Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team-sheet for our return to action against West Ham

The teams are finally out as we look to get our restart underway, with the below Arsenal team set to face West Ham at 8pm local time.

The Gunners have been out of action for six weeks due to the World Cup in Qatar, but we earned our place at the top of the table after a series of impressive displays, and we now have the chance to build that gap to eight points over Manchester City in second.

We were aware of a few personnel issues, which led us to name the below predicted line-up in one of our pre-match previews earlier today, a team which we believed would give us a great shot at victory.

Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Zinchenko
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Nketiah

As you can see, we were a little off with our prediction above (as stated in our confirmed team news post), mostly because we were made to believe that Saliba had yet to return but this team should be claiming all three points regardless.

What are your thoughts on today’s line-up?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v West Ham West Ham

12 Comments

Add a Comment

  6. Can’t get my head around the previous – as in recent negative comments about the Arteta-Saliba relationship but he is in the starting line up. We are as strong as we could be under the circumstances and we have a great chance to shine tonight

    Reply

  7. I hope all the players have a great game especially Nketiah. There’s a lot of pressure on him with Jesus gone temporarily. If he doesn’t do well Martinelli will need to be considered for that position, but hopefully Nketiah will do well tonight ❤️

    COYG

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs