Confirmed Arsenal team for our final match of the season with Brighton

Arsenal will play host to Brighton at the Emirates today, where only a win can give us a chance of European football.

Whether the fans want to qualify for the European Conference League or not, the club has to have intentions to be playing on the continent in any shape or form.

Much of today will be spent following the results of both Everton and Spurs as we need both to fail to win, although many of my Arsenal brethren would be most happy if Everton were to steal seventh, as long as St Totteringham’s Day was secured.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t have the luxury of being able to guarantee minutes to certain players who may never wear our famous Red & White again, there is likely to be a send off for some of those at full-time, and I’ll certainly be on the lookout for any overly-emotional players come the final whistle.

With the knowledge that Bellerin was unavailable today, and with Luiz needing to be assessed, we named the below Predicted Line-up earlier on today:

Leno
Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Pepe Smith Rowe Saka
Aubameyang

As you can see below, we was just one name off with our predictions.

Do you think there could be any surprises at full-time when some players could potentially be saying goodbye to the fans?

Patrick

  1. Sue says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    Fans are back! (Enjoy, Ken and Phil 🙂)
    Gunnersaurus is back!
    Even Josh is there!!

    COYG (Come on Pierre!!)

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      May 23, 2021 at 3:39 pm

      Wow Sue, your third sentence is telling! Josh at our venue… but then again he has to show that Kroenkes’ are not willing to sell and are fully behind our manager.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        May 23, 2021 at 3:52 pm

        👍

        Reply
      2. Vinod says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:25 pm

        It is the popular belief among fans but according to Charles Watts he is almost a regular until lockdown.

        Reply
  2. Lozza says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    Come on you gunners.
    Love you , let’s finish on a high.

    Reply
  3. Asamoah gyanto says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    Yeah let’s do it

    Reply
  4. Topgun86 says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    Why odeegard? He’s probably not coming back. Martinelli Sits for another wasted loan. What a clown

    Reply
  5. Stephanie says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    COYG 💕👍🙂👏💕

    Reply
  6. kev says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    I dreamt of Pepe scoring so lets see how that goes

    Reply
    1. kev says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:07 pm

      The dream came to pass

      Reply
  7. DaJuhi says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    Hopefully the last match we see Leno, Xhaka and Elneny play for us. Thanks for the memories, COYG!

    Reply
  8. gotanidea says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    COYG! Thank you and goodbye, Lacazette and Ceballos ⚽

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      May 23, 2021 at 3:28 pm

      Do you think Lacazzett is leaving?
      I think we should sell Aubameyang and Keep Lacazzett…
      He is much better in link up play, hold up play and hustle and tussle…
      Aubameyang is really bad in fighting spirit and physicality..

      Reply
      1. Adajim says:
        May 23, 2021 at 3:35 pm

        If it’s in FIFA it’s possible with high transfer fee but in real life it will be very difficult, we cant place him on transfer list, and no team can afford him because of form, wages and transfer fee he will command. So we are stuck with him and willian.
        The only striker we can sell are Nketia and Lacca. I’ll be happy if we get both sold for 40m and above then get a better, faster, good in air striker

        Reply
      2. gotanidea says:
        May 23, 2021 at 3:41 pm

        I agree with you, but Aubameyang is on higher wage and longer contract

        Reply
      3. kev says:
        May 23, 2021 at 3:47 pm

        Aubameyang has never been a dribbler, hold up player or even great with ball at feet. His best asset is his positioning and poaching which he’s still good at. Even when Auba was scoring for fun in many of the games he scored minus the goals his performances were just above average but of course we could overlook that because he was scoring. He is not a complete player and has never been. The team has struggled a lot this season and his style is heavily dependent on service. If we create loads he will score loads and vice versa. That is his style.

        Reply
        1. PJ-SA says:
          May 23, 2021 at 5:21 pm

          Kev what were you saying about Pepe? You saying it’s a fact that Zaha is a better converter of opportunities than Pepe? So biased

          Reply
  9. Wes says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    THIS CURSED SEASON is about to get finally OVER, and get my Sabbatical for the next upcoming 3 months to purge myself of this horror show called arsenal and maybe go to somewhere i wouldnt be hearing about arsenal b4 the new season starts

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      May 23, 2021 at 3:23 pm

      Brilliant, Wes 👍😄

      Reply
    2. Adajim says:
      May 23, 2021 at 3:27 pm

      The horrible summer transfer rumours

      Reply
  10. Grandad says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    A season to forget, in more ways than one.Relax on your break Wes.

    Reply
  11. Adajim says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    I am not raising my hope in fact with our players mentality, we might be losing at half time but it’s going to be a win at ft,
    Am not interested in us getting 7th but will be lovely

    Reply
  12. Dan kit says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    COYG
    GL to the prediction guys and gals also

    Reply
  13. Georgy says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    No Willian on the bench.Maybe preparing his departure.

    Reply
  14. Sue says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    Willian has a tight calf – has he played his final game for us??

    Any surprises at full-time? Well, if it gets to the 89th minute and we’ve only had one shot on target, which we failed to convert, it’ll surprise me if any fans are still there 😂

    Reply
    1. kev says:
      May 23, 2021 at 3:43 pm

      Such a pointless signing and the funny thing is it wasn’t hindsight as many said it would be a bad move. Chelsea unknowingly tried to save us from that transfer by not heeding to his contract demands just like Mou tried to do by preventing a Petr Cech move to Arsenal yet so many were happy with Cech signing and were even angry Mou tried to prevent a move. I just hope we don’t go for a past it player this window again too. Can’t stand that mediocrity.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        May 23, 2021 at 3:54 pm

        Me too, Kev! Enough is enough!

        Reply
  15. Sid says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Two managers who I feel at least try to play in a similar manner. Graham Potter has led Brighton admiringly this season, masterminding some shocking results too. I still remember the 2-1 loss to them last season, lol. I hope MA will meet his challenge head on and the fans get to watch an exciting game. COYG!!

    Reply
  16. RW1 says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    Arteta can’t look at a clean sheet without thinking how to include mr sideways in the middle of park … hopeless case … the worst season in my 4 decades as a supporter … I think we have a top 6 squad but not under arteta .. unless we get lucky with transfers it’s difficult to think we will build back better next season

    Reply
  17. Wes says:
    May 23, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    I hope he justs join silent Stan at the US Where football is played with hands

    Reply
  18. Dan kit says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    COYG
    GL to the guys and gals on their predictions

    Reply
    1. Highbury Hero says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:35 pm

      And to you too.

      Reply
    2. Sue says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:52 pm

      Nice one, Dan! And to you (not that you need it 😜)

      Reply
  19. Pablomoney says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    Where can I stream this please

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:13 pm

      Sportsbay.org 👍

      Reply
  20. Vinod says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:13 pm

    City scores

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:15 pm

      2-0

      Reply
      1. Vinod says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:17 pm

        👍

        Reply
    2. Vinod says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:16 pm

      Again. Pep helping his assistant.

      Reply
      1. Vinod says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:18 pm

        Leeds and Leicester scores

        Reply
  21. Sue says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    Vardy scores!

    Reply
    1. Vinod says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:19 pm

      Leeds too.

      Reply
    2. Vinod says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:41 pm

      Kane scores

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:53 pm

        His farewell goal 😉

        Reply
  22. Goonerboy says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    Guys, any link to the Arsenal game pls?

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:21 pm

      Hesgoal

      Reply
    2. Defund The Media says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:21 pm

      Sportsbay.org
      Hesgoal.com

      Reply
      1. Goonerboy says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:26 pm

        Thanks Sue and Defund The Media, you guys are life savers!

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          May 23, 2021 at 4:26 pm

          🙂

          Reply
        2. Defund The Media says:
          May 23, 2021 at 4:27 pm

          No worries bud!

          Reply
  23. Sue says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    Willock!!! Again…

    Reply
    1. Vinod says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:27 pm

      50M 🤣

      Reply
      1. Ackshay says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:28 pm

        Steve Bruce is crying with every goal

        Reply
        1. Vinod says:
          May 23, 2021 at 4:29 pm

          🤣

          Reply
    2. PJ-SA says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:36 pm

      Who would MA take out the starting 11 if he puts Willock in next season?

      Reply
      1. Vinod says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:37 pm

        Maybe we would sell Xhaka. Without European football, even he would be assessing his options.

        Reply
      2. Sue says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:46 pm

        I know MA said he’ll return, but if the Geordies come up with a decent enough offer I can see us letting him go..

        Reply
  24. MartinelliTheBench says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Seems like our standard pattern of play. Slow build up with sideways passing allowing the opposition to sit deep leaving no space behind. Runs from midfield almost non existent. Auba anonymous

    Yawn

    Reply
  25. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    here’s a phrase you’ll never hear at an Arteta-run training session, “look to play the early ball”

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:35 pm

      TBF that’s probably our best 30mins attacking wise I’ve seen this season

      Reply
      1. Vinod says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:39 pm

        @Dan Kit I second that.

        Reply
        1. MartinelliTheBench says:
          May 23, 2021 at 4:42 pm

          And no goal, what does that tell you 😆

          Reply
          1. Dan kit says:
            May 23, 2021 at 4:48 pm

            Bring on our boy Martinelli 👍

        2. Declan says:
          May 23, 2021 at 4:50 pm

          @Dan I third that

          Reply
        3. Thebush says:
          May 23, 2021 at 5:42 pm

          Just watching the leister game now

          Reply
  26. RSH says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    Aubameyang is getting some great service this game. No goals.

    Reply
  27. Reddb10 says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:46 pm

    Does anyone have a goals from set pieces stat.
    We seem to be terrible at it.

    Reply
    1. Adajim says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:49 pm

      That’s why we need a CF good in the air, when we dont score by leg we can score by head

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:50 pm

        Imagine if we have Benteke on the bench

        Reply
    2. Perry ames says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:51 pm

      This is awful, no clue as to brake down a bang average Brighton side. We need to bring on martineill or lacazette because aubameyang is poor. There is no point in sugar coating this but if we dont get the European place then it’s good bye MA for me

      Reply
      1. Reddb10 says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:54 pm

        Regardless of the score MA needs to go.

        Reply
  28. Adajim says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    Xhaka with those long passes

    Reply
  29. gotanidea says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    I feel the players are either in holiday mood already or trying to get a draw to avoid the Conference League. I wished Lacazette started instead of Aubameyang

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      May 23, 2021 at 4:53 pm

      Don’t be silly man, it’s coming , it’s coming.
      Trying to get a draw! Are you serious?

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        May 23, 2021 at 4:57 pm

        They didn’t have the confidence to build from the back in the first ten minutes and were lacklustre afterwards. I hope we win though

        Reply
  30. Vinod says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    7th place is up for grabs but I fear we might do what we does best (at home this season).

    Reply
  31. Snz33 says:
    May 23, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    If Chelsea finish 5th and win champions league what happens to the euoropa league places?

    Reply
  32. Gily says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    Super slowish boring game.
    Playing ten men against eleven again?
    Arteta, be careful what you wish for yourself!

    Reply
  33. Kedar says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    Our Joker will make change when go down or at 80th Minute

    Reply
  34. Vinod says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Pepe

    Reply
  35. Sue says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Pepe 🔥

    Reply
    1. Vinod says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:10 pm

      Vardy again

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:13 pm

        Spot on, Vinod!!

        Reply
  36. Kedar says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    1st touch was super

    Reply
    1. Goonerboy says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:07 pm

      Kedar

      Exactly! Delicious first touch!

      In the form of his life right now

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:09 pm

        Yes… Ball got dead actually with 1st touch..

        Reply
  37. Sean Williams says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    Top goal Nicola

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:07 pm

      👍

      Reply
  38. Kedar says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    How he run easily from deep.. No one tracked him..

    Reply
  39. siamois says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    Penalty for Leicester

    Reply
  40. SueP says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    Brilliant Vardy!

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:14 pm

      His 2nd goal and now with Chelsea 2-0 down he might take his team to CL!

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:17 pm

        I hope so
        Not a Chelsea fan at all

        Reply
  41. Sue says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    Vardy!!!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:11 pm

      He’s having a party!!

      Reply
  42. PJ-SA says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    And many on here still want Zaha, just don’t get it.

    Reply
  43. MartinelliTheBench says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    I really don’t want conference league but want to finish above Spurs.

    Yes we can play youngsters but it still doesn’t change the fact that the whole 1st team still travels and there’s no guarantee that we will play only youngsters.

    Reply
  44. Goonerboy says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Chelsea bottling Top 4!!!!! lol

    Reply
  45. siamois says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    If Chelsea were to finish outside top 4 and lose the CL final Tuchel is gone and Pépé again!😁

    Reply
    1. Goonerboy says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:20 pm

      Siamosis,
      I would love it lol but Tuchel has still done a remarkable job tbh

      I AM LOVING THIS FINAL DAY!!!

      Reply
  46. Sue says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    He’s on a hat-trick!!!!

    Reply
    1. Vinod says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:18 pm

      Becoming what we all wanted to see . . . Hope he continues it from here.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:20 pm

        Exactly, Vinod. Better late than never, hey?!! 😁
        Well done to him!!

        Reply
      2. PJ-SA says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:24 pm

        Said from day 1 that Pepe has a lot of great qualities, he just desperately needs coaching. Keep in mind he doesn’t get a ton of starts so it’s also difficult for him to settle.

        I still don’t think he’s received much coaching but getting used to the EPL and teammates. Imagine Pepe under Pep for a year or 2, would be immense.

        Reply
  47. Vinod says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Pepe again

    Reply
    1. Kieronblandford@blueyonder.co.uk says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:21 pm

      Oh how.i hope it ends like this, us pipping spurs on the last day chelsea losing the fa Cup and now out of cl and Leicester getting cl which I think they deserve.
      Blow the whistle now!!

      Reply
  48. Sean Williams says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    Top Nicola. Fire.

    Reply
    1. Gily says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:21 pm

      Is it only me that thinks that should be 2 in 1 goal?
      First through the defender’s legs and into the goal.
      Who needs Zaha when we got Pepe?

      Reply
  49. Splendid says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    Arteta is a terrible manager! There’s no plan, everything slow, no movement, no ball carrying/dribbling, doesn’t know goals can be scored by shooting outside the box. Pepe scores brace last match and returns to his crappy football. No motivation, no spirit, no leadership.
    Do they want to win this match at all? This team deserves no support from fans!

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:22 pm

      ??

      Reply
      1. RSH says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:25 pm

        they’re trying to mock people who were dissatisfied with the season. Because we all know a final day match against brighton negates all of the issues we’ve had this season.

        Reply
    2. SueP says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:25 pm

      Winning 2-0 not enough for you?

      Reply
      1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:30 pm

        kind of a loaded question, don’t you think SueP?

        Reply
      2. Sid says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:33 pm

        Not sure but I think the poster is being sarcastic.

        Reply
        1. SueP says:
          May 23, 2021 at 5:52 pm

          👍

          Reply
    3. ACE says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:29 pm

      Are you seriously watching Arsenal?

      MA and the boys have been nothing
      short of disappointing this season
      but if your seriously complaining
      about today’s performance maybe
      just maybe you need to step away
      from the ledge.

      SMFH

      Reply
      1. siamois says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:30 pm

        👍

        Reply
  50. siamois says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    Aguerrrrro!

    Reply
  51. Sue says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    Aguerooooooo!! What a PL legend

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:32 pm

      He is Sue!

      Reply
    2. Sid says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:35 pm

      Still remember that goal against QPR in the 95th min or that about. Loved it because it denied those cheaters another title, lol.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:38 pm

        One of my favourite PL moments, Sid!
        Loved it!!

        He’s on a hat-trick!!!

        Reply
  52. siamois says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:35 pm

    No spurs have equalised!

    Reply
  53. ACE says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:36 pm

    Schmeichel….LOL

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:39 pm

      You’re being cruel!😁

      Reply
  54. OZGooner says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:36 pm

    Jams are at it again. Winning 2 nil, playing good football. You think with the season we have had Gooners would be positive…

    Reply
  55. Adajim says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    Am waiting for the Artetaout brigadier to tell me their assessment of the whole season, how we have regress, how Everton has snatch veterans Anceloti and Spur Mouriho and have done exceptional while we just went for a rookie clueless yes-man Arteta,
    Oh, and Chelsea, great recruitment and great coach

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:52 pm

      Am on the fence, not taking any sides, but your question has me thinking about another question. Does this not prove that our squad is better than Everton and Spurs?

      Reply
      1. Sid says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:56 pm

        Regarding Tuchel am on the same page as you, but let them play in the CL final. Also maybe his tactics was a slightly rejigged form of our last season’s counter tactics and that was undone same way as ours was. That said Tuchel has done remarkably well for reaching the CL final consecutively. As has MA done well with us when he won the FA cup, though results this season are not upto the mark.

        Reply
  56. Kieronblandford@blueyonder.co.uk says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    5 games won in a row and only ending up 8 points behind pool in 3rd is a huge turn around and a good way to finish the season.
    Now we need a good transfer window, and to get willock back whilst he’s still hot scoring 7 games in a row!

    Reply
  57. siamois says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:43 pm

    Can you believe it Chelsea could qualify for CL thanks to the spuds wt..?

    Reply
  58. Defund The Media says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:45 pm

    Fcking bale 😭

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:46 pm

      Unbelievable!

      Reply
      1. Kieronblandford@blueyonder.co.uk says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:47 pm

        And kane has golden Boot too! 🙁

        Reply
    2. Ackshay says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:46 pm

      Kane handball unseen by noob var

      Reply
      1. ACE says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:52 pm

        Yet EVERYBODY watching,
        including the announcers saw it
        as a clear hand ball.

        ANYBODY other than Prince Harry
        and its disallowed.

        Reply
        1. siamois says:
          May 23, 2021 at 5:54 pm

          Prince Harry!😂

          Reply
  59. SueP says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:46 pm

    No Europe then as things stand
    Can’t make up my mind whether it’s a good or bad thing

    Reply
    1. Quantic Dream says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:50 pm

      It’s a good thing!

      Reply
  60. Kieronblandford@blueyonder.co.uk says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:46 pm

    Bloody hell thanks bale!

    Reply
  61. Vinod says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:46 pm

    Spurs lead

    Reply
  62. Kev82 says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    No European football next season and below that lot again 😩

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:53 pm

      4-2 now

      Reply
    2. SueP says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:54 pm

      I agree but not sure how that conference league helps us

      Reply
      1. Sid says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:57 pm

        Well if we have to make any point, I guess it replaces the Carling cup, or the EFL cup as its called nowadays😂

        Reply
      2. RSH says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:57 pm

        agree. didn’t really bother me whether we got it or not. It’s not really a benefit to travel around eastern europe midweek. And this competition is going to have even less prestige than Europa league. these were my initial opinions too, not just because we’re missing out. I wouldn’t really care about doing anything european if it was below the Europa League.

        Reply
      3. Kev82 says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:57 pm

        Awful season Sue no European football and finish below an awful Tottenham team again. Glad the season is over.

        Reply
  63. Thebush says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    So do we still have a chance to play in Europe if city wins the champions league???

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:54 pm

      no. both chelsea and city are in UCL spots. wouldn’t affect other placements.

      Reply
      1. Thebush says:
        May 23, 2021 at 5:56 pm

        Might be a good thing….thanks

        Reply
    2. Kev82 says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:55 pm

      No, no European football at all next season

      Reply
  64. Twinlights says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    We must sign Bissouma ASAP

    Reply
    1. OZGooner says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:58 pm

      Yes indeed, very good game. Friendly with pepe as well.

      Reply
    2. RSH says:
      May 23, 2021 at 5:58 pm

      yeah, he was a standout today. even if you didn’t have a visual of the game you’d be hearing the guy mentioned all over the game.

      Reply
  65. Stephanie says:
    May 23, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Awesome win and Awesome Pepe

    Well officially no progress under Arteta. 8th place again. In fact, one can argue slightly worse with no trophy

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      May 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm

      8th place in consecutive seasons, it’s an embarrassment 😡

      Reply
  66. Kieronblandford@blueyonder.co.uk says:
    May 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm

    Gutted but at least we won 5 in a row and found some form in pepe late on.
    Not bothered about not making the conference league as long as we can attract players we want but gutted we didn’t PIP spurs. Oh well next year should be easier with no Kane or Bale there.

    Reply
  67. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    May 23, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    Can’t wait to see how the powers that be will attempt to polish up this turd of a season

    Reply
    1. Kieronblandford@blueyonder.co.uk says:
      May 23, 2021 at 6:13 pm

      Pretty easy when you think about it, players like willian under performing, auba way off it due to catching malaria Tierney injured and no lb cover with Kola abroad etc etc.
      Poor decisions, bad luck, but above all a side with poor mental strength and belief again.
      I.do believe its key what arteta said about ridding the club of bad apples though, its been going on for sometime and will take some repairing.
      Looking forward to seeing saliba, AMN and willock back let’s try and add bisouma and odson eduard.
      We also need a Bruno Fernando’s type player like the ozil we once had.

      Reply

