Confirmed Arsenal team for tough West Ham trip

The teams are finally out for today’s London derby game between Arsenal and West Ham.
The Gunners actually come into this with the second-best form, but the bookmakers still make them favourites to clinch all three points, and rightly so.
As they say, ‘form is temporary’, and it is Arsenal who have the better players, and higher ceiling, and have to be considered the most likely winners.
Saying that, West Ham have proved to be extremely consistent this term, winning 50% of their 28 Premier League matches thus far, and they will be well up for today’s challenge.
We were aware that Willian needed to be assessed in the warm-up to today’s match before a decision would be made on his involvement, and he has been deemed not to be ready.
This team has more than enough firepower in it to cause the best of teams trouble, and the Hammers will certainly have their work cut-out as we look to push our way back up the table.
Their manager David Moyes doesn’t have a great record against Arsenal as a manager, picking up less points per match against us than any other current Premier League side at present (according to Transfermarkt), and we will hopefully be knocking that stat a little lower with another win today.
What are your predictions after seeing the match?
Patrick
Ready to pop some bubbles, boys?! COYG (It’s the blue kit 😖)
Hey it does grow on you…eventually
I’m still waiting…..😂
Keep calm and be patient. Kit always reminds me of Deep blue sea, i suppose ref and VAR would be man eating sharks in that scenario.
Ha, you’re not wrong. Put anything in front of Jon Moss and he’ll eat it 😂
Don’t worry, Ackshay, I’m perfectly calm 😊
It’s time for Aubameyang and Lacazette to show their chemistry. I think Arteta would like to win more aerial duels in this match, hence the inclusions of Chambers and both Aubameyang/ Lacazette
I agree Lacazzett for aerial duels and Hold up play but I am not sure about Aubameyang for aerial duels and hold up..
He is worse in these 2
Aubameyang had difficulties in aerial duels against towering CBs. But he usually wins against fullbacks, since most fullbacks are shorter than him
Auba lost every aerial duel against Olympiacos. Not because he’s not good at them but because he didn’t even try to duel.
Lets hope be proves everyone wrong because his performance on Thursday was unacceptable.
Yes… He didn’t even try to win any 50-50 duels with any defender…
He Never try physical 50-50 ball..
Specifically for aerial duels on Thursday, I’d point out he had to contend with 3 CBs
Lacazzett is much better in hold up and hustle and tussle…
Against Leicester we scored 3rd goal just because Lacazzett managed to held ball against 3 defenders and still able to passed the ball to Pépé..
We’ll still winning Sue even with d blue kit
Fingers crossed, Labass!!
Thank Goodness. No William.
Willian has been making assists for us and he’s made more assists than the likes of Pulisic, Ziyech and Havertz
Willian has started ONLY 3 of the last 13 matches but you still have cry about him right. Freaking crybaby fans are the worse.
Just checked he has an assist in EACH of those 3 matches. But hey crybaby gonna cry right ?
You have answered yourself. And we have been better because he has started less matches. Please stop deceiving us with those stat. Which Assist are you talking about? Those assist were mere simple passes. The goal scorers still had so much to do. Arteta better develop our future talent like Gabriel and pepe instead of playing a 40 years old that does the bare minimum.
What i meant is he is already starting most match on the bench which is his place and also contributing when he does start a match. Why do you still have to cry about it
Because unfortunately some of our “fans” would prefer to moan and criticize the team than actually support them. I’m not saying that its a majority but a significant amount seem to be frustrated managers who don’t seem to realize that their amateur opinions mean sweet FA. That’s not to say that supporters can’t analyze the team/decisions made, but the whole “X player is rubbish in my opinion so therefore I want to see them fail” thing is very tiring.
You clearly didn’t see the assists did you?
Against leicester, the assist took out the keeper leaving Pepe with an open net which he took in one touch.
Against Olympiacos, it was a well delivered corner into a dangerous area.
Against burnley, he carried midfied and played a through ball to Auba.
I’d suggest you watch games and stop basing your analysis on comments from JA
Not our strongest team, but let’s hope Mr Arteta doesn’t delay bringing on extra firepower if needed
Aubameyang, lacazette, odegaard and saka isn’t enough firepower for you ???
Look at the score
Arteta just selects players as he wishes¬ for the good of the team.i wonder why luiz must start every game.i hope we win this match&i also hope we win the europa league,if not arteta will have the largest chunk of the blame for his uncharasteristic tinkering of the team
In all fairness, Luiz have been really good recently. Not his greatest fan but he has been good lately….
Luiz generally plays good but he always has that one crazy moment that will kill the match in him. It’s like playing with a loaded gun.
True that. Aside his brain fart, he has been good and leads well. Lets hope that one brain fart does not happen today. Same with Xhaka, improved player but one error can ruin everything. I like our cbs
Holding
Gabriel and Mari…
I doubt gabriel and Mari can pair together though..
Strong team capable big win 3 – 0
Hope we will not miss Willian
Chambers will shine, mark my words
Hope so, I’ve never been impressed since his arrival. Like Bellerin, goes missing in games and can’t do simple stuff first
Glad to see Aubamayang on the left (hopefully) and Chambers at right back.
Enough firepower to win. Hope to see pepe, Martinelli and Rowe in second half. COYG.
Mention of kits above.
If accurate I am over the moon-
THE CANNON IS BACK !
“ Arsenal’s away kit for the 2021/22 season, which is predominantly yellow will boast the famous ‘cannon’ instead of the current logo.
The away kit is set for release in July 2021. “
Furthermore, the shirt is a nod to the 1971 2nd shirt.
SHEER CLASS !
Does look a beaut, A J!!
Hi Sue.
Much better than the “peashooter” we were “modernised “ to ?
Alas, not an exact replica of the class of ‘71 as I was hoping – but a great nod to our history.
So many memories of the yellow shirts.
Let’s hope we are celebrating 3 points later !
Here we go .
Best kit ever
Thunder and rain here, maybe ‘Son of Odin’ could cause some in London stadium.
No bellerin on bench is weird. Even if we are planning to sell we need to retain his value and have him involved. Haven’t heard of an injury, so unless a personal reason I think it would be best to still have him present
It might be something or it might be nothing. Maybe MA thought of giving his place to someone else today, on the bench as Hector has had already experienced gametime in midweek?
Good team. I believe Aubameyang and Lacazette might click well and show good link up today. Good call by MA to bring Calum in the side, Tomas Soucek and Antonio are beasts during setpieces. Felt this game might have been a good one to start Holding, but I am not complaining. Lets win to get all 3 points.
COYG!!
You were saying
I hold my hand up. That was disgraceful…
Great goal from Balogun to rescue a point..
Would much prefer Cedric instead of Chambers as he gives us more of a offensive dynamic and he can defend too. Aubamayang will do what he’s been doing most of the season. Just standing around in the West Ham left back position. Hoping to cut in and score. Has tried that at every opportunity recently and only been successful (fortunately) twice at Leicester and Olympiacos. If that’s all he’s got in his bag of tricks at the mo then don’t expect too much !
Strong team. I do hope Martinelli gets some good sub time.
We are looking underdogs
looks like its gona b along afternoon shite start,luiz xhaka pure shite
We are not even getting ball for much time
xhaka is the best passer of a ball iv seen over 2 yards,anything longer hes pure mule lol
Lingard again….🤬
Getting played off the park Sue! It’s embarrassing.
It is, Kev. What is it with these bloody slow starts? Awful….
Surely has to be Artetas final season in charge Sue ? The football is horrific.. too many changes, tries to be clever but out of his depth, I don’t even care if we won 6-3 today, he needs to go.
Slow and laboured so far and West Ham giving us a lesson in passing and possession. C’mon Arsenal, get going, please!
1- nil to them, damn.
It was coming
A very weak start followed by a well taken goal. A lot of work to do
Billionth time in a row we start a game slowly. We’ll never learn
How much more do we have to endure. Sigh
Jah Son,Am tired…I join your train…
Artetaout
FFS
My TV is thankful he didn’t dance😠😠😠
😂😂 brilliant!!
🤬
Hmm. This is going to be a tough match
Game is over
I join Arteta out brigade today…with the step up I already know Arsenal we lose this match
Getting torn apart on the right and offering nothing in terms of an attack
2-0. This is getting embarrassing!
Pathetic.
‘Sit back Arsenal and wait for them to score’, Tactically inept. What’s wrong with being on the FRONT FOOT fighting…from the off.
Reality check
Arteta Out!!
Lmao go get him out
Wow!
AgIn Leno shoes he’s not a top goalkeeper… he should have been sold in the summer and Martinez made no1
Top goal keepers want to play for top teams.
Name 1 top keeper that would want to play for us?
We’ve been shit from the start. Aubamayang and Chambers have been torn apart on the right.
And why is Chambers playing there anyways? Arteta should swallow his pride and bring on Soares right now
luiz luiz just wont tackle pure shite player,leno worse sack dat clown arteta
Leno at fault again.
Tierney totally switched off forgetting we’re playing football
Everyone
How Leno got allowed that ball to roll into goal from his near side that too weak strike from Bowen’s weak foot
Watch carefully that shot was deflected by an arsenal defender. Think it was chambers, need a better replay. The way the team switched off was horrible.
Embarrassing yet again. What’s the excuse this time for why we are so unprepared?
Let’s be honest that Ball wasn’t taken from the correct spot .
West Ham look as though they have 15 men on the pitch
Can we really blame arteta for the way we started. I say yes because he plays the same players who cant defend. Absolute shit and ffs get rid of party the worse player by a mile
We’re offering no offensive quality whatsoever
Because Laca and Auba are in the xi together. Thought Arteta would have realized that doesn’t work anymore. But he is an amateur manager. Out of his league. Prayers against Prague.
Exactly Laca and Auba just does not work .
We are making West ham look like Man City .
Fcking joke team .
We are not even getting our passing rhythm, forget above offensive quality
And get martineill on
So pleased with the defensive stability we have now under Arteta.
🤣🤣🤣 I know exactly who this dig is at
Spoken like a true realist Phil – 3 nil down and it’s yetANOTHER HUMILIATION!!!
👍👍
Again this is the problem of players selection. What happened to Cedric who played very well against Tottenham last week.
This is the least consistent Arsenal teams for decades. 1 week we are unplayable and the next we are dead flat.
Suppose thats comes with continuous tinkering of the team. Keeping in mind we havd played less games than the top teams(in less comps) there really shouldn’t be the need to change so much.
West Ham so far the best team.. credits to them. Very Poor from Arsenal
That’s the problem. We are saying credit to west ham as if it’s surprising they are kicking our butts. They’ve been better than us and above us in the table the entire season. Arsenal severely underestimating not turning up at all AGAIN. It really doesn’t matter we can beat united, spurs and Chelsea in a season when we don’t put in the right attitude against other sides. Awful.
cricket score i reckon 2 down xhaka passing backwards
Is Aubamayang playing at all?
Only ever for the few seconds it takes to put the ball in the net….if he doesn’t he’s not playing
Unfair.. what about the rest of them?
Arsenal players are still asleep. Out-played and out-possessed for the first goal. Switched off for the 2nd goal.
Whats Auba doing on the right? He’s usually useless there.
A win in this game would’ve given us hope to qualify for Europa at least. If we lose this game, forget Europe.
Leno sgoukd have saved both goals, but we put our world class (bwahaha) Kepper in that position.
What suddenly happened to Smith Rowe and Tieney combos?
Until arteta leaves ephemeral optimism and mid table mediocrity is the future of this team … a manager that can’t envisage our best 11 without Luiz and xhaka is a manager I want out asap … and sick of the idiotic comments about giving him more time and the hidden quality of these mediocre players … clueless fans
Tbh Partey hasnt done much in this game when he had the ball. Misplaced passes… I am still waiting for the world class midfielder who galvanizes our midfield… atleast hoped he would mark Soucek if Granit cant..
I don’t understand why he took Gabriel out the team. Is he injured? Footballers want to play and they want consistency. Think if van dyke was taken out of Liverpool’s defence because the manager just wanted to play another centre back… you only take your top player out of the team and chop them around when your on top and winning games.
He did the same with holding. What bad game did holding have where he deserved to be dropped for Luiz? Why is chambers starting over Cedric? Laca and Auba failed combo again????
Arteta liked to wear no 10 shirt in his playing days, we are good at number 10 on log
If we get a way with 4-0 here we should be greatful but its 3-0 now. I’m hoping that all you clowns who said give arteta a chance are eating your words what a bunch of berks you really are
Take Aubameyang out put Martinelli…
Aubameyang is looking useless now..
Geez we look knackered. No running off the ball and there pressure is killing us.
Nothing to worry about, Westham fighting for top four while Arsenal in midtable, what happens there is pure reflection our season, no need to mourn about it, we are no more a big club or whatever you like to call.
Sentiment apart, we are where we deserve
MA is officially a tinkerman!
We’ll never have any consistency the way he changes the team week in and week out.
Chambers useless so far…
Aub…minus 2
Mari… just there nothing special
Arteta needs to leave asap, he won’t make Arsenal better
Possibly our worst 30mins of football this season.
Leno for 2nd goal is comical getting beat like that and the players completely switching off is embarrassing defending.
3-0 down. Mikel has to go
Silly comment about Mikel, otherwise I agree.
Leno where are you?
As was just said on tv, we are a shambles.
This first half just sums arsenal season…..
This is painful to watch honestly…
Arsenal started the season playing absolute crap then Smith-rowe came in and almost single handedly changed the team. Now he has been forced to the fringes again and guess what we are playing crap again. Arteta’s man management is awful. Did we need ESR on Thursday to defend a 2 goal need, no we need him today instead he’s sat on the bench. Arteta might come good one day but he is nowhere near ready to coach a team like arsenal.
This isn’t good from Arteta and his boys. Total rubbish!
I’m sorry ..I’m not strong enough..This is it for me…
ARTETA Forever!..
Well done to David Moyes for rallying his troops from the off.
This is embarrassing… hammered by the hammers!
team full of has beens arsenal 45 million party lol mid table team at best mari luiz pairing come on guys
I don’t know how to say. Very difficult for Arsenal to score a goal but very easy for West Ham to score 3 goals.
Nightmare!
May be 5:0 & 1 red card for Arsenal.
On top of this horror show having to listen to Jamie Carragher… Hari-Kari 🤣
Laca great goal.
Auba is useless coupled with MA changing the team every game and no ESR. Get Auba off! He is clearly sulking and has been virtually useless all season. Get him off!!
Thats a horrible half! I hope MA rallies his troops and makes the neccessary changes. Maybe take off Partey or Xhaka and bring on someone like Ceballos? Or bring players like Gabi or Pepster?
And to think there are some, not many, but some, who believe Arteta is the future of this club. Seriously, it gets worst and worst. Forget all this nonsense about he needs time. Much more time and we will be having London derbies against Leyton Orient
Get this clown Arteta out NOW before it’s too late