench, quite confusing 🤷♂️
Same RSH but it’s getting harder each passing week .
Ya makes no sense and sends a really bad message to the players
Train hard and be impressive as MA has said himself about Gabs and you don’t even make the bench…..or…..have discipline issues and you still can play just from the bench
Always nervous on derby day – shall I pull the sofa out?!!
Reports saying Auba out for disciplinary reasons, and Martinelli is fit and just not in the squad selection today….. We can address that later. Right now i just want a win and a top performance. Lets go gunners!
Disciplinary reasons ! But still makes the bench.. ,Martinelli completely dropped .
I would of thought if Auba been naughty he should be completely dropped .but no his reward is to take Martinellis place ,
I’m waiting for Martinelli’s biography in 25 years time to know what’s actually going on now🤣
It makes no sense…. trying to be positive until 90 minutes are up at least…. really trying….
Same RSH but it’s getting harder each passing week
Hes an ok youth player who is over hyped by everyone because he exceeded expectations. He got 3 goals last year no assists in the league and 1 goal was the fluke against Chelsea that was well taken but only possible because he took such a terrible 1st touch that it made Kante slip. So over hyped it’s insane he started 6 and came off the bench 8 times 3 goals no assists is hardly start every week form is it.
Overhyped ? Ok mate …
lol oh boy, the things you guys come up with to defend Arteta. Jurgen Klopp called him a “talent of the century”. I’ll take a serial winners opinion over an amateur managers.
I am not Arteta so I can’t understand him. We should get the three.
Mr Arteta, what is the problem you have with Martinelli? What does he need to do to be in your starting 11? He is fit. Cant you bench Saka and play Martinelli? Is it when Saka gets a long term injury before you realise your folly
Lmfaooooooooo😂😂😂😂😂
Get older and better, we’re talking about a kid who scored 3 no assists in 6 starts and 8 sub apps in the league last year. This year he has started 3 come of the bench 2 and scored 0 with 0 assists. Everyone acts like he’s messi!
Dude!!!! You better go hide before they come for your head!!
I rate Martinelli and know his time will come but yes the way everyone reacts every week you’ll be forced to think it’s Messi or CR7 they’re talking about😁
Arsenal will lose martinelli in the summer no doubt about it. There is something going on behind the scenes that will soon be revealed by someone about Arteta and Martinelli.
His contract is until 2024 with a year extension option so very doubtful
But he needs to play football at this age remember. He’s in the mould of Saka, Carvanigar, David, Smith Row, Green Wood, Atsu Fati and some other young footballers in the world today. And for a coach to be treating him like this is unacceptable. I know his agent must be working on something.
His agent can work all he wants but if we dont want to sell him then he wont be sold, he has 4 more years on his contract, no one will be able to afford his price tag in this climate, pretty simple.
Sure europes elite will be queuing up for his league record of 3 goals 0 assist in 9 starts and 10 sub appearances staggering numbers right?
Pepe put up 5 goals no assists in 10 starts and 9 sub appearances in the league last year and was deemed to be useless and a flop. Funny that, Martinelli is the 2nd coming with worse results.
Wow, nice line up…the pressing from the front would be key to winning this game …all boys up front are fighters and quick too, laca can battle those Spurs cb..
We will do just fine..as far as we cut out all unforced errors
Let’s hope the refs and VAR aren’t even mentioned today! Hoping for a good game and may the best team win.
Still 5-2 for me.
More playing time for a Real Madrid reject one spot in the bench for another-while our own Martinelli gets dropped completely because of Auba being a knob .
The Arsenal way …
Well he’s playing well and got us z goal, hoping our plan is to try znd sign him and send Danny back.
If ee sign Cellabos instead I’ll cry 🤣
Arteta has confirmed Aubamayang on bench for disciplinary reasons. Seems strange he’s on the bench then but you don’t want to cut your nose off to spite your face.
Arteta hasn’t got the bottle to tell the fans the truth what an absolute disgrace I did say a 2-0 win but cant see that now I just hope it doesn’t get embarrassing which could happen as our morale will be on the floor now
Yeah but it’s neither here or there….either start Auba as I’m sure was originally planned or drop him completely from the match day squad.
Seems like a bit of a mixed message,especially considering Auba is captain and should be the role model. Sends a strong favouritism message in my opinion.
Anyway COYG
Exactly. You’re being punished, but if we’re doing very awful I will put you on the pitch???? Sounds like nothing but self-sabotage and poor management skills. Well, there goes me trying to stay positive…. It just makes zero sense tho!
Droping Auba during NLD looks like disciplinary action against the whole Arsenal fans honestly.
Spurs fans must be loving this nonsense
Where will esr play? His best position is not on the left wing!!!
Pepe over ESR any day. Bad lineup
ESR is man of the match so far, but Lacca proves why we need Auba
I find MA decision to bench Auba a bit strange surely if you’re going to drop someone for disciplinary reasons you do it completely but in this case it looks like i have to discipline you but at the same time just in case i need you I’ll call you on from the bench what kind of message does that send to the rest of the team?
It appears Auba turned up late according to a new post on JA. Not what I’d expect from the captain as it isn’t the first time by all accounts
Lacazette not having the attacking positioning of aubameyang is frustrating. He’s never in the box or in the right place.
Damn!!!!
That was a bomb, no luck for us😢
We are playing gud
You were saying…
You know what happens when we start a game playing this brightly!!!!
We bottle
That’s what I love about us Gooners… full of belief in our squad 😊
Oh lord!
I was just joking
Pamela(not a typo) up to his usual
b!tch trick.
👍
Pepe’s speed is required here on the right
FFS
1st goal in 36 epl matches, arsenal still a streak breaker
Jeez, Ackshay…. 🤬 How many more times are we gonna hit the woodwork!!!!
If we do another burnley today something gonna get broken. Our finishing would make a great comedy movie at this point.
Huge 45 coming up, Ackshay! 🤞
What a finish!!!
F##k we are really unlucky.
Should not have been on the pitch but then again their isn’t an agenda against us what a load of bollocks
They didnt even have a shot on goal till now
Please refere to my previous message above…FFS
How many chances do we need to score a goal?
Same ol same ol… great goal by Lamela but we are awful. Mikel losing patience with him
Awful?
Your not a real fan if you claim we’ve been awful. We’ve hit the woodwork twice. Dominated the game. They score from a mishit pass and pure bit of skill which was the only way they could score from their only shot and conclude we are awful. Go support someone else, fans like you are toxic and ruin the club.
After such a good start too. Needed to capitalise on our superiority but still plenty of time to go… off the bloody post again
Ffs again
My strange feeling about Moura came true.
We are the better team.We can do this
Lacazette has already missed 3 clear chances
His usual standard
and if we’re not level in the next 7 min, we can kiss the game goodbye
Dont be so pessimistic we are still playing gud.
I hear you mate, but I’ve seen enough this season to stop being optimistic…..
1-1 COYG
The woodwork again luck certainly not on our side.
Please refere to my previous comment above lol..
BOOM!!!!!
Yes yes yes
Son of Odin
Cheeky little nutmeg!!!
BOOM. Lets go
Hahahahahhaha!!!
That’s why you just have to kick the ball
We should never have Laccasette in this team next season if we want to go far in the league. Dude is no striker at all.
Best we have played all seadon imho.
Spurs with onr lucky goal, but the game should havr been put to bed.
Come on gunners…game on
Thank you Odegard. We are supposed to be in the lead, but we move
I can’t remember a single game ESR played bad. He’s brilliant and works damn effing hard.
Damn right!! 👍 love the lad!
He always works his socks off for the team and he’s good in tight spaces as well
I’m seeing some 2007-10 football. We create some amazing chances but don’t finish and concede unluckily. Only difference is that the defence is better compared to that time.
we now have midfielders who are getting into the box. we badly need 3 points from this game
A great stat to hear. Last 9 times when Spurs have scored first they have failed to win.
Apart from finishing team seems to be solid.
Thank God we did not sign Morinhio as manager, his solution to every problem is Park the Bus. Hopefully we can keep up the same football in second half, we have been just unlucky not to score more then one. Come on Arsenal we can win this. For once we need the lady luck to smile on us.
Not unlucky bro, we don’t have clinical strikers. It’s annoying and appalling
Brendan Rodgers and Diego Simeone also like to park the bus against big teams. But Tuchel gave Simeone a lesson for his negative football
Get in there! Bit of luck but about time we and Arteta finally got a slice of luck we’re owed a fair few more lucky slices before we’re even!
I thought this was going to be one those day come on now.
We are very unlucky to be on level terms on score..
By that performance we should have been at least goal ahead..
Great 1st half performance..
Great goal from Lamela and we were so unlucky with the three clear-cut chances. Lacazette was trying hard, but he was too slow
Mourinho just relied on his luck again as usual, because his team couldn’t win the ball possession
I don’t understand why Lacazzett left that cross from ESR which ultimately hit by Cedric and hit the post..
Why done that dummy.
I think he tried to shoot but he was too slow to trick Spuds’ defenders. If it was Mahrez, Sanchez or Messi, I believe they’d do a fake shot trick
He’s trying to do the same thing they did to us the last time we met give us the majority of possession and hit us on the counter.
He always does it against big teams like Barcelona, Liverpool and Man City, maybe because he knows he’ll never win if his team plays normally
Great improvisation by Lamela for his goal but overall a very good first half for Arsenal.
Interesting to see what Jose does second half to counteract our threat down the left.
We need a strong start to second half.
Yes.. ESR enjoying too much space to left side
performance is there. We just need the finish!
Story of most of our season
Arsenal playing some the best football they’ve played all season, now we need a proper #9 to offer some presence in the box.
We need pepe on the right.Saka is being overplayed take him off.
saka is playing well though…no guarantee pepe will do the same
Whatever the outcome after 90 minutes I’m impressed with the drive and commitment of the first 45. It was really good to watch
👍
We might look back at the Olympiakos game being a turning point for Odegaard confidence/scoring wise.
He’s looking good 👍
Good point
Cedric is intelligent than Bellerin (full stop).
His defending and attacking prowess is better than Bellerin. His link up play is better than him. He should never again be dropped. That’s what we want from our fullback not a back passer.
we have less moaner here today… thats odd
Lower expectations are a wonderful thing
It’s nice to have a midfield that can actually help the team with goals. Clear difference in quality between Cellabos and Ode
Spurs defence is there for the taking. Some clever movements and no clumsiness will put this game to bed.
The ugly part is that Lamela goal is going to be part of the highlight reel for years to come. Skills disorganize defense!
Lastly, I think it’s time Arsenal get odergard on the permanent. This guy is growing in every game he plays and I’m falling for him.