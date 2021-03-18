Confirmed Arsenal team for Olympiacos clash – Auba plays but Saka rested

So here we go with the big game that will decide whether Arsenal are going into the next round of the Europa League, so I am sure that Mikel Arteta will not be throwing our kids because he thinks it will be easy.
We can’t forget that we had a lead from the away leg last season and we managed to shoot ourselves in the foot. Although we are in a must win situation, with a two goal cushion it will allow the boss to give a few of our stars a rest to prepare for the Leicester clash at the weekend.
So this is the team that Yash predicted a couple of days ago.
Leno
Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Elneny Xhaka
Saka Smith-Rowe Pepe
Aubameyang
Now I think he has chosen our very best team, but after our gruelling Tottenham game on Sunday I think Arteta will be a little more conservative.
So here is the team that Arteta has chosen….
✅ Team news is in…
🇪🇸 @HectorBellerin returns
🇪🇬 @ElNenny starts
🇬🇦 @Auba leads the line
🏆 #UEL
March 18, 2021
No complacency boys….
Olympiakos have won their last two games at the Emirates so we shouldn’t relax after three away goals.
I say again no complacency. COYG….
We finished this tie last week today is just completing the procedure.
Love the gravatar 👍
Different team to what I thought. Hoping midfield can put a shift in.
Hoping the players can stay injury free, some of them have played quite a few games.
COYG
Not a bad line up.
Our midfield of Ceballos, Xhaka and Elneny should be able to contain Olympiacos.
Hope we get the win and qualify for the next round.
Xhaka’s fitness level is ridiculous!
I am surprised Mari didn’t start though
Looks like Ceballos is playing in the hole… COYG! Let’s finish what we started!
Would rather have a player that really puts in 100% effort and needs a rest every 10 games than have a player that doesn’t push himself and never needs a rest
WE HAD ONE WHO NEVER PUSHED HIMSELF AND WHO ALWAYS RESTED, EVEN WHEN PICKED ! OZIL!
Under this no nonsense manager, we will carry no more long term coasters and any of those who’d take us all for a ride, both financially and on the field.
Hopefully Xhaka will be replaced in the second half, to keep him fit for West Ham
Ceballos, Xhaka, Elneny…midfield. Arghhhhhhhh!!!
Yeah a bit risky, hoping they don’t play a high press otherwise we’ll struggle with that core
Certainly good enough to see us through and with Pepé, ESR and Aubamayang in front of them.
Certainly good enough to see us through and with Pepé, ESR and Aubamayang in front of them.
Such a shame Gabriel Martinelli cannot get a start. I hope he gets at least 30min one way or another.
Unexpected line up…
I think Tierney needs break..
We don’t want him to be injured again..
Arteta really doesn’t want to take any chances, does he? I also want Tierney to rest and hopefully he’ll be subbed off for Cedric in the second half
The new “Tinkerman”
COYG!
Lol
I think Arteta is too cautious and should’ve rested Smith-Rowe, Xhaka, Leno and Tierney, but he might be worried because Olympiakos would most likely have a go at us from the outset
Anyways, I look forward to see Ceballos in the CAM position
It seems so
Ceballos could be number 10 today..
No comment till after the game
Willian has a tight calf..
Come on Elneny – loves a goal in europe!! COYG
Marti is definitely someone I hope might come on, but I am more intwrested to see if Reiss comes on today? Also Holding would have to work hard to get his place back as Luiz has been very good. Great day today- Arsenal match and Exams over!
Hoping for a good game!
COYG!!
Interested*
Really GoonerP this tie match is going to decide if we go through? We are already through. And with Man utd one leg already out this is going to be a happy weekend.
Come on Ibrahimovic!!
The Red Devils could still go through