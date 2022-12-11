Confirmed Arsenal team to face Aston Villa Women at Villa Park – Leah and Nobbs on the bench

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Aston Villa Women at Villa Park by Michelle

This season so far, the Arsenal squad have really suffered with injuries, with boss Jonas Eidevall having a choice of only 15 first team players available for selection at one point recently. That’s a dire situation in anyone’s book.

Arsenal Women have continued to perform even without the likes of Leah Williamson, Rafaelle Souza, captain Kim Little, Lina Hurtig and Beth Mead. However, Jonas and the squad must be breathing a collective sigh of relief as those players are starting to return. Most recently key centre-backs Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza have returned, with the return of captain Kim Little and Lina Hurtig expected to be before the winter break. Beth Mead has a longer term ACL injury which will most likely keep her out for the rest of the season.

We`ve looked at Form, score prediction & team news across the teams and we’ve listened to what boss Jonas Eidevall has had to say in his pre Villa Presser.

My starting eleven prediction is:

Zinsberger

Weinrother, Catley, Beattie

Williamson, Walti, McCabe,

Miedema, Foord. Maanum

Blackstenius

Enjoy Gooners!

With only an hour to go until kick-off here is Eidevall’s starting XI:

TEAM NEWS 💖 🇨🇭 @NoelleMaritz returns to the XI

🇧🇷 @Rafaelleleone starts at the back

🇮🇪 Captain @Katie_McCabe11 Let's do this, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 11, 2022

Michelle Maxwell

