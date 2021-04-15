Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team for their second-leg clash with Slavia Prague

The teams are finally out for Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic.

The Gunners had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Emirates last week after their rivals struck a last-minute equaliser, and we simply can’t afford to lose focus during today’s encounter.

Our league position at present means we need a minor-miracle to to earn European football without winning the Europa League, and winning this illustrious competition will hardly be a walk in the park.

We will have to focus on one opponent at a time however, and we cannot afford to take the Czech side lightly.

We were already aware that we would be without both Kieran Tierney for this evening’s match, as well as the remainder of April at least, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard’s potential availability was yet to be confirmed.

Using the information known to us, we predicted the following Arsenal starting XI in our Team News earlier on today and was pretty far off…

Leno
Bellerin Holding Gabriel Cedric
Partey Xhaka
Saka Smith Rowe Willian
Lacazette

Do you agree with Arteta’s chosen starting line-up? What scoreline are we predicting after seeing the team?

Patrick

  1. Sue says:
    April 15, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    COYG 🙏

    Reply
    1. Highbury Hero says:
      April 15, 2021 at 6:57 pm

      I have a feeling they are gonna win comfortably tonight.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        April 15, 2021 at 7:03 pm

        😊 Let’s hope, HH! I’m nervous as hell….

        Reply
  2. Declan says:
    April 15, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    Pretty spot on with my prediction.

    Reply
  3. Kedar says:
    April 15, 2021 at 6:57 pm

    This team should be enough to see off QF and enter into semi

    Reply
  4. Jimmy Bauer says:
    April 15, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    Hope the boys can do the business tonight…
    Our whole season hinges on this match…
    Anything short of a qualification should see Arteta shown the exit come season’s end..

    Reply
  5. McLovin says:
    April 15, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    We need to goals. Come on boys.

    Reply
  6. Goonerboy says:
    April 15, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    Mari starts!!!!! We are winning then,coyg!

    Reply
  7. kev says:
    April 15, 2021 at 7:02 pm

    I’m unsure of this match and we need to tread cautiously else we could get knocked out. We need to be firing from the jump like Mario. No hot and cold stuff. It won’t be easy for us at all.

    Reply
  8. Innit says:
    April 15, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    Wish Martinelli started

    Anyway COYG

    Reply
  9. siamois says:
    April 15, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    I had the feeling that Martinelli would be on the bench.

    Reply
  10. CorporateMan says:
    April 15, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    Willian! Willian!! Willian!!!
    My only misgiving. Would have preferred Pepe or Martinelli in there
    I hope he proves me wrong.

    Reply
  11. gotanidea says:
    April 15, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    I prefer a more attacking line-up with Soares and Bellerin as attacking fullbacks, but I think Arteta wants to surprise Slavia Prague and to start cautiously. I predict Ceballos would make some crucial through balls again

    Reply
  12. Indian Gunner London says:
    April 15, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    Quite a brave lineup. Xhaka as left back or is it a back 3 in a 3-4-3 formation.
    And: Balogun as sub.

    Reply

