Confirmed Arsenal team for NLD clash with Spurs

The teams are finally out for today’s North London Derby clash between Arsenal and Spurs, with more than just bragging rights at stake.

The Gunners may not come into the tie with the better form of the two sides, but have every reason to feel confident of a result after their impressive showings in recent months.

While the manager has seemingly raised his side’s performances against the bigger sides, he is yet to take a point against our noisy neighbours from two attempts, but having played in a number of North London Derby clashes as a player, he will know how important this means to all those involved.

Mikel Arteta was blessed with a complete squad of options to choose from today, but there was always likely to be one or two decisions which raised eyebrows, and leaving Pablo Mari out of the starting XI will hopefully not be a talking point after the full-time whistle is blown, while Aubameyang’s absence will most definitely be a shock for some.

Having played in Greece on Thursday night against Olympiacos, some changes from the first-choice eleven always appeared likely, and the manager’s team has finally been announced below.

Which players do you think should have been given the nod to start today? Score predictions after seeing the confirmed team?

Patrick