Confirmed Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Timber starts

Arsenal travel to Aston Villa this afternoon and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to pick up all three points.
Villa did the double over Arsenal last season and arguably played a key role in derailing the Gunners’ title challenge. Unai Emery’s side will no doubt be confident they can inflict yet another defeat on Arteta’s men.
However, Arsenal is the stronger team, and if they perform at their best, they should be capable of securing all three points today.
The Gunners boast one of the best away records in the league over recent seasons and are genuine title contenders for good reason.
That said, Aston Villa must not be underestimated. They are a top side, have home advantage, and might even hold a psychological edge after last season’s results.
Let us know in the comments below what you think of Arteta’s team selection and what your predictions are for the final score.
With Nketiah on the bench, is it likely that his move to Forrest is off?
Jesus has a groin injury and Eddie is the only available striker
I’m still suprised. It’s unusual for selling side to take a risk on an outgoing player getting injured.
surprised
Hope Arteta and Edu put on a think cap before the widow closes. Jesus can’t be relied on for the season groin injury again? Nkethiah is not in best of form to deputise for Havertz. What happens if Havertz get injured? he has played lots of games including Euros.
I agree entirely. Jesus has missed 33 games in two seasons with “knee injuries” alone. He scored four PL goals last season.
OK, Havertz has a good injury record but that’s not set in stone from now on.
Arsenal needs striker “insurance”.
Best line up we can ask for.
May be at some point in the game we shall see Calafiori get some minutes because I don’t think Timber will play 90minutes.
We need the frontline to be clinical and take their chances. Hope Matinelli bring his A game and make right decision when close to the box. This match is winnable Arteta and his Boys shouldn’t allow Vila do Thripple win on them
It looks like it Jax. But then, Arteta did say Nketiah would be on the bench earlier in the week. Not a bad line up. Not too surprised that Arteta has shown faith in Martinelli. But it’s up to Martinelli to repay that faith. I’m going to stick my neck on the line and predict a 3-0 win to The Gunners. Goals coming in the first half. Then Arsenal to play out the majority of the match frustrating Aston Villa. Last season will be fresh in the minds of Arsenal. I’m sure Arteta will be using that as motivation
Slightly off topic, both Smith Rowe and Iwobi scored for Fulham😭.
Aston Villa bench stronger than our bench, if we can get draw that will be good result
You’ve got jokes
The only name I recognise is Barkley, who’s usually good against us.
Strong team and one that Arteta would have wanted at the start of last season. Hope Jesus recovers quickly to add depth and Havertz has his scoring boots/head on.
That bench speaks alot on our inferior squad depth.
If at this age in time the best Arsenal can have as options on the bench are the likes of Nketiah and Nelson then we are joking.
Just watched the Brighton game and it’s embarrassing looking at their bench compared to ours.
All we can hope is for our starters to have their A game and hope no one gets injured.But for how long will we live like this?
There have been calls for an academy player and there is one who is highly regarded on the bench. I don’t consider the bench is weak but I grant you it’s not our strongest. Is that because the first 11 is about as strong as it can be?
Good lineup. Let’s get er done…COYG ✊🏾
Our first test. Lets go!
UTA
One game in, and Jesus is already injured.
You can’t make this stuff up can you.
Good enough to do the job imo.
Let’s see.
Come on Boys
Give us a win
With this bench this season, l doubt that we can beat city to the title. Offensively, other than Trossard, there is little we have that can come on and impact a football match. Meaning, we are going to see very limited rotation again, leading to exhaustion and potential injuries. Most of these guys played almost every game last season.
Our players must be careful today with the abu dhabi freelance ref in charge.
Very true few decisions going against Arsenal
Living dangerously
Watkins missed a sitter but it has livened the game up