Confirmed Arsenal team-sheet for our return to action against West Ham

The teams are finally out as we look to get our restart underway, with the below Arsenal team set to face West Ham at 8pm local time.

The Gunners have been out of action for six weeks due to the World Cup in Qatar, but we earned our place at the top of the table after a series of impressive displays, and we now have the chance to build that gap to eight points over Manchester City in second.

We were aware of a few personnel issues, which led us to name the below predicted line-up in one of our pre-match previews earlier today, a team which we believed would give us a great shot at victory.

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Nketiah

As you can see, we were a little off with our prediction above (as stated in our confirmed team news post), mostly because we were made to believe that Saliba had yet to return but this team should be claiming all three points regardless.

Introducing our starting XI… 🇫🇷 William Saliba starts

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Kierantierney1 at left back

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 in attack COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/KpytsFQ9wF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2022

What are your thoughts on today’s line-up?

Patrick