Confirmed Arsenal team for tonight’s crucial Europa tie against Sporting CP

It used to be very easy to predict Arteta’s starting line-up in most games as he generally stuck to the same XI in most games, but now we have restarted our Europa League campaign, and our recent problems with illnesses and injuries, it is now much harder.

But also, with our three new acquisitions this winter, Arteta really has to think deeply about how to keep everyone happy and rotate without weakening the side, and of course to make sure everyone gets a bit of match fitness by playing in competitive game.

With all those things in mind, I had a wild attempt to predict what team Arteta would choose, while still making sure we progressed to the quarter finals, and this is the line up I came up with.

I was very brave and left out Bukayo Saka as he looked a bit lost last Thursday, but I’m still not sure that Arteta will leave him out if he insists he wants to play.

So here is my line-up and let us now see what Arteta’s final decision will ne….

And here it is…

Turner

White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney

Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira

Trossard, Nelson

Martinelli

