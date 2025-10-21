Confirmed Arsenal team to face Atletico Madrid – Martinelli starts

Arsenal welcome Atletico Madrid to the Emirates Stadium in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the Champions League stage, and this is the side Mikel Arteta has selected.

Arsenal enter this clash full of confidence, having extended their unbeaten run in the competition and maintained a fine record against Spanish opposition. The Gunners have won their last six encounters against teams from Spain, a run that has included victories over Real Madrid, Sevilla and Athletic Club. That impressive streak highlights how Mikel Arteta’s team have evolved into one of the most tactically complete sides in Europe.

Despite a series of injuries to key players, Arteta’s men have not faltered. The new additions have blended seamlessly into the system, with their versatility and understanding of positional play proving vital in recent weeks. Arsenal’s defensive solidity has been particularly noteworthy, as they have conceded very few goals across all competitions and have kept clean sheets against several high-calibre opponents.

This resilience has been matched by an improved attacking rhythm. The front three have consistently rotated positions to stretch defences, while the midfielders have contributed goals and assists with increasing regularity. The squad’s balance allows Arteta to rotate players without losing intensity, a luxury that few teams in Europe currently enjoy.

Atletico Madrid arrive in North London with renewed determination. After their loss to Liverpool earlier in the campaign, Diego Simeone’s side has responded well, recording four wins from their last five competitive matches.

The Spanish club will look to impose their trademark discipline and aggression, seeking to frustrate Arsenal and exploit counter-attacking opportunities. However, they will be wary of Arsenal’s defensive organisation and high-pressing structure, which makes it difficult for opponents to find rhythm in possession.

Both teams understand the magnitude of this fixture, but Arsenal’s recent momentum and tactical consistency should give them the edge.