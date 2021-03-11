Confirmed Arsenal team for Olympiacos test in Greece

The teams are out for tonight’s clash between Arsenal and Olympiacos at the Karaiskakis Stadium this evening, where the Gunners will be hoping to gain an advantage to take back to London.
The Gunners won 1-0 the last time the two sides met here last season, before going on to lose in extra-time in the second leg, but you would expect a better showing this time around.
Olympiacos were Mikel Arteta’s first European opponents as a manager, and remain the only team to have won a 90 minute match against his side, a stat that will remain for the remainder of this month at least.
Emile Smith Rowe was to be assessed before kick-off having only returned to full-training yesterday, and finds himself on the bench, while Alex Runarsson was left behind after being de-registered from our Europa League squad in favour of January signing Mat Ryan, who occupies the bench tonight.
Tonight's team news!
🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 paired with @Biel_M04
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 alongside Xhaka
🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 leads the attack
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 11, 2021
What are your predictions after seeing the starting line-up? Who would you have chosen to start today?
Patrick
With xhaka on the pitch, Olympiakos has nothing to worry about.
On the contrary, Xhaka has produced more forward passes than any midfielders at Arsenal. His interception and tackle stats are one of the highest as well
Same with his errors leading to goals.
Rubbish
Evening GAI
Hope you are keeping well
I must say stats are what you make of it
I will give him his dews xhaka has hit more long balls but most of his passing constitutes 5 yard passes
He can never recieve a ball on the half turn which has been his down fall Along with other blunders he has in his locker
1-3 tonight as long as we concentrate
Bro stop worrying about Xhaka. Drop this agenda, he’s the least of our problem and the most improved player under Arteta. He’s been solid off months and like ten straight games without getting enough credits, but just because he made one error, y’all suddenly start the agenda again like Xhaka is the main issue or Xhaka is one big issue this club is facing.
The agenda against certain players is sickening
Ahh. the Xhakaphobia continues..
… and Willian … the gruesome twosome!
Willian is Sanchez 2.0 who tends to cuts inside from the left wing and Tierney could form a good combo with him, as what Monreal did with Sanchez
Just as predictated Leno; Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Willian; Aubameyang
Players you are sure not to see Hein and martineli
Good luck to the boys
Have read it on here so many times where some fans said Arteta have his favorites, this line up just confirmed it, I don’t understand what he sees in willian to always start him ahead of Pepe who just picked form, why bench our record signing who is in form for Willian. I pray we go through if not Arteta will definitely be criticize.
There are five subs allowed so I’m pretty sure Pepe will get some time on the pitch, unless we have a big lead and they will save him for Sunday. Willian has been OK recently so no problem with him starting TBH.
It’s a 433 formation.
Partey as the DM with Xhaka and willian beside him. Odegaard on the right, Saka on the left with Auba through the middle.
I see a 3-1 victory for Arsenal. COYG.
You on something?
It’s Willian starting that I don’t get though. The guy barely contributes more than Pepe yet plays more than Pepe. Arteta needs to stop this BS of his blind loyalty towards certain players.
Anyway Godluck to the boys
I predicted this line up.
It’s a very experienced selection.
6-1 to the Gunners
The next 3 games will decide arteta’s future at arsenal, lose tonight and Sunday then he is on very thin ice but I believe we will win tonight and get at least a draw on Sunday🤞
I want us to win and arteta sacked,
He is not up to it yet!!!
“The next 3 games will decide arteta’s future at arsenal”
Do you have a mole on the AFC board??or just hallucinating again..
You need players that can produce something out of nothing in a match as important as this, who do we have – Bellerin, Willian, Odegard.
I’m not Arteta and don’t know his criteria for team selection but I’m very sure our strongest 11 should not include the three players I mentioned above.
Arteta have this. I predict a 3:0 win for us. Guys which formation is that?
3-1 ARSENAL
-Arsenal to concede the 1st goal of course
-score at half-time 1-1
-after 3 substitutions in the 2nd half we’ll score 2 more
goals.
Gabriel should not be starting in our defence if we have any ambition of winning this europa league…arteta is so error prone with his selections,i seriously doubt his credibility as a manager
About to go out of europe again smh
Absolutely depressing to be an arsenal fan
Anyone else watching ‘arsenal the greatest nights’ on bt sport.
Beating across Milan at the San siro and then playing barca in 2011. Happy happy days.
Cruel to put it on before the EL tie I thought!
Damn going to have to dig out my 49 unbeaten dvd now!
When we played Milan in the days of yonder all our players walk out and they have stature and a physical presence. Flanini looks the smallest and weakest and we know what he was like.
One day I.pray for our beloved mf creative play to come back oh santi I miss you.