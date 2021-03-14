Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team for NLD clash with Spurs

The teams are finally out for today’s North London Derby clash between Arsenal and Spurs, with more than just bragging rights at stake.

The Gunners may not come into the tie with the better form of the two sides, but have every reason to feel confident of a result after their impressive showings in recent months.

While the manager has seemingly raised his side’s performances against the bigger sides, he is yet to take a point against our noisy neighbours from two attempts, but having played in a number of North London Derby clashes as a player, he will know how important this means to all those involved.

Mikel Arteta was blessed with a complete squad of options to choose from today, but there was always likely to be one or two decisions which raised eyebrows, and leaving Pablo Mari out of the starting XI will hopefully not be a talking point after the full-time whistle is blown, while Aubameyang’s absence will most definitely be a shock for some.

Having played in Greece on Thursday night against Olympiacos, some changes from the first-choice eleven always appeared likely, and the manager’s team has finally been announced below.

Which players do you think should have been given the nod to start today? Score predictions after seeing the confirmed team?

  1. Gogo says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    Great team

  2. Phenom says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    COYG.

    2-1 for arsenal

  3. Sue says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    COYG!! Nice line up
    Sky mentioned Auba and disciplinary reasons 🤔

  4. Jah son says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    Chambers,Bellarin and Holding and Martinelli can’t make the bench. Wow

  5. Phenom says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    I agree with Laca’s inclusion Sue. He scores again them often

    1. Sue says:
      March 14, 2021 at 3:39 pm

      I do too, Phenom, look at how well he’s played alongside Saka and ESR before and yes he loves a goal against them! Just wondering what Auba’s been up to

      1. Alex says:
        March 14, 2021 at 3:41 pm

        Hope arsenal see buyer for pepe. I doubt if he will ever be in Arteta plans.

  6. Reggie says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    We dont do losing at home to the spuds, once in 27 years. A nice big win will do very nicely.

  7. PJ-SA says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    Mari not even on the bench. I would have probably liked to see Holding back into the side to be honest but not too bad.

    I know it’s not the game to be trying new partnerships but I wonder if Partey and Chambers could be tried at some stage together, would be interesting.

    1. ObjectiveSubjective says:
      March 14, 2021 at 3:49 pm

      Never thought about that partnership before but I guess Chambers and Partey could be really solid together. Doubt we’ll ever see it though.

  8. Perry ames says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    Only in 3 hours will we know if arteta is right but personally I think he may regret this line up

  9. Colzzero says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    No Martinelli? What is going on with him?

    1. mish says:
      March 14, 2021 at 4:01 pm

      strange…..cos am beginning to turn on MA for the sort of treatment he is giving that young lad

  10. Sid says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    Good team. I hope our forward players will interchange positions to attack with unpredictability. Luiz and Partey can ping long passes to Saka down that right channel. And maybe Ode will have a good game after a great goal.
    Really optimistic for this game.
    COYG!!

    1. Alex says:
      March 14, 2021 at 3:52 pm

      Aren’t you tired of Luiz long passes. It is misplaced 70% of the time. Gabriel passes are usually clean

      1. Joe Allysons says:
        March 14, 2021 at 4:26 pm

        Was 70% just a figure of speech?

        1. ObjectiveSubjective says:
          March 14, 2021 at 5:18 pm

          Ah Joe

          The supporter of Xhaka and Luiz no matter what happens with extreme bias. Supports them much more than he supports Arsenal!

          Will only comment on posts about them and nothing else.

  11. MartinelliTheBench says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    Martinelli not even on the bench? Willian must have playing time in his contract no doubt. Surely we could lose him over the summer.

    Hope Mari isn’t carrying an injury and we don’t know.

    1. Sue says:
      March 14, 2021 at 3:43 pm

      Is Gabs injured?? He hasn’t even played for the U23s…. weird

      1. MartinelliTheBench says:
        March 14, 2021 at 3:46 pm

        Who knows Sue, difficult to tell what’s going on with the lad to be honest. I suppose when he makes the bench he doesn’t get on the pitch so either but I agree it’s a strange one 🤔

        1. Sue says:
          March 14, 2021 at 3:49 pm

          Well hopefully we’ll find out after the match. Surely MA will be grilled about it…

        2. Sue says:
          March 14, 2021 at 3:54 pm

          Saw this tweet:
          Gabriel Martinelli is not in the squad to face Tottenham today. The player is fit & doing well in training. Arsenal rate him highly but it’s a selection decision. [
          @David_Ornstein
          ] #afc

          1. MartinelliTheBench says:
            March 14, 2021 at 3:57 pm

            And David’s almost always ontop of it, oh well

          2. Lenohappy says:
            March 14, 2021 at 4:10 pm

            Sue Arteta himself will sack himself, playing a real Madrid player but always benching our future star.

          3. Sue says:
            March 14, 2021 at 4:18 pm

            It’s head-scratching, Lenohappy, it really is!!

  12. Vinod says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    Good lineup. Some strange feeling about Moura rather than Son, Kane or Bale.

  13. McLovin says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    I guess I agree with the line up. Hopefully Luiz and Xhaka will prove everyone wrong.

    Weird that we have 2 RBs on bench but not Martinelli..

  14. Eddie says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    Great lineup, Laca work rate and understanding with ESR & Saka will be needed. Great to see Soares back too.
    All in all, very solid lineup

    1. Lenohappy says:
      March 14, 2021 at 3:47 pm

      Great line up? Okay I hope so.

      1. Eddie says:
        March 14, 2021 at 3:57 pm

        Lol… Bruv is that lineup not strong or attacking enough?
        Who should’ve sat? Laca who obviously works harder than Auba or ESR whose one touch could be important? Or Soares who’s a more better defender than Bellerin? Or you also one of those who think Luiz has been terrible for us?
        I don’t get you though, could you point out the problem with lineup? Lol

        1. Joe Allysons says:
          March 14, 2021 at 4:28 pm

          Nuh bro, all those who say the lineup is not attacking mean Xhaka is on and whatever other midfielder they preferred isn’t.

  15. Perry ames says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Kane son and bale all starting I hope I’m wrong but it could be a long 2 hrs

  16. Lenohappy says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    All I can say to this lineup is to wish them good luck.

    1. Thebush says:
      March 14, 2021 at 4:45 pm

      We all know very well what happens when we start this brightly !!!

  17. Defund The Media says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    Auba dropped for disciplinary reasons…

    1. Chuxzzy1 says:
      March 14, 2021 at 3:55 pm

      Does it means he isn’t on the bench

      1. RSH says:
        March 14, 2021 at 3:56 pm

        He is… which makes even less sense!

      2. Defund The Media says:
        March 14, 2021 at 3:56 pm

        Apparently he is on the bench, quite confusing 🤷‍♂️

        1. Dan kit says:
          March 14, 2021 at 4:00 pm

          Same RSH but it’s getting harder each passing week .

        2. PJ-SA says:
          March 14, 2021 at 4:01 pm

          Ya makes no sense and sends a really bad message to the players

          Train hard and be impressive as MA has said himself about Gabs and you don’t even make the bench…..or…..have discipline issues and you still can play just from the bench

  18. Sue says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    Always nervous on derby day – shall I pull the sofa out?!!

  19. RSH says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    Reports saying Auba out for disciplinary reasons, and Martinelli is fit and just not in the squad selection today….. We can address that later. Right now i just want a win and a top performance. Lets go gunners!

    1. Dan kit says:
      March 14, 2021 at 3:53 pm

      Disciplinary reasons ! But still makes the bench.. ,Martinelli completely dropped .
      I would of thought if Auba been naughty he should be completely dropped .but no his reward is to take Martinellis place ,

      1. MartinelliTheBench says:
        March 14, 2021 at 3:56 pm

        I’m waiting for Martinelli’s biography in 25 years time to know what’s actually going on now🤣

      2. RSH says:
        March 14, 2021 at 3:57 pm

        It makes no sense…. trying to be positive until 90 minutes are up at least…. really trying….

        1. Dan kit says:
          March 14, 2021 at 4:01 pm

          Same RSH but it’s getting harder each passing week

        2. Angus says:
          March 14, 2021 at 4:17 pm

          Hes an ok youth player who is over hyped by everyone because he exceeded expectations. He got 3 goals last year no assists in the league and 1 goal was the fluke against Chelsea that was well taken but only possible because he took such a terrible 1st touch that it made Kante slip. So over hyped it’s insane he started 6 and came off the bench 8 times 3 goals no assists is hardly start every week form is it.

          1. Dan kit says:
            March 14, 2021 at 4:32 pm

            Angus @
            Overhyped ? Ok mate …

          2. RSH says:
            March 14, 2021 at 4:33 pm

            lol oh boy, the things you guys come up with to defend Arteta. Jurgen Klopp called him a “talent of the century”. I’ll take a serial winners opinion over an amateur managers.

  20. Godswill says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    I am not Arteta so I can’t understand him. We should get the three.

  21. Skills1000 says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    Mr Arteta, what is the problem you have with Martinelli? What does he need to do to be in your starting 11? He is fit. Cant you bench Saka and play Martinelli? Is it when Saka gets a long term injury before you realise your folly

    1. Eddie says:
      March 14, 2021 at 3:58 pm

      Lmfaooooooooo😂😂😂😂😂

    2. Angus says:
      March 14, 2021 at 4:23 pm

      Get older and better, we’re talking about a kid who scored 3 no assists in 6 starts and 8 sub apps in the league last year. This year he has started 3 come of the bench 2 and scored 0 with 0 assists. Everyone acts like he’s messi!

      1. Eddie says:
        March 14, 2021 at 4:27 pm

        Dude!!!! You better go hide before they come for your head!!
        I rate Martinelli and know his time will come but yes the way everyone reacts every week you’ll be forced to think it’s Messi or CR7 they’re talking about😁

  22. Adega Olatunji says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    Arsenal will lose martinelli in the summer no doubt about it. There is something going on behind the scenes that will soon be revealed by someone about Arteta and Martinelli.

    1. Defund The Media says:
      March 14, 2021 at 3:53 pm

      His contract is until 2024 with a year extension option so very doubtful

      1. Adega Olatunji says:
        March 14, 2021 at 3:59 pm

        But he needs to play football at this age remember. He’s in the mould of Saka, Carvanigar, David, Smith Row, Green Wood, Atsu Fati and some other young footballers in the world today. And for a coach to be treating him like this is unacceptable. I know his agent must be working on something.

        1. Defund The Media says:
          March 14, 2021 at 4:03 pm

          His agent can work all he wants but if we dont want to sell him then he wont be sold, he has 4 more years on his contract, no one will be able to afford his price tag in this climate, pretty simple.

        2. Angus says:
          March 14, 2021 at 4:26 pm

          Sure europes elite will be queuing up for his league record of 3 goals 0 assist in 9 starts and 10 sub appearances staggering numbers right?

          Pepe put up 5 goals no assists in 10 starts and 9 sub appearances in the league last year and was deemed to be useless and a flop. Funny that, Martinelli is the 2nd coming with worse results.

  23. instrooments says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:52 pm

    Wow, nice line up…the pressing from the front would be key to winning this game …all boys up front are fighters and quick too, laca can battle those Spurs cb..

    We will do just fine..as far as we cut out all unforced errors

  24. PJ-SA says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:52 pm

    Let’s hope the refs and VAR aren’t even mentioned today! Hoping for a good game and may the best team win.

  25. Declan says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Still 5-2 for me.

  26. Dan kit says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    More playing time for a Real Madrid reject one spot in the bench for another-while our own Martinelli gets dropped completely because of Auba being a knob .
    The Arsenal way …

    1. PJ-SA says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:23 pm

      Well he’s playing well and got us z goal, hoping our plan is to try znd sign him and send Danny back.

      If ee sign Cellabos instead I’ll cry 🤣

  27. Declan says:
    March 14, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    Arteta has confirmed Aubamayang on bench for disciplinary reasons. Seems strange he’s on the bench then but you don’t want to cut your nose off to spite your face.

    1. Perry ames says:
      March 14, 2021 at 4:06 pm

      Arteta hasn’t got the bottle to tell the fans the truth what an absolute disgrace I did say a 2-0 win but cant see that now I just hope it doesn’t get embarrassing which could happen as our morale will be on the floor now

    2. ObjectiveSubjective says:
      March 14, 2021 at 4:06 pm

      Yeah but it’s neither here or there….either start Auba as I’m sure was originally planned or drop him completely from the match day squad.

      Seems like a bit of a mixed message,especially considering Auba is captain and should be the role model. Sends a strong favouritism message in my opinion.

      Anyway COYG

      1. RSH says:
        March 14, 2021 at 4:09 pm

        Exactly. You’re being punished, but if we’re doing very awful I will put you on the pitch???? Sounds like nothing but self-sabotage and poor management skills. Well, there goes me trying to stay positive…. It just makes zero sense tho!

  28. Leka says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    Droping Auba during NLD looks like disciplinary action against the whole Arsenal fans honestly.

    1. Perry ames says:
      March 14, 2021 at 4:19 pm

      Spurs fans must be loving this nonsense

  29. Pco says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    Where will esr play? His best position is not on the left wing!!!

  30. Sekman says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    Pepe over ESR any day. Bad lineup

    1. EDU says:
      March 14, 2021 at 4:57 pm

      ESR is man of the match so far, but Lacca proves why we need Auba

  31. siamois says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    I find MA decision to bench Auba a bit strange surely if you’re going to drop someone for disciplinary reasons you do it completely but in this case it looks like i have to discipline you but at the same time just in case i need you I’ll call you on from the bench what kind of message does that send to the rest of the team?

    1. SueP says:
      March 14, 2021 at 4:48 pm

      It appears Auba turned up late according to a new post on JA. Not what I’d expect from the captain as it isn’t the first time by all accounts

  32. Ackshay says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Lacazette not having the attacking positioning of aubameyang is frustrating. He’s never in the box or in the right place.

  33. Sue says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    Damn!!!!

    1. Ackshay says:
      March 14, 2021 at 4:48 pm

      That was a bomb, no luck for us😢

  34. Palash says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    We are playing gud

  35. Pco says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    You were saying…

  36. Thebush says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:55 pm

    You know what happens when we start a game playing this brightly!!!!

    1. Palash says:
      March 14, 2021 at 4:58 pm

      We bottle

      1. SueP says:
        March 14, 2021 at 5:01 pm

        That’s what I love about us Gooners… full of belief in our squad 😊

        1. SueP says:
          March 14, 2021 at 5:03 pm

          Oh lord!

    2. Palash says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:05 pm

      I was just joking

  37. Ackshay says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    Pamela(not a typo) up to his usual
    b!tch trick.

    1. Sue says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:04 pm

      👍

  38. Palash says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    Pepe’s speed is required here on the right

  39. Sue says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    FFS

    1. Ackshay says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:05 pm

      1st goal in 36 epl matches, arsenal still a streak breaker

      1. Sue says:
        March 14, 2021 at 5:07 pm

        Jeez, Ackshay…. 🤬 How many more times are we gonna hit the woodwork!!!!

        1. Ackshay says:
          March 14, 2021 at 5:14 pm

          If we do another burnley today something gonna get broken. Our finishing would make a great comedy movie at this point.

          1. Sue says:
            March 14, 2021 at 5:27 pm

            Huge 45 coming up, Ackshay! 🤞

  40. Vinod says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    What a finish!!!

  41. Palash says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    F##k we are really unlucky.

  42. Perry ames says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    Should not have been on the pitch but then again their isn’t an agenda against us what a load of bollocks

  43. Palash says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    They didnt even have a shot on goal till now

  44. Thebush says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Please refere to my previous message above…FFS

  45. Adega Olatunji says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    How many chances do we need to score a goal?

  46. Sean says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    Same ol same ol… great goal by Lamela but we are awful. Mikel losing patience with him

    1. SueP says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:10 pm

      Awful?

    2. Angus says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:12 pm

      Your not a real fan if you claim we’ve been awful. We’ve hit the woodwork twice. Dominated the game. They score from a mishit pass and pure bit of skill which was the only way they could score from their only shot and conclude we are awful. Go support someone else, fans like you are toxic and ruin the club.

  47. SueP says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    After such a good start too. Needed to capitalise on our superiority but still plenty of time to go… off the bloody post again

  48. Palash says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Ffs again

  49. Vinod says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    My strange feeling about Moura came true.

  50. Palash says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    We are the better team.We can do this

  51. Adega Olatunji says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    Lacazette has already missed 3 clear chances

    1. Ackshay says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:10 pm

      His usual standard

  52. Thebush says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    and if we’re not level in the next 7 min, we can kiss the game goodbye

    1. Palash says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:11 pm

      Dont be so pessimistic we are still playing gud.

      1. Thebush says:
        March 14, 2021 at 5:15 pm

        I hear you mate, but I’ve seen enough this season to stop being optimistic…..
        1-1 COYG

  53. Dhoni says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:13 pm

    The woodwork again luck certainly not on our side.

  54. Thebush says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:13 pm

    Please refere to my previous comment above lol..

  55. Sue says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    BOOM!!!!!

  56. SueP says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    Yes yes yes

  57. Vinod says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    Son of Odin

  58. Sue says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Cheeky little nutmeg!!!

  59. RSH says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    BOOM. Lets go

  60. Palash says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Hahahahahhaha!!!

  61. Nifty says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    That’s why you just have to kick the ball

  62. EDU says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    We should never have Laccasette in this team next season if we want to go far in the league. Dude is no striker at all.

    1. Mambo says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:21 pm

      Best we have played all seadon imho.

      Spurs with onr lucky goal, but the game should havr been put to bed.

  63. Thebush says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    Come on gunners…game on

  64. EDU says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Thank you Odegard. We are supposed to be in the lead, but we move

  65. FootballisTrivial says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    I can’t remember a single game ESR played bad. He’s brilliant and works damn effing hard.

    1. Sue says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:19 pm

      Damn right!! 👍 love the lad!

    2. gotanidea says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:19 pm

      He always works his socks off for the team and he’s good in tight spaces as well

    3. FootballisTrivial says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:20 pm

      I’m seeing some 2007-10 football. We create some amazing chances but don’t finish and concede unluckily. Only difference is that the defence is better compared to that time.

  66. Skills1000 says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    we now have midfielders who are getting into the box. we badly need 3 points from this game

  67. Vinod says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    A great stat to hear. Last 9 times when Spurs have scored first they have failed to win.

    Apart from finishing team seems to be solid.

  68. Logic says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    Thank God we did not sign Morinhio as manager, his solution to every problem is Park the Bus. Hopefully we can keep up the same football in second half, we have been just unlucky not to score more then one. Come on Arsenal we can win this. For once we need the lady luck to smile on us.

    1. Adega Olatunji says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:22 pm

      Not unlucky bro, we don’t have clinical strikers. It’s annoying and appalling

    2. gotanidea says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:24 pm

      Brendan Rodgers and Diego Simeone also like to park the bus against big teams. But Tuchel gave Simeone a lesson for his negative football

  69. Angus says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Get in there! Bit of luck but about time we and Arteta finally got a slice of luck we’re owed a fair few more lucky slices before we’re even!

  70. siamois says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    I thought this was going to be one those day come on now.

  71. Kedar says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    We are very unlucky to be on level terms on score..
    By that performance we should have been at least goal ahead..
    Great 1st half performance..

  72. gotanidea says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    Great goal from Lamela and we were so unlucky with the three clear-cut chances. Lacazette was trying hard, but he was too slow

    Mourinho just relied on his luck again as usual, because his team couldn’t win the ball possession

    1. Kedar says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:24 pm

      I don’t understand why Lacazzett left that cross from ESR which ultimately hit by Cedric and hit the post..
      Why done that dummy.

      1. gotanidea says:
        March 14, 2021 at 5:26 pm

        I think he tried to shoot but he was too slow to trick Spuds’ defenders. If it was Mahrez, Sanchez or Messi, I believe they’d do a fake shot trick

    2. siamois says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:24 pm

      He’s trying to do the same thing they did to us the last time we met give us the majority of possession and hit us on the counter.

      1. gotanidea says:
        March 14, 2021 at 5:29 pm

        He always does it against big teams like Barcelona, Liverpool and Man City, maybe because he knows he’ll never win if his team plays normally

  73. Trudeau says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:23 pm

    Great improvisation by Lamela for his goal but overall a very good first half for Arsenal.

    Interesting to see what Jose does second half to counteract our threat down the left.

    We need a strong start to second half.

    1. Kedar says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:25 pm

      Yes.. ESR enjoying too much space to left side

  74. RSH says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:23 pm

    performance is there. We just need the finish!

    1. MartinelliTheBench says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:26 pm

      Story of most of our season

  75. David says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:23 pm

    Arsenal playing some the best football they’ve played all season, now we need a proper #9 to offer some presence in the box.

  76. Palash says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:24 pm

    We need pepe on the right.Saka is being overplayed take him off.

    1. David says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:26 pm

      saka is playing well though…no guarantee pepe will do the same

  77. SueP says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    Whatever the outcome after 90 minutes I’m impressed with the drive and commitment of the first 45. It was really good to watch

    1. Vinod says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:29 pm

      👍

  78. siamois says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    We might look back at the Olympiakos game being a turning point for Odegaard confidence/scoring wise.

    1. Sue says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:28 pm

      He’s looking good 👍

    2. SueP says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:29 pm

      Good point

  79. Phenom says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:27 pm

    Cedric is intelligent than Bellerin (full stop).

    His defending and attacking prowess is better than Bellerin. His link up play is better than him. He should never again be dropped. That’s what we want from our fullback not a back passer.

  80. adajim says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    we have less moaner here today… thats odd

    1. ObjectiveSubjective says:
      March 14, 2021 at 5:29 pm

      Lower expectations are a wonderful thing

  81. PJ-SA says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    It’s nice to have a midfield that can actually help the team with goals. Clear difference in quality between Cellabos and Ode

  82. Gurrosco says:
    March 14, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    Spurs defence is there for the taking. Some clever movements and no clumsiness will put this game to bed.

    The ugly part is that Lamela goal is going to be part of the highlight reel for years to come. Skills disorganize defense!

    Lastly, I think it’s time Arsenal get odergard on the permanent. This guy is growing in every game he plays and I’m falling for him.

    Reply

