Confirmed Arsenal team-sheet for our return to action against West Ham

The teams are finally out as we look to get our restart underway, with the below Arsenal team set to face West Ham at 8pm local time.
The Gunners have been out of action for six weeks due to the World Cup in Qatar, but we earned our place at the top of the table after a series of impressive displays, and we now have the chance to build that gap to eight points over Manchester City in second.
We were aware of a few personnel issues, which led us to name the below predicted line-up in one of our pre-match previews earlier today, a team which we believed would give us a great shot at victory.
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Zinchenko
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Nketiah
As you can see, we were a little off with our prediction above (as stated in our confirmed team news post), mostly because we were made to believe that Saliba had yet to return but this team should be claiming all three points regardless.
Introducing our starting XI…
🇫🇷 William Saliba starts
🏴 @Kierantierney1 at left back
🏴 @EddieNketiah9 in attack
COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/KpytsFQ9wF
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2022
What are your thoughts on today’s line-up?
Patrick
Our normal team except for Jesus….come on Eddie !
Odegaard, Nketiah x2 and Saka 4-0 Let’s go!
Pretty much full strength apart from zinchenko and Jesus ,hope Eddie as a good game .
Hopefully our home supporters can boost the Gunners’ efforts. COYG
Our home record has been immense for a long time now in the small part thanks to the home crowd.
In no small*
True. And Arsenal’s away supporters are the best ones
I commend the commitment of our guys, coming straight back to the team after international competition
We must start this game at break neck pace hitting them hard and early.
Can’t get my head around the previous – as in recent negative comments about the Arteta-Saliba relationship but he is in the starting line up. We are as strong as we could be under the circumstances and we have a great chance to shine tonight
I hope all the players have a great game especially Nketiah. There’s a lot of pressure on him with Jesus gone temporarily. If he doesn’t do well Martinelli will need to be considered for that position, but hopefully Nketiah will do well tonight ❤️
COYG
Beautiful Zinchenko interview on amazon. Let’s get the job done!