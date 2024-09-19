Confirmed Arsenal team to face Atalanta – Rice returns and Jesus the captain

Arsenal kick off their 2024/5 Champions League game away at Atalanta and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has chosen to go with.
🧤 Raya between the sticks
🔙 Rice returns
©️ Jesus skippers the side
Let’s start as we mean to go on, Gunners ✊
September 19, 2024
Arsenal will be aiming for a strong start in their Champions League campaign, with a win or, at the very least, a draw in Italy. What they cannot afford is to leave empty-handed.
This season’s Champions League follows a league format, meaning there will be no return leg at the Emirates, so the Gunners must secure something from this match.
Atalanta will not be an easy opponent. They are the reigning Europa League champions and, despite a mixed start to their domestic season, come into this game on the back of a home win over Fiorentina.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are fresh off a victory against Tottenham, which puts them in a good position to replicate that success in Italy.
Let us know in the comments below what you think of Arteta’s team selection and your predictions for the final score.
2 nil to the Gunners
COYG
Arteta no go kill Bukayo for us
After limping out last match
Lol !
Arteta no dey gree for anybody 🤣🤣🤣
I swear down.
The guy nah better engine.
Onwards and Upwards.
COYG
He’s a freak of nature our Saka, the talent and the physical resilience. Gets knocked down and just gets up again! Lucky us.
Arteta na strong kpomo
2 – 0 win for Arsenal club
0-1, Arsenal win.
Betting Partey gets injured! He should have been rested.
Merino and Odegaard are out and you wanted Partey rested for a difficult away tie against the Europa League winners? Now is not the time. It’s the start of the season too with 1 game a week until now. The time will be the 2 games after City if you need to drop starters for rest. We can only hope we do an early job and players can be rested through subs that way for Sunday.
Good line-up
COYG
Let’s go! Wish it was an easier tie away but you play what is in front of you. Just hope we can get rest into players ahead of City, wishful thinking probably but one can hope
At least we have calafiori back for tonight but we still need the others especially in midfield.
We have Trossard on the pitch, as well as on the bench.
I thought we sold nketia
Jesus is doing a good impression
Without Odegaard we don’t have any Creativity
Jesus is adding no value to this club.He should be sold to Saudi Arabia
This game is screaming out for nwaneri! I don’t think they could handle his pace, skill and energy in the midfield!! Hope he gets on in the second half.
Based on ?
Based on wishful thinking
Nwaneri in this highly tactical game
Go ask Wirtz & Szaboslai if one should be doing such nonsense
Im sorry, I cant stand Jesus.
And Partey is probably 50 years old
Jezz, what has Partey done wrong
He’s having a great game
Wassup
HE is slow, lost 2 passes, and we have no midfield.
And Rice lost about 3 passes
Wassup
Partey doing great in that midfield
We still can’t deal with the press…
Jesus is not match fit; it’s about gaining the minutes for him really. I think it’s going deliberately slow in the first half. Managing the crowd is what’s going on. You can’t trail in such a match or give opportunities for the crowd to fire up, in such an atmosphere. So far, players look calm and composed, that’s the key point. It will pick up in the next half.
Seems we don’t know how to play to our attacking strength without Odegaard (that is the right wing)
We’re not bringing Saka into the game & there isn’t any sorts of creativity going on
Silly from Partey. Too slow and easily beaten.
Raya saving penalties like a”BOSS”…👏🏾
Super Raya to the rescue again! What a fricking save. Got goosebumps really.
David fingers Raya! Another in the long line of not Arsenal quality poor signing jibes stepping up.
To be clear the hated on (by a certain section) Arsenal signings in order were Gabriel, White, Odegaard and Raya. Lol
Missed Havertz too would have been perfect if I could of timed that mistake with a goal.
Arsenal are just not playing well at all
And the changes are coming exactly as I would have wished them
Never doubt el jefe. Well done David Raya.
We can all agree MArtinelli has regressed .