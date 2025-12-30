Confirmed Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Gabriel partners Saliba

Arsenal take on Aston Villa in a must-win encounter this evening, with the Gunners determined not to slip up again after their defeat in the reverse fixture, and this is the starting eleven announced by the manager.

The match arrives at a crucial moment in the title race, with pressure building on Arsenal to deliver another statement performance in front of their supporters.

Arsenal have been one of the strongest teams in the league over the past few seasons and are now widely tipped to finally earn their reward by lifting the league title. Their consistency and improvement have placed them firmly among the favourites, but the margin for error is extremely small. Any dropped points at this stage of the campaign could prove costly.

Aston Villa are among the sides capable of disrupting Arsenal’s ambitions. Under Unai Emery, Villa have become a disciplined and confident team, and the manager always appears especially motivated when facing the Gunners. The Spaniard relishes the opportunity to prove a point whenever he comes up against his former club, and this evening’s match offers him another platform to do so.

Arsenal are fully aware that Manchester City are now uncomfortably close behind them, which only increases the importance of securing all three points. This knowledge places added pressure on the players to perform at their highest level, particularly against a Villa side that has shown it can trouble top opponents.

Villa represent a significant challenge, and overcoming them would provide Arsenal with a major boost in confidence. Defeating such a resilient opponent would reinforce the belief that the Gunners are capable of beating any team they face during the run-in.

Winning eleven consecutive games in all competitions is an achievement reserved for very few sides, highlighting the level Arsenal must reach to avoid disappointment. Villa arrive at the Emirates as a formidable visitor, and the hosts will need to be at their best to avoid being caught out.

One thing that seems certain is that the match will deliver plenty of entertainment. With so much at stake for both teams, the outcome promises to be compelling as the evening unfolds.