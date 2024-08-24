Confirmed Arsenal team to face Aston Villa – Timber starts

Arsenal travel to Aston Villa this afternoon and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to pick up all three points.

Villa did the double over Arsenal last season and arguably played a key role in derailing the Gunners’ title challenge. Unai Emery’s side will no doubt be confident they can inflict yet another defeat on Arteta’s men.

However, Arsenal is the stronger team, and if they perform at their best, they should be capable of securing all three points today.

The Gunners boast one of the best away records in the league over recent seasons and are genuine title contenders for good reason.

That said, Aston Villa must not be underestimated. They are a top side, have home advantage, and might even hold a psychological edge after last season’s results.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of Arteta’s team selection and what your predictions are for the final score.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.