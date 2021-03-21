Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team for tough West Ham trip

The teams are finally out for today’s London derby game between Arsenal and West Ham.

The Gunners actually come into this with the second-best form, but the bookmakers still make them favourites to clinch all three points, and rightly so.

As they say, ‘form is temporary’, and it is Arsenal who have the better players, and higher ceiling, and have to be considered the most likely winners.

Saying that, West Ham have proved to be extremely consistent this term, winning 50% of their 28 Premier League matches thus far, and they will be well up for today’s challenge.

We were aware that Willian needed to be assessed in the warm-up to today’s match before a decision would be made on his involvement, and he has been deemed not to be ready.

This team has more than enough firepower in it to cause the best of teams trouble, and the Hammers will certainly have their work cut-out as we look to push our way back up the table.

Their manager David Moyes doesn’t have a great record against Arsenal as a manager, picking up less points per match against us than any other current Premier League side at present (according to Transfermarkt), and we will hopefully be knocking that stat a little lower with another win today.

What are your predictions after seeing the match?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. Sue says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    Ready to pop some bubbles, boys?! COYG (It’s the blue kit 😖)

    Reply
    1. Ackshay says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:12 pm

      Hey it does grow on you…eventually

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        March 21, 2021 at 2:14 pm

        I’m still waiting…..😂

        Reply
        1. Ackshay says:
          March 21, 2021 at 2:29 pm

          Keep calm and be patient. Kit always reminds me of Deep blue sea, i suppose ref and VAR would be man eating sharks in that scenario.

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            March 21, 2021 at 2:33 pm

            Ha, you’re not wrong. Put anything in front of Jon Moss and he’ll eat it 😂

            Don’t worry, Ackshay, I’m perfectly calm 😊

  2. gotanidea says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    It’s time for Aubameyang and Lacazette to show their chemistry. I think Arteta would like to win more aerial duels in this match, hence the inclusions of Chambers and both Aubameyang/ Lacazette

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:10 pm

      I agree Lacazzett for aerial duels and Hold up play but I am not sure about Aubameyang for aerial duels and hold up..
      He is worse in these 2

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        March 21, 2021 at 2:14 pm

        Aubameyang had difficulties in aerial duels against towering CBs. But he usually wins against fullbacks, since most fullbacks are shorter than him

        Reply
      2. McLovin says:
        March 21, 2021 at 2:17 pm

        Auba lost every aerial duel against Olympiacos. Not because he’s not good at them but because he didn’t even try to duel.

        Lets hope be proves everyone wrong because his performance on Thursday was unacceptable.

        Reply
        1. Kedar says:
          March 21, 2021 at 2:43 pm

          Yes… He didn’t even try to win any 50-50 duels with any defender…
          He Never try physical 50-50 ball..

          Reply
        2. Joe Allysons says:
          March 21, 2021 at 2:43 pm

          Specifically for aerial duels on Thursday, I’d point out he had to contend with 3 CBs

          Reply
          1. Kedar says:
            March 21, 2021 at 2:53 pm

            Lacazzett is much better in hold up and hustle and tussle…
            Against Leicester we scored 3rd goal just because Lacazzett managed to held ball against 3 defenders and still able to passed the ball to Pépé..

  3. Labass says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    We’ll still winning Sue even with d blue kit

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:14 pm

      Fingers crossed, Labass!!

      Reply
  4. Alex says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    Thank Goodness. No William.

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:10 pm

      Willian has been making assists for us and he’s made more assists than the likes of Pulisic, Ziyech and Havertz

      Reply
    2. Ackshay says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:16 pm

      Willian has started ONLY 3 of the last 13 matches but you still have cry about him right. Freaking crybaby fans are the worse.

      Reply
      1. Ackshay says:
        March 21, 2021 at 2:17 pm

        Just checked he has an assist in EACH of those 3 matches. But hey crybaby gonna cry right ?

        Reply
      2. Alex says:
        March 21, 2021 at 2:26 pm

        You have answered yourself. And we have been better because he has started less matches. Please stop deceiving us with those stat. Which Assist are you talking about? Those assist were mere simple passes. The goal scorers still had so much to do. Arteta better develop our future talent like Gabriel and pepe instead of playing a 40 years old that does the bare minimum.

        Reply
        1. Ackshay says:
          March 21, 2021 at 2:32 pm

          What i meant is he is already starting most match on the bench which is his place and also contributing when he does start a match. Why do you still have to cry about it

          Reply
          1. Argooner says:
            March 21, 2021 at 2:49 pm

            Because unfortunately some of our “fans” would prefer to moan and criticize the team than actually support them. I’m not saying that its a majority but a significant amount seem to be frustrated managers who don’t seem to realize that their amateur opinions mean sweet FA. That’s not to say that supporters can’t analyze the team/decisions made, but the whole “X player is rubbish in my opinion so therefore I want to see them fail” thing is very tiring.

        2. Joe Allysons says:
          March 21, 2021 at 2:47 pm

          You clearly didn’t see the assists did you?

          Against leicester, the assist took out the keeper leaving Pepe with an open net which he took in one touch.

          Against Olympiacos, it was a well delivered corner into a dangerous area.

          Against burnley, he carried midfied and played a through ball to Auba.

          I’d suggest you watch games and stop basing your analysis on comments from JA

          Reply
  5. Gmv8 says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    Not our strongest team, but let’s hope Mr Arteta doesn’t delay bringing on extra firepower if needed

    Reply
    1. Ackshay says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:19 pm

      Aubameyang, lacazette, odegaard and saka isn’t enough firepower for you ???

      Reply
      1. MartinelliTheBench says:
        March 21, 2021 at 3:20 pm

        Look at the score

        Reply
  6. Iykmatt says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    Arteta just selects players as he wishes&not for the good of the team.i wonder why luiz must start every game.i hope we win this match&i also hope we win the europa league,if not arteta will have the largest chunk of the blame for his uncharasteristic tinkering of the team

    Reply
    1. Uzi Ozil says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:20 pm

      In all fairness, Luiz have been really good recently. Not his greatest fan but he has been good lately….

      Reply
      1. Ackshay says:
        March 21, 2021 at 2:25 pm

        Luiz generally plays good but he always has that one crazy moment that will kill the match in him. It’s like playing with a loaded gun.

        Reply
        1. Uzi Ozil says:
          March 21, 2021 at 2:41 pm

          True that. Aside his brain fart, he has been good and leads well. Lets hope that one brain fart does not happen today. Same with Xhaka, improved player but one error can ruin everything. I like our cbs

          Holding
          Gabriel and Mari…

          I doubt gabriel and Mari can pair together though..

          Reply
  7. Abul says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    Strong team capable big win 3 – 0
    Hope we will not miss Willian

    Reply
  8. adi says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    Chambers will shine, mark my words

    Reply
    1. LtDan says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:40 pm

      Hope so, I’ve never been impressed since his arrival. Like Bellerin, goes missing in games and can’t do simple stuff first

      Reply
  9. Declan says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Glad to see Aubamayang on the left (hopefully) and Chambers at right back.

    Reply
  10. Alex says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:28 pm

    Enough firepower to win. Hope to see pepe, Martinelli and Rowe in second half. COYG.

    Reply
  11. A J says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Mention of kits above.

    If accurate I am over the moon-
    THE CANNON IS BACK !

    “ Arsenal’s away kit for the 2021/22 season, which is predominantly yellow will boast the famous ‘cannon’ instead of the current logo.

    The away kit is set for release in July 2021. “

    Furthermore, the shirt is a nod to the 1971 2nd shirt.

    SHEER CLASS !

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:36 pm

      Does look a beaut, A J!!

      Reply
      1. A J says:
        March 21, 2021 at 2:54 pm

        Hi Sue.

        Much better than the “peashooter” we were “modernised “ to ?

        Alas, not an exact replica of the class of ‘71 as I was hoping – but a great nod to our history.

        So many memories of the yellow shirts.

        Let’s hope we are celebrating 3 points later !

        Here we go .

        Reply
    2. Perry ames says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:47 pm

      Best kit ever

      Reply
  12. Vinod says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Thunder and rain here, maybe ‘Son of Odin’ could cause some in London stadium.

    Reply
  13. RSH says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    No bellerin on bench is weird. Even if we are planning to sell we need to retain his value and have him involved. Haven’t heard of an injury, so unless a personal reason I think it would be best to still have him present

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      March 21, 2021 at 2:45 pm

      It might be something or it might be nothing. Maybe MA thought of giving his place to someone else today, on the bench as Hector has had already experienced gametime in midweek?

      Reply
  14. Sid says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    Good team. I believe Aubameyang and Lacazette might click well and show good link up today. Good call by MA to bring Calum in the side, Tomas Soucek and Antonio are beasts during setpieces. Felt this game might have been a good one to start Holding, but I am not complaining. Lets win to get all 3 points.
    COYG!!

    Reply
    1. RW1 says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

      You were saying

      Reply
      1. Sid says:
        March 21, 2021 at 3:28 pm

        I hold my hand up. That was disgraceful…

        Reply
  15. Sue says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    Great goal from Balogun to rescue a point..

    Reply
  16. LtDan says:
    March 21, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    Would much prefer Cedric instead of Chambers as he gives us more of a offensive dynamic and he can defend too. Aubamayang will do what he’s been doing most of the season. Just standing around in the West Ham left back position. Hoping to cut in and score. Has tried that at every opportunity recently and only been successful (fortunately) twice at Leicester and Olympiacos. If that’s all he’s got in his bag of tricks at the mo then don’t expect too much !

    Reply
  17. Sean Williams says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    Strong team. I do hope Martinelli gets some good sub time.

    Reply
  18. Kedar says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    We are looking underdogs

    Reply
  19. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    looks like its gona b along afternoon shite start,luiz xhaka pure shite

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:12 pm

      We are not even getting ball for much time

      Reply
  20. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:15 pm

    xhaka is the best passer of a ball iv seen over 2 yards,anything longer hes pure mule lol

    Reply
  21. Sue says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    Lingard again….🤬

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:18 pm

      Getting played off the park Sue! It’s embarrassing.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

        It is, Kev. What is it with these bloody slow starts? Awful….

        Reply
        1. Kev82 says:
          March 21, 2021 at 3:25 pm

          Surely has to be Artetas final season in charge Sue ? The football is horrific.. too many changes, tries to be clever but out of his depth, I don’t even care if we won 6-3 today, he needs to go.

          Reply
  22. Declan says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    Slow and laboured so far and West Ham giving us a lesson in passing and possession. C’mon Arsenal, get going, please!
    1- nil to them, damn.

    Reply
  23. Kedar says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    It was coming

    Reply
  24. SueP says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:17 pm

    A very weak start followed by a well taken goal. A lot of work to do

    Reply
  25. RSH says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:17 pm

    Billionth time in a row we start a game slowly. We’ll never learn

    Reply
  26. Jah son says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:17 pm

    How much more do we have to endure. Sigh

    Reply
    1. Dunchirado says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:22 pm

      Jah Son,Am tired…I join your train…

      Artetaout

      Reply
  27. Sue says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:17 pm

    FFS

    Reply
    1. Ackshay says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:21 pm

      My TV is thankful he didn’t dance😠😠😠

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        March 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

        😂😂 brilliant!!

        Reply
  28. SueP says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    🤬

    Reply
  29. Skills1000 says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    Hmm. This is going to be a tough match

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:21 pm

      Game is over

      Reply
  30. Dunchirado says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    I join Arteta out brigade today…with the step up I already know Arsenal we lose this match

    Reply
    1. LtDan says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:29 pm

      Getting torn apart on the right and offering nothing in terms of an attack

      Reply
  31. Declan says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    2-0. This is getting embarrassing!

    Reply
  32. Sean Williams says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Pathetic.

    Reply
    1. Sean Williams says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

      ‘Sit back Arsenal and wait for them to score’, Tactically inept. What’s wrong with being on the FRONT FOOT fighting…from the off.

      Reply
  33. Kedar says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Reality check

    Reply
  34. Danny says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Arteta Out!!

    Reply
    1. Eddie says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:22 pm

      Lmao go get him out

      Reply
  35. Sean says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Wow!

    Reply
  36. Pmc says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    AgIn Leno shoes he’s not a top goalkeeper… he should have been sold in the summer and Martinez made no1

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:30 pm

      Top goal keepers want to play for top teams.

      Name 1 top keeper that would want to play for us?

      Reply
  37. LtDan says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    We’ve been shit from the start. Aubamayang and Chambers have been torn apart on the right.

    Reply
    1. Thebush says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:25 pm

      And why is Chambers playing there anyways? Arteta should swallow his pride and bring on Soares right now

      Reply
  38. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    luiz luiz just wont tackle pure shite player,leno worse sack dat clown arteta

    Reply
  39. Declan says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    Leno at fault again.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:21 pm

      Tierney totally switched off forgetting we’re playing football

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        March 21, 2021 at 3:23 pm

        Everyone
        How Leno got allowed that ball to roll into goal from his near side that too weak strike from Bowen’s weak foot

        Reply
    2. Ackshay says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

      Watch carefully that shot was deflected by an arsenal defender. Think it was chambers, need a better replay. The way the team switched off was horrible.

      Reply
  40. RSH says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    Embarrassing yet again. What’s the excuse this time for why we are so unprepared?

    Reply
  41. Dan kit says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    Let’s be honest that Ball wasn’t taken from the correct spot .

    Reply
  42. SueP says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    West Ham look as though they have 15 men on the pitch

    Reply
  43. Perry ames says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    Can we really blame arteta for the way we started. I say yes because he plays the same players who cant defend. Absolute shit and ffs get rid of party the worse player by a mile

    Reply
  44. LtDan says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    We’re offering no offensive quality whatsoever

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

      Because Laca and Auba are in the xi together. Thought Arteta would have realized that doesn’t work anymore. But he is an amateur manager. Out of his league. Prayers against Prague.

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        March 21, 2021 at 3:26 pm

        Exactly Laca and Auba just does not work .
        We are making West ham look like Man City .
        Fcking joke team .

        Reply
    2. Kedar says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

      We are not even getting our passing rhythm, forget above offensive quality

      Reply
  45. Perry ames says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    And get martineill on

    Reply
  46. Phil says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    So pleased with the defensive stability we have now under Arteta.

    Reply
    1. ObjectiveSubjective says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:25 pm

      🤣🤣🤣 I know exactly who this dig is at

      Reply
      1. ken1945 says:
        March 21, 2021 at 3:38 pm

        Spoken like a true realist Phil – 3 nil down and it’s yetANOTHER HUMILIATION!!!

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          March 21, 2021 at 3:39 pm

          👍👍

          Reply
  47. Adega Olatunji says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    Again this is the problem of players selection. What happened to Cedric who played very well against Tottenham last week.

    Reply
  48. PJ-SA says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    This is the least consistent Arsenal teams for decades. 1 week we are unplayable and the next we are dead flat.

    Suppose thats comes with continuous tinkering of the team. Keeping in mind we havd played less games than the top teams(in less comps) there really shouldn’t be the need to change so much.

    Reply
  49. Eddie says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    West Ham so far the best team.. credits to them. Very Poor from Arsenal

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:29 pm

      That’s the problem. We are saying credit to west ham as if it’s surprising they are kicking our butts. They’ve been better than us and above us in the table the entire season. Arsenal severely underestimating not turning up at all AGAIN. It really doesn’t matter we can beat united, spurs and Chelsea in a season when we don’t put in the right attitude against other sides. Awful.

      Reply
  50. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    cricket score i reckon 2 down xhaka passing backwards

    Reply
  51. Adega Olatunji says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    Is Aubamayang playing at all?

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:26 pm

      Only ever for the few seconds it takes to put the ball in the net….if he doesn’t he’s not playing

      Reply
    2. Sue says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:27 pm

      Unfair.. what about the rest of them?

      Reply
  52. Namo says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    Arsenal players are still asleep. Out-played and out-possessed for the first goal. Switched off for the 2nd goal.
    Whats Auba doing on the right? He’s usually useless there.
    A win in this game would’ve given us hope to qualify for Europa at least. If we lose this game, forget Europe.

    Reply
  53. Mambo says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    Leno sgoukd have saved both goals, but we put our world class (bwahaha) Kepper in that position.

    Reply
  54. Adega Olatunji says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    What suddenly happened to Smith Rowe and Tieney combos?

    Reply
  55. RW1 says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Until arteta leaves ephemeral optimism and mid table mediocrity is the future of this team … a manager that can’t envisage our best 11 without Luiz and xhaka is a manager I want out asap … and sick of the idiotic comments about giving him more time and the hidden quality of these mediocre players … clueless fans

    Reply
  56. Sid says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Tbh Partey hasnt done much in this game when he had the ball. Misplaced passes… I am still waiting for the world class midfielder who galvanizes our midfield… atleast hoped he would mark Soucek if Granit cant..

    Reply
  57. Pco says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    I don’t understand why he took Gabriel out the team. Is he injured? Footballers want to play and they want consistency. Think if van dyke was taken out of Liverpool’s defence because the manager just wanted to play another centre back… you only take your top player out of the team and chop them around when your on top and winning games.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:32 pm

      He did the same with holding. What bad game did holding have where he deserved to be dropped for Luiz? Why is chambers starting over Cedric? Laca and Auba failed combo again????

      Reply
  58. Adega Olatunji says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    Arteta liked to wear no 10 shirt in his playing days, we are good at number 10 on log

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:36 pm

      If we get a way with 4-0 here we should be greatful but its 3-0 now. I’m hoping that all you clowns who said give arteta a chance are eating your words what a bunch of berks you really are

      Reply
  59. Kedar says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    Take Aubameyang out put Martinelli…
    Aubameyang is looking useless now..

    Reply
  60. OZGooner says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Geez we look knackered. No running off the ball and there pressure is killing us.

    Reply
  61. denoo. says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Nothing to worry about, Westham fighting for top four while Arsenal in midtable, what happens there is pure reflection our season, no need to mourn about it, we are no more a big club or whatever you like to call.

    Reply
  62. Adega Olatunji says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    Sentiment apart, we are where we deserve

    Reply
  63. MartinelliTheBench says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    MA is officially a tinkerman!

    We’ll never have any consistency the way he changes the team week in and week out.

    Reply
  64. Tomclem5 says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    Chambers useless so far…
    Aub…minus 2
    Mari… just there nothing special
    Arteta needs to leave asap, he won’t make Arsenal better

    Reply
  65. Sean says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    Possibly our worst 30mins of football this season.

    Leno for 2nd goal is comical getting beat like that and the players completely switching off is embarrassing defending.

    3-0 down. Mikel has to go

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      March 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

      Silly comment about Mikel, otherwise I agree.

      Reply
  66. Declan says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    Leno where are you?
    As was just said on tv, we are a shambles.

    Reply
  67. Uzi Ozil says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    This first half just sums arsenal season…..

    This is painful to watch honestly…

    Reply
  68. David says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    Arsenal started the season playing absolute crap then Smith-rowe came in and almost single handedly changed the team. Now he has been forced to the fringes again and guess what we are playing crap again. Arteta’s man management is awful. Did we need ESR on Thursday to defend a 2 goal need, no we need him today instead he’s sat on the bench. Arteta might come good one day but he is nowhere near ready to coach a team like arsenal.

    Reply
  69. Namo says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    This isn’t good from Arteta and his boys. Total rubbish!

    Reply
  70. Jimmy Bauer says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    I’m sorry ..I’m not strong enough..This is it for me…
    ARTETA Forever!..

    Reply
  71. Sue says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    Well done to David Moyes for rallying his troops from the off.
    This is embarrassing… hammered by the hammers!

    Reply
  72. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    team full of has beens arsenal 45 million party lol mid table team at best mari luiz pairing come on guys

    Reply
  73. Kenny says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    I don’t know how to say. Very difficult for Arsenal to score a goal but very easy for West Ham to score 3 goals.

    Nightmare!

    May be 5:0 & 1 red card for Arsenal.

    Reply
  74. Sue says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    On top of this horror show having to listen to Jamie Carragher… Hari-Kari 🤣

    Reply
  75. Declan says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Laca great goal.

    Reply
  76. Coldzero says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Auba is useless coupled with MA changing the team every game and no ESR. Get Auba off! He is clearly sulking and has been virtually useless all season. Get him off!!

    Reply
  77. Sid says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Thats a horrible half! I hope MA rallies his troops and makes the neccessary changes. Maybe take off Partey or Xhaka and bring on someone like Ceballos? Or bring players like Gabi or Pepster?

    Reply
  78. Phil says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    And to think there are some, not many, but some, who believe Arteta is the future of this club. Seriously, it gets worst and worst. Forget all this nonsense about he needs time. Much more time and we will be having London derbies against Leyton Orient
    Get this clown Arteta out NOW before it’s too late

    Reply

