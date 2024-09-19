Confirmed Arsenal team to face Atalanta – Rice returns and Jesus the captain

Arsenal kick off their 2024/5 Champions League game away at Atalanta and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has chosen to go with.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧤 Raya between the sticks

🔙 Rice returns

©️ Jesus skippers the side Let’s start as we mean to go on, Gunners ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 19, 2024

Arsenal will be aiming for a strong start in their Champions League campaign, with a win or, at the very least, a draw in Italy. What they cannot afford is to leave empty-handed.

This season’s Champions League follows a league format, meaning there will be no return leg at the Emirates, so the Gunners must secure something from this match.

Atalanta will not be an easy opponent. They are the reigning Europa League champions and, despite a mixed start to their domestic season, come into this game on the back of a home win over Fiorentina.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are fresh off a victory against Tottenham, which puts them in a good position to replicate that success in Italy.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of Arteta’s team selection and your predictions for the final score.