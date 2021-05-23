Confirmed Arsenal team for our final match of the season with Brighton

Arsenal will play host to Brighton at the Emirates today, where only a win can give us a chance of European football.

Whether the fans want to qualify for the European Conference League or not, the club has to have intentions to be playing on the continent in any shape or form.

Much of today will be spent following the results of both Everton and Spurs as we need both to fail to win, although many of my Arsenal brethren would be most happy if Everton were to steal seventh, as long as St Totteringham’s Day was secured.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t have the luxury of being able to guarantee minutes to certain players who may never wear our famous Red & White again, there is likely to be a send off for some of those at full-time, and I’ll certainly be on the lookout for any overly-emotional players come the final whistle.

With the knowledge that Bellerin was unavailable today, and with Luiz needing to be assessed, we named the below Predicted Line-up earlier on today:

Leno

Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Pepe Smith Rowe Saka

Aubameyang

As you can see below, we was just one name off with our predictions.

Do you think there could be any surprises at full-time when some players could potentially be saying goodbye to the fans?

Patrick