Confirmed Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Martinelli starts over Sterling

Arsenal welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates this evening, knowing that they simply cannot drop points in their bid to stay in the title race. This is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with.

We all know that Arsenal won the reverse fixture earlier in the season, but we also remember what Villa did to us last season and what it cost us. This is a huge game by any metric for both sides.

Villa will be desperate to get something from their visit to North London to maintain their push for a Champions League spot, while Arsenal know full well that they must pick up maximum points if they are to stay in the title race. A defeat is unthinkable.

Arsenal are the favourites, of course; they are the better team and have home advantage. But that was also the case last season at the Emirates, and the Villans managed to take all three points then. They will no doubt feel confident they can do the same again today.

Arsenal are fresh off a satisfying North London derby win over Tottenham, so no one can say they don’t have some momentum. However, losses to Newcastle United and Manchester United (on penalties) do show that Arsenal are not unbeatable at home.

That said, I am personally confident that we will beat Villa, as long as we put our chances away, and that is where this game may be won or lost.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has put out and what your predicted scoreline is.