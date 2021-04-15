Confirmed Arsenal team for their second-leg clash with Slavia Prague

The teams are finally out for Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic.
The Gunners had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Emirates last week after their rivals struck a last-minute equaliser, and we simply can’t afford to lose focus during today’s encounter.
Our league position at present means we need a minor-miracle to to earn European football without winning the Europa League, and winning this illustrious competition will hardly be a walk in the park.
We will have to focus on one opponent at a time however, and we cannot afford to take the Czech side lightly.
We were already aware that we would be without both Kieran Tierney for this evening’s match, as well as the remainder of April at least, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard’s potential availability was yet to be confirmed.
Using the information known to us, we predicted the following Arsenal starting XI in our Team News earlier on today and was pretty far off…
Leno
Bellerin Holding Gabriel Cedric
Partey Xhaka
Saka Smith Rowe Willian
Lacazette
📋 Tonight's team news…
🏴 @EmileSmithRowe starts
🇨🇭 Granit Xhaka at left back
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex leads the line
🏆 #UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 15, 2021
Do you agree with Arteta’s chosen starting line-up? What scoreline are we predicting after seeing the team?
Patrick
COYG 🙏
I have a feeling they are gonna win comfortably tonight.
😊 Let’s hope, HH! I’m nervous as hell….
Pretty spot on with my prediction.
This team should be enough to see off QF and enter into semi
Hope the boys can do the business tonight…
Our whole season hinges on this match…
Anything short of a qualification should see Arteta shown the exit come season’s end..
We need to goals. Come on boys.
Mari starts!!!!! We are winning then,coyg!
I’m unsure of this match and we need to tread cautiously else we could get knocked out. We need to be firing from the jump like Mario. No hot and cold stuff. It won’t be easy for us at all.
Wish Martinelli started
Anyway COYG
I had the feeling that Martinelli would be on the bench.
Willian! Willian!! Willian!!!
My only misgiving. Would have preferred Pepe or Martinelli in there
I hope he proves me wrong.
I prefer a more attacking line-up with Soares and Bellerin as attacking fullbacks, but I think Arteta wants to surprise Slavia Prague and to start cautiously. I predict Ceballos would make some crucial through balls again
Quite a brave lineup. Xhaka as left back or is it a back 3 in a 3-4-3 formation.
And: Balogun as sub.