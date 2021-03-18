Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team for Olympiacos clash – Auba plays but Saka rested

So here we go with the big game that will decide whether Arsenal are going into the next round of the Europa League, so I am sure that Mikel Arteta will not be throwing our kids because he thinks it will be easy.

We can’t forget that we had a lead from the away leg last season and we managed to shoot ourselves in the foot. Although we are in a must win situation, with a two goal cushion it will allow the boss to give a few of our stars a rest to prepare for the Leicester clash at the weekend.

So this is the team that Yash predicted a couple of days ago.

Leno
Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Elneny Xhaka
Saka Smith-Rowe Pepe
Aubameyang

Now I think he has chosen our very best team, but after our gruelling Tottenham game on Sunday I think Arteta will be a little more conservative.

So here is the team that Arteta has chosen….

  1. Uzi Ozil says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:02 pm

    No complacency boys….

    Olympiakos have won their last two games at the Emirates so we shouldn’t relax after three away goals.

    I say again no complacency. COYG….

    1. Highbury Hero says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:20 pm

      We finished this tie last week today is just completing the procedure.

      1. Sue says:
        March 18, 2021 at 5:22 pm

        Love the gravatar 👍

  2. PJ-SA says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    Different team to what I thought. Hoping midfield can put a shift in.

    Hoping the players can stay injury free, some of them have played quite a few games.

    COYG

  3. S.J says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    Not a bad line up.

    Our midfield of Ceballos, Xhaka and Elneny should be able to contain Olympiacos.

    Hope we get the win and qualify for the next round.

  4. Goonerboy says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Xhaka’s fitness level is ridiculous!
    I am surprised Mari didn’t start though

    Looks like Ceballos is playing in the hole… COYG! Let’s finish what we started!

    1. MartinelliTheBench says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:07 pm

      Would rather have a player that really puts in 100% effort and needs a rest every 10 games than have a player that doesn’t push himself and never needs a rest

      1. jon fox says:
        March 18, 2021 at 5:15 pm

        WE HAD ONE WHO NEVER PUSHED HIMSELF AND WHO ALWAYS RESTED, EVEN WHEN PICKED ! OZIL!

        Under this no nonsense manager, we will carry no more long term coasters and any of those who’d take us all for a ride, both financially and on the field.

    2. gotanidea says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:11 pm

      Hopefully Xhaka will be replaced in the second half, to keep him fit for West Ham

  5. Sean Williams says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Ceballos, Xhaka, Elneny…midfield. Arghhhhhhhh!!!

    1. ObjectiveSubjective says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:08 pm

      Yeah a bit risky, hoping they don’t play a high press otherwise we’ll struggle with that core

    2. Declan says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:08 pm

      Certainly good enough to see us through and with Pepé, ESR and Aubamayang in front of them.

    3. Declan says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:09 pm

      Certainly good enough to see us through and with Pepé, ESR and Aubamayang in front of them.

    4. Sean Williams says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:24 pm

      Such a shame Gabriel Martinelli cannot get a start. I hope he gets at least 30min one way or another.

  6. Kedar says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    Unexpected line up…
    I think Tierney needs break..
    We don’t want him to be injured again..

    1. gotanidea says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:15 pm

      Arteta really doesn’t want to take any chances, does he? I also want Tierney to rest and hopefully he’ll be subbed off for Cedric in the second half

  7. Pco says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    The new “Tinkerman”
    COYG!

    1. Declan says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:10 pm

      Lol

  8. gotanidea says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    I think Arteta is too cautious and should’ve rested Smith-Rowe, Xhaka, Leno and Tierney, but he might be worried because Olympiakos would most likely have a go at us from the outset

    Anyways, I look forward to see Ceballos in the CAM position

    1. Kedar says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:12 pm

      It seems so
      Ceballos could be number 10 today..

  9. Iykmatt says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:12 pm

    No comment till after the game

  10. Sue says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Willian has a tight calf..

    Come on Elneny – loves a goal in europe!! COYG

  11. Sid says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Marti is definitely someone I hope might come on, but I am more intwrested to see if Reiss comes on today? Also Holding would have to work hard to get his place back as Luiz has been very good. Great day today- Arsenal match and Exams over!
    Hoping for a good game!
    COYG!!

    1. Sid says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:17 pm

      Interested*

  12. Highbury Hero says:
    March 18, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    Really GoonerP this tie match is going to decide if we go through? We are already through. And with Man utd one leg already out this is going to be a happy weekend.

    1. Sue says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:23 pm

      Come on Ibrahimovic!!

    2. gotanidea says:
      March 18, 2021 at 5:23 pm

      The Red Devils could still go through

