Confirmed Arsenal team line-up for crucial Liverpool clash

  2. Raya, Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber, Rice, Merino, Trossard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz. Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Nichols, Myles-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.

      1. Partey should have been midfield Jax. Rice or Kivior CB. Wouldn’t be surprised to see 3 at back most of the game, when we can. I am surprised with the unforced changes to compound the needed one.

  5. My problem is, why make so many changes when Rice CD, White RB would have meant a balanced team a minor disruption. Oh well, still a strong team. No excuses on the strength part.

    1. White is a good Rb but he is a Cb while Rice may have started a Cb but is a Dm. Also white is experienced in playing cb in arteta system unlike Rice. Only Partey is really out of position here though like u i would have prefered partey in the midfield as he has been our best player this season.

  8. Calafiori is out when we need him the most. I’m worried about Rice playing CB

    Trossard must not mess up again after making us lose five points

  9. Glad to see Saka back. There appears to be little difference between the absentees for Arsenal or Liverpool now so, as others have said, there can’t really be any excuses on that front from either side.

    We’ll see what Arsenal are made of. I think a draw is the minimum we should really expect along with, hopefully, a good performance as it’s time Arsenal had one.

  10. Partey as RB means no adventures for Rice in attack, I would have preferred Rice as CB with White as RB and Jesus as AM, Trossard has been poor .

  11. Pity we have to use Partey at RB as he has been formidable in midfield recently.He will have a tough task to keep Diaz quiet, but I am fairly confident Timber can take care of Salah on the other flank.I would not be surprised if the game finished in a draw.

  15. Happy to see the Big German back, that means no space for the out of form Jesus.

    It seems the gaffer doesn’t trust neither the Ukrainian or Kiwoir with Sala, which is understandable.

  16. I am feeling nervous even though it is way too early in the season but I am very nervous
    I feel like we might lose today
    I am hope I am wrong

  23. We are taking unnecessary pressure on ourselves..
    We need to hold the ball for more time
    It looks like we are gonna concede soon

  25. Liverpool gonna score again
    I am sure
    The way they are attacking and the way we are vulnerable at the back
    I hope I am wrong

