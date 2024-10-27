Arsenal News Arsenal opinion Confirmed Arsenal team line-up for crucial Liverpool clash – By Admin Pat - 27 October 2024, 15:21 Posted by Admin Pat 27 October 2024, 15:21 46 Comments Add a Comment Glad timber and saka are in.i pray no more injuries. We have to win this game Reply Raya, Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber, Rice, Merino, Trossard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz. Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Nichols, Myles-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus. Reply Far better eleven than I expected. Still a bit short in midfield, but not something to panic over. ReplyHighlight Thread Partey should have been midfield Jax. Rice or Kivior CB. Wouldn’t be surprised to see 3 at back most of the game, when we can. I am surprised with the unforced changes to compound the needed one. ReplyHighlight Thread Fantastic news Reply Harvetz in midfield, trossard as the 9 . we will be seeing lots of interchanging among the two. COYG Reply My problem is, why make so many changes when Rice CD, White RB would have meant a balanced team a minor disruption. Oh well, still a strong team. No excuses on the strength part. Reply White is a good Rb but he is a Cb while Rice may have started a Cb but is a Dm. Also white is experienced in playing cb in arteta system unlike Rice. Only Partey is really out of position here though like u i would have prefered partey in the midfield as he has been our best player this season. ReplyHighlight Thread Look, if it all works, great. But why make unnecessary changes. ReplyHighlight Thread I think white is a far better RB than CB, but agree on rice, I don’t know the last time he played CB – probably a very long time ReplyHighlight Thread Tomiyasu has become such a big pain in the neck 😫 Can’t wait to see him and Tierney gone please 🙏 Reply Harsh! ReplyHighlight Thread Great to see Saka and Timber back, I hope they stay fit through the match. Reply Calafiori is out when we need him the most. I’m worried about Rice playing CB Trossard must not mess up again after making us lose five points Reply Rice, isn’t CB. He should be. ReplyHighlight Thread Rice at CB? You sure? ReplyHighlight Thread I might be wrong, but I’d be more worried if White replaces Saliba because White’s aerial ability is very inconsistent for a CB ReplyHighlight Thread Don’t necessarily agree. My problem is, why play 3 players out of position when we could have played just one. Rice at CB. ReplyHighlight Thread Yeah I’d also prefer White at RB and Rice at CB. We’ll see their roles in the game soon ReplyHighlight Thread We will GAI, this is a strong team though, so there should be no excuses on that front. ReplyHighlight Thread Glad to see Saka back. There appears to be little difference between the absentees for Arsenal or Liverpool now so, as others have said, there can’t really be any excuses on that front from either side. We’ll see what Arsenal are made of. I think a draw is the minimum we should really expect along with, hopefully, a good performance as it’s time Arsenal had one. Reply Partey as RB means no adventures for Rice in attack, I would have preferred Rice as CB with White as RB and Jesus as AM, Trossard has been poor . Reply Pity we have to use Partey at RB as he has been formidable in midfield recently.He will have a tough task to keep Diaz quiet, but I am fairly confident Timber can take care of Salah on the other flank.I would not be surprised if the game finished in a draw. Reply Agree, except I don’t see why we can’t win it with that strength on the pitch. ReplyHighlight Thread we might see him in midfield most of the game, and he could actually finish in midfield when kiwior comes on. ReplyHighlight Thread Saka and timber return massively increase our chances. Odegaard return in the mext weeks will also be massive boost. Reply Just hope Saka and Timber are not being rushed back in. I hope they are really and fully recovered and fit COYG! Reply no trust in zinny &kiwior why buy them then 59 million down the drain Reply Happy to see the Big German back, that means no space for the out of form Jesus. It seems the gaffer doesn’t trust neither the Ukrainian or Kiwoir with Sala, which is understandable. Reply I am feeling nervous even though it is way too early in the season but I am very nervous I feel like we might lose today I am hope I am wrong Reply Why VVD wasn’t booked for that He kicked Havertz Reply Ridiculous considering taylor clearly saw it as he gave the foul. ReplyHighlight Thread That’s why we need Saka! Reply And Odegaard as well Odegaard and Saliba will be back next weekend Timber is back If we pull this one then we are back in it along with Squad depth ReplyHighlight Thread No wonder Liverpool values him for £150 million Reply Saka once again vs liv his favourite victim among the big 6 Reply I don’t like it when we score and then go defensive though.. Reply Merino showing signs of rust Reply Yeah, lots of rust. Should have scored. ReplyHighlight Thread We are taking unnecessary pressure on ourselves.. We need to hold the ball for more time It looks like we are gonna concede soon Reply I was right Reply Liverpool gonna score again I am sure The way they are attacking and the way we are vulnerable at the back I hope I am wrong Reply Both konate and the other guy took out martinelli. Not a foul????????? Someone explain Reply There was a handball before by Martinelli. ReplyHighlight Thread Hmm yeah you’re probably right. ReplyHighlight Thread We are cooking Liverpool on both wings. We will score again but are also likely to concede again. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Glad timber and saka are in.i pray no more injuries.
We have to win this game
Raya, Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber, Rice, Merino, Trossard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz. Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Nichols, Myles-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.
Far better eleven than I expected. Still a bit short in midfield, but not something to panic over.
Partey should have been midfield Jax. Rice or Kivior CB. Wouldn’t be surprised to see 3 at back most of the game, when we can. I am surprised with the unforced changes to compound the needed one.
Fantastic news
Harvetz in midfield, trossard as the 9 . we will be seeing lots of interchanging among the two. COYG
My problem is, why make so many changes when Rice CD, White RB would have meant a balanced team a minor disruption. Oh well, still a strong team. No excuses on the strength part.
White is a good Rb but he is a Cb while Rice may have started a Cb but is a Dm. Also white is experienced in playing cb in arteta system unlike Rice. Only Partey is really out of position here though like u i would have prefered partey in the midfield as he has been our best player this season.
Look, if it all works, great. But why make unnecessary changes.
I think white is a far better RB than CB, but agree on rice, I don’t know the last time he played CB – probably a very long time
Tomiyasu has become such a big pain in the neck 😫
Can’t wait to see him and Tierney gone please 🙏
Harsh!
Great to see Saka and Timber back, I hope they stay fit through the match.
Calafiori is out when we need him the most. I’m worried about Rice playing CB
Trossard must not mess up again after making us lose five points
Rice, isn’t CB. He should be.
Rice at CB? You sure?
I might be wrong, but I’d be more worried if White replaces Saliba because White’s aerial ability is very inconsistent for a CB
Don’t necessarily agree. My problem is, why play 3 players out of position when we could have played just one. Rice at CB.
Yeah I’d also prefer White at RB and Rice at CB. We’ll see their roles in the game soon
We will GAI, this is a strong team though, so there should be no excuses on that front.
Glad to see Saka back. There appears to be little difference between the absentees for Arsenal or Liverpool now so, as others have said, there can’t really be any excuses on that front from either side.
We’ll see what Arsenal are made of. I think a draw is the minimum we should really expect along with, hopefully, a good performance as it’s time Arsenal had one.
Partey as RB means no adventures for Rice in attack, I would have preferred Rice as CB with White as RB and Jesus as AM, Trossard has been poor .
Pity we have to use Partey at RB as he has been formidable in midfield recently.He will have a tough task to keep Diaz quiet, but I am fairly confident Timber can take care of Salah on the other flank.I would not be surprised if the game finished in a draw.
Agree, except I don’t see why we can’t win it with that strength on the pitch.
we might see him in midfield most of the game, and he could actually finish in midfield when kiwior comes on.
Saka and timber return massively increase our chances. Odegaard return in the mext weeks will also be massive boost.
Just hope Saka and Timber are not being rushed back in. I hope they are really and fully recovered and fit
COYG!
no trust in zinny &kiwior why buy them then 59 million down the drain
Happy to see the Big German back, that means no space for the out of form Jesus.
It seems the gaffer doesn’t trust neither the Ukrainian or Kiwoir with Sala, which is understandable.
I am feeling nervous even though it is way too early in the season but I am very nervous
I feel like we might lose today
I am hope I am wrong
Why VVD wasn’t booked for that
He kicked Havertz
Ridiculous considering taylor clearly saw it as he gave the foul.
That’s why we need Saka!
And Odegaard as well
Odegaard and Saliba will be back next weekend
Timber is back
If we pull this one then we are back in it along with Squad depth
No wonder Liverpool values him for £150 million
Saka once again vs liv his favourite victim among the big 6
I don’t like it when we score and then go defensive though..
Merino showing signs of rust
Yeah, lots of rust. Should have scored.
We are taking unnecessary pressure on ourselves..
We need to hold the ball for more time
It looks like we are gonna concede soon
I was right
Liverpool gonna score again
I am sure
The way they are attacking and the way we are vulnerable at the back
I hope I am wrong
Both konate and the other guy took out martinelli. Not a foul????????? Someone explain
There was a handball before by Martinelli.
Hmm yeah you’re probably right.
We are cooking Liverpool on both wings.
We will score again but are also likely to concede again.