Confirmed Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Raya in goal

Arsenal need to beat Aston Villa today to regain the top spot from Liverpool and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to achieve that.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 One change from last time out – Zinchenko replaces Kiwior Let's do this, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/gsjtXFGBj2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 9, 2023

This morning, Arsenal led the Premier League standings. However, Liverpool’s victory in the early afternoon match against Crystal Palace has propelled the Reds to the top by a single point, with a two-goal difference over the Gunners. Therefore, only a win will enable the lads to reclaim the summit.

However, Villa will not be an easy opponent to overcome; they have won 14 consecutive matches at home. Even though Arsenal was the last team to secure a victory at Villa Park, achieving a win will be a significant challenge.

Villa dominated Manchester City in their recent midweek match, boosting their confidence. Undoubtedly, their fans will be vocal and passionate. Despite this, we are currently in great form, and if we play to our true ability, there is more than a good chance that we will secure all three points.