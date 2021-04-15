Confirmed Arsenal team for their second-leg clash with Slavia Prague

The teams are finally out for Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic.

The Gunners had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Emirates last week after their rivals struck a last-minute equaliser, and we simply can’t afford to lose focus during today’s encounter.

Our league position at present means we need a minor-miracle to to earn European football without winning the Europa League, and winning this illustrious competition will hardly be a walk in the park.

We will have to focus on one opponent at a time however, and we cannot afford to take the Czech side lightly.

We were already aware that we would be without both Kieran Tierney for this evening’s match, as well as the remainder of April at least, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard’s potential availability was yet to be confirmed.

Using the information known to us, we predicted the following Arsenal starting XI in our Team News earlier on today and was pretty far off…

Leno

Bellerin Holding Gabriel Cedric

Partey Xhaka

Saka Smith Rowe Willian

Lacazette

📋 Tonight's team news… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EmileSmithRowe starts

🇨🇭 Granit Xhaka at left back

🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex leads the line 🏆 #UEL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 15, 2021

Do you agree with Arteta’s chosen starting line-up? What scoreline are we predicting after seeing the team?

Patrick