Confirmed Arsenal team for Olympiacos clash – Auba plays but Saka rested

So here we go with the big game that will decide whether Arsenal are going into the next round of the Europa League, so I am sure that Mikel Arteta will not be throwing our kids because he thinks it will be easy.

We can’t forget that we had a lead from the away leg last season and we managed to shoot ourselves in the foot. Although we are in a must win situation, with a two goal cushion it will allow the boss to give a few of our stars a rest to prepare for the Leicester clash at the weekend.

So this is the team that Yash predicted a couple of days ago.

Leno

Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney

Elneny Xhaka

Saka Smith-Rowe Pepe

Aubameyang

Now I think he has chosen our very best team, but after our gruelling Tottenham game on Sunday I think Arteta will be a little more conservative.

So here is the team that Arteta has chosen….