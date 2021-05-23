Confirmed Arsenal team for our final match of the season with Brighton

Arsenal will play host to Brighton at the Emirates today, where only a win can give us a chance of European football.
Whether the fans want to qualify for the European Conference League or not, the club has to have intentions to be playing on the continent in any shape or form.
Much of today will be spent following the results of both Everton and Spurs as we need both to fail to win, although many of my Arsenal brethren would be most happy if Everton were to steal seventh, as long as St Totteringham’s Day was secured.
Mikel Arteta doesn’t have the luxury of being able to guarantee minutes to certain players who may never wear our famous Red & White again, there is likely to be a send off for some of those at full-time, and I’ll certainly be on the lookout for any overly-emotional players come the final whistle.
With the knowledge that Bellerin was unavailable today, and with Luiz needing to be assessed, we named the below Predicted Line-up earlier on today:
Leno
Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Pepe Smith Rowe Saka
Aubameyang
As you can see below, we was just one name off with our predictions.
Two changes from midweek…
Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard
Do you think there could be any surprises at full-time when some players could potentially be saying goodbye to the fans?
Patrick
Fans are back! (Enjoy, Ken and Phil 🙂)
Gunnersaurus is back!
Even Josh is there!!
COYG (Come on Pierre!!)
Wow Sue, your third sentence is telling! Josh at our venue… but then again he has to show that Kroenkes’ are not willing to sell and are fully behind our manager.
It is the popular belief among fans but according to Charles Watts he is almost a regular until lockdown.
Come on you gunners.
Love you , let’s finish on a high.
Yeah let’s do it
Why odeegard? He’s probably not coming back. Martinelli Sits for another wasted loan. What a clown
I dreamt of Pepe scoring so lets see how that goes
The dream came to pass
Hopefully the last match we see Leno, Xhaka and Elneny play for us. Thanks for the memories, COYG!
COYG! Thank you and goodbye, Lacazette and Ceballos ⚽
Do you think Lacazzett is leaving?
I think we should sell Aubameyang and Keep Lacazzett…
He is much better in link up play, hold up play and hustle and tussle…
Aubameyang is really bad in fighting spirit and physicality..
If it’s in FIFA it’s possible with high transfer fee but in real life it will be very difficult, we cant place him on transfer list, and no team can afford him because of form, wages and transfer fee he will command. So we are stuck with him and willian.
The only striker we can sell are Nketia and Lacca. I’ll be happy if we get both sold for 40m and above then get a better, faster, good in air striker
I agree with you, but Aubameyang is on higher wage and longer contract
Aubameyang has never been a dribbler, hold up player or even great with ball at feet. His best asset is his positioning and poaching which he’s still good at. Even when Auba was scoring for fun in many of the games he scored minus the goals his performances were just above average but of course we could overlook that because he was scoring. He is not a complete player and has never been. The team has struggled a lot this season and his style is heavily dependent on service. If we create loads he will score loads and vice versa. That is his style.
Kev what were you saying about Pepe? You saying it’s a fact that Zaha is a better converter of opportunities than Pepe? So biased
THIS CURSED SEASON is about to get finally OVER, and get my Sabbatical for the next upcoming 3 months to purge myself of this horror show called arsenal and maybe go to somewhere i wouldnt be hearing about arsenal b4 the new season starts
Brilliant, Wes 👍😄
The horrible summer transfer rumours
A season to forget, in more ways than one.Relax on your break Wes.
I am not raising my hope in fact with our players mentality, we might be losing at half time but it’s going to be a win at ft,
Am not interested in us getting 7th but will be lovely
GL to the prediction guys and gals also
No Willian on the bench.Maybe preparing his departure.
Willian has a tight calf – has he played his final game for us??
Any surprises at full-time? Well, if it gets to the 89th minute and we’ve only had one shot on target, which we failed to convert, it’ll surprise me if any fans are still there 😂
Such a pointless signing and the funny thing is it wasn’t hindsight as many said it would be a bad move. Chelsea unknowingly tried to save us from that transfer by not heeding to his contract demands just like Mou tried to do by preventing a Petr Cech move to Arsenal yet so many were happy with Cech signing and were even angry Mou tried to prevent a move. I just hope we don’t go for a past it player this window again too. Can’t stand that mediocrity.
Me too, Kev! Enough is enough!
Two managers who I feel at least try to play in a similar manner. Graham Potter has led Brighton admiringly this season, masterminding some shocking results too. I still remember the 2-1 loss to them last season, lol. I hope MA will meet his challenge head on and the fans get to watch an exciting game. COYG!!
Arteta can’t look at a clean sheet without thinking how to include mr sideways in the middle of park … hopeless case … the worst season in my 4 decades as a supporter … I think we have a top 6 squad but not under arteta .. unless we get lucky with transfers it’s difficult to think we will build back better next season
I hope he justs join silent Stan at the US Where football is played with hands
Nice one, Dan! And to you (not that you need it 😜)
Where can I stream this please
Sportsbay.org 👍
City scores
2-0
Again. Pep helping his assistant.
Leeds and Leicester scores
Vardy scores!
Leeds too.
Kane scores
His farewell goal 😉
Guys, any link to the Arsenal game pls?
Hesgoal
Sportsbay.org
Hesgoal.com
Thanks Sue and Defund The Media, you guys are life savers!
Willock!!! Again…
50M 🤣
Steve Bruce is crying with every goal
Who would MA take out the starting 11 if he puts Willock in next season?
Maybe we would sell Xhaka. Without European football, even he would be assessing his options.
I know MA said he’ll return, but if the Geordies come up with a decent enough offer I can see us letting him go..
Seems like our standard pattern of play. Slow build up with sideways passing allowing the opposition to sit deep leaving no space behind. Runs from midfield almost non existent. Auba anonymous
here’s a phrase you’ll never hear at an Arteta-run training session, “look to play the early ball”
TBF that’s probably our best 30mins attacking wise I’ve seen this season
@Dan Kit I second that.
And no goal, what does that tell you 😆
Bring on our boy Martinelli 👍
@Dan I third that
Just watching the leister game now
Aubameyang is getting some great service this game. No goals.
Does anyone have a goals from set pieces stat.
We seem to be terrible at it.
That’s why we need a CF good in the air, when we dont score by leg we can score by head
Imagine if we have Benteke on the bench
This is awful, no clue as to brake down a bang average Brighton side. We need to bring on martineill or lacazette because aubameyang is poor. There is no point in sugar coating this but if we dont get the European place then it’s good bye MA for me
Regardless of the score MA needs to go.
Xhaka with those long passes
I feel the players are either in holiday mood already or trying to get a draw to avoid the Conference League. I wished Lacazette started instead of Aubameyang
Don’t be silly man, it’s coming , it’s coming.
Trying to get a draw! Are you serious?
They didn’t have the confidence to build from the back in the first ten minutes and were lacklustre afterwards. I hope we win though
7th place is up for grabs but I fear we might do what we does best (at home this season).
If Chelsea finish 5th and win champions league what happens to the euoropa league places?
Super slowish boring game.
Playing ten men against eleven again?
Arteta, be careful what you wish for yourself!
Our Joker will make change when go down or at 80th Minute
Pepe
Pepe 🔥
Vardy again
Spot on, Vinod!!
1st touch was super
Kedar
Exactly! Delicious first touch!
In the form of his life right now
Yes… Ball got dead actually with 1st touch..
Top goal Nicola
How he run easily from deep.. No one tracked him..
Penalty for Leicester
Brilliant Vardy!
His 2nd goal and now with Chelsea 2-0 down he might take his team to CL!
I hope so
Not a Chelsea fan at all
Vardy!!!
He’s having a party!!
And many on here still want Zaha, just don’t get it.
I really don’t want conference league but want to finish above Spurs.
Yes we can play youngsters but it still doesn’t change the fact that the whole 1st team still travels and there’s no guarantee that we will play only youngsters.
Chelsea bottling Top 4!!!!! lol
If Chelsea were to finish outside top 4 and lose the CL final Tuchel is gone and Pépé again!😁
Siamosis,
I would love it lol but Tuchel has still done a remarkable job tbh
I AM LOVING THIS FINAL DAY!!!
He’s on a hat-trick!!!!
Becoming what we all wanted to see . . . Hope he continues it from here.
Exactly, Vinod. Better late than never, hey?!! 😁
Well done to him!!
Said from day 1 that Pepe has a lot of great qualities, he just desperately needs coaching. Keep in mind he doesn’t get a ton of starts so it’s also difficult for him to settle.
I still don’t think he’s received much coaching but getting used to the EPL and teammates. Imagine Pepe under Pep for a year or 2, would be immense.
Pepe again
Oh how.i hope it ends like this, us pipping spurs on the last day chelsea losing the fa Cup and now out of cl and Leicester getting cl which I think they deserve.
Blow the whistle now!!
Top Nicola. Fire.
Is it only me that thinks that should be 2 in 1 goal?
First through the defender’s legs and into the goal.
Who needs Zaha when we got Pepe?
Arteta is a terrible manager! There’s no plan, everything slow, no movement, no ball carrying/dribbling, doesn’t know goals can be scored by shooting outside the box. Pepe scores brace last match and returns to his crappy football. No motivation, no spirit, no leadership.
Do they want to win this match at all? This team deserves no support from fans!
??
they’re trying to mock people who were dissatisfied with the season. Because we all know a final day match against brighton negates all of the issues we’ve had this season.
Winning 2-0 not enough for you?
kind of a loaded question, don’t you think SueP?
Not sure but I think the poster is being sarcastic.
Are you seriously watching Arsenal?
MA and the boys have been nothing
short of disappointing this season
but if your seriously complaining
about today’s performance maybe
just maybe you need to step away
from the ledge.
SMFH
Aguerrrrro!
Aguerooooooo!! What a PL legend
He is Sue!
Still remember that goal against QPR in the 95th min or that about. Loved it because it denied those cheaters another title, lol.
One of my favourite PL moments, Sid!
Loved it!!
He’s on a hat-trick!!!
No spurs have equalised!
Schmeichel….LOL
You’re being cruel!😁
Jams are at it again. Winning 2 nil, playing good football. You think with the season we have had Gooners would be positive…
Am waiting for the Artetaout brigadier to tell me their assessment of the whole season, how we have regress, how Everton has snatch veterans Anceloti and Spur Mouriho and have done exceptional while we just went for a rookie clueless yes-man Arteta,
Oh, and Chelsea, great recruitment and great coach
Am on the fence, not taking any sides, but your question has me thinking about another question. Does this not prove that our squad is better than Everton and Spurs?
Regarding Tuchel am on the same page as you, but let them play in the CL final. Also maybe his tactics was a slightly rejigged form of our last season’s counter tactics and that was undone same way as ours was. That said Tuchel has done remarkably well for reaching the CL final consecutively. As has MA done well with us when he won the FA cup, though results this season are not upto the mark.
5 games won in a row and only ending up 8 points behind pool in 3rd is a huge turn around and a good way to finish the season.
Now we need a good transfer window, and to get willock back whilst he’s still hot scoring 7 games in a row!
Can you believe it Chelsea could qualify for CL thanks to the spuds wt..?
Fcking bale 😭
Unbelievable!
And kane has golden Boot too! 🙁
Kane handball unseen by noob var
Yet EVERYBODY watching,
including the announcers saw it
as a clear hand ball.
ANYBODY other than Prince Harry
and its disallowed.
Prince Harry!😂
No Europe then as things stand
Can’t make up my mind whether it’s a good or bad thing
It’s a good thing!
Bloody hell thanks bale!
Spurs lead
No European football next season and below that lot again 😩
4-2 now
I agree but not sure how that conference league helps us
Well if we have to make any point, I guess it replaces the Carling cup, or the EFL cup as its called nowadays😂
agree. didn’t really bother me whether we got it or not. It’s not really a benefit to travel around eastern europe midweek. And this competition is going to have even less prestige than Europa league. these were my initial opinions too, not just because we’re missing out. I wouldn’t really care about doing anything european if it was below the Europa League.
Awful season Sue no European football and finish below an awful Tottenham team again. Glad the season is over.
So do we still have a chance to play in Europe if city wins the champions league???
no. both chelsea and city are in UCL spots. wouldn’t affect other placements.
Might be a good thing….thanks
No, no European football at all next season
We must sign Bissouma ASAP
Yes indeed, very good game. Friendly with pepe as well.
yeah, he was a standout today. even if you didn’t have a visual of the game you’d be hearing the guy mentioned all over the game.
Awesome win and Awesome Pepe
Well officially no progress under Arteta. 8th place again. In fact, one can argue slightly worse with no trophy
8th place in consecutive seasons, it’s an embarrassment 😡
Gutted but at least we won 5 in a row and found some form in pepe late on.
Not bothered about not making the conference league as long as we can attract players we want but gutted we didn’t PIP spurs. Oh well next year should be easier with no Kane or Bale there.
Can’t wait to see how the powers that be will attempt to polish up this turd of a season
Pretty easy when you think about it, players like willian under performing, auba way off it due to catching malaria Tierney injured and no lb cover with Kola abroad etc etc.
Poor decisions, bad luck, but above all a side with poor mental strength and belief again.
I.do believe its key what arteta said about ridding the club of bad apples though, its been going on for sometime and will take some repairing.
Looking forward to seeing saliba, AMN and willock back let’s try and add bisouma and odson eduard.
We also need a Bruno Fernando’s type player like the ozil we once had.