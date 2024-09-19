Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Atalanta – Rice returns and Jesus the captain

Arsenal kick off their 2024/5 Champions League game away at Atalanta and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has chosen to go with.

Arsenal will be aiming for a strong start in their Champions League campaign, with a win or, at the very least, a draw in Italy. What they cannot afford is to leave empty-handed.

This season’s Champions League follows a league format, meaning there will be no return leg at the Emirates, so the Gunners must secure something from this match.

Atalanta will not be an easy opponent. They are the reigning Europa League champions and, despite a mixed start to their domestic season, come into this game on the back of a home win over Fiorentina.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are fresh off a victory against Tottenham, which puts them in a good position to replicate that success in Italy.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of Arteta’s team selection and your predictions for the final score.

    1. Frustrating GB ,just saw your reply to me on another article ,it makes it hard to go back and forth which I like ,usually getting heated 😂.
      I can post a comment and it might appear in the morning ,oh well ,they have had plenty of People saying the same thing .
      I’ll come back when it’s sorted

      ReplyHighlight Thread

    2. Merino and Odegaard are out and you wanted Partey rested for a difficult away tie against the Europa League winners? Now is not the time. It’s the start of the season too with 1 game a week until now. The time will be the 2 games after City if you need to drop starters for rest. We can only hope we do an early job and players can be rested through subs that way for Sunday.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  7. Let’s go! Wish it was an easier tie away but you play what is in front of you. Just hope we can get rest into players ahead of City, wishful thinking probably but one can hope

    Reply

  12. This game is screaming out for nwaneri! I don’t think they could handle his pace, skill and energy in the midfield!! Hope he gets on in the second half.

    Reply

  15. Jesus is not match fit; it’s about gaining the minutes for him really. I think it’s going deliberately slow in the first half. Managing the crowd is what’s going on. You can’t trail in such a match or give opportunities for the crowd to fire up, in such an atmosphere. So far, players look calm and composed, that’s the key point. It will pick up in the next half.

    Reply

  16. Seems we don’t know how to play to our attacking strength without Odegaard (that is the right wing)

    We’re not bringing Saka into the game & there isn’t any sorts of creativity going on

    Reply

