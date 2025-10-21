Confirmed Arsenal team to face Atletico Madrid – Martinelli starts

Arsenal welcome Atletico Madrid to the Emirates Stadium in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the Champions League stage, and this is the side Mikel Arteta has selected.
Arsenal enter this clash full of confidence, having extended their unbeaten run in the competition and maintained a fine record against Spanish opposition. The Gunners have won their last six encounters against teams from Spain, a run that has included victories over Real Madrid, Sevilla and Athletic Club. That impressive streak highlights how Mikel Arteta’s team have evolved into one of the most tactically complete sides in Europe.
Despite a series of injuries to key players, Arteta’s men have not faltered. The new additions have blended seamlessly into the system, with their versatility and understanding of positional play proving vital in recent weeks. Arsenal’s defensive solidity has been particularly noteworthy, as they have conceded very few goals across all competitions and have kept clean sheets against several high-calibre opponents.
This resilience has been matched by an improved attacking rhythm. The front three have consistently rotated positions to stretch defences, while the midfielders have contributed goals and assists with increasing regularity. The squad’s balance allows Arteta to rotate players without losing intensity, a luxury that few teams in Europe currently enjoy.
Atletico Madrid arrive in North London with renewed determination. After their loss to Liverpool earlier in the campaign, Diego Simeone’s side has responded well, recording four wins from their last five competitive matches.
The Spanish club will look to impose their trademark discipline and aggression, seeking to frustrate Arsenal and exploit counter-attacking opportunities. However, they will be wary of Arsenal’s defensive organisation and high-pressing structure, which makes it difficult for opponents to find rhythm in possession.
Both teams understand the magnitude of this fixture, but Arsenal’s recent momentum and tactical consistency should give them the edge.
Strong line up. Let’s hope for a positive result.
I would have Calafiori starting the game and MLS coming in later. Eze also didn’t look very sharp in the last outing. Nwaneri needs to be given some minutes.
A few changes and i agree with them. I thought Merino might have played instead of probably Zubimendi but the changes, shouldn’t change too much as far as team play.
Again, 3 goalkeepers in the squad? It doesn’t make sense as far as that is concerned. That IS a strange one.
There are no players to add to fill out the matchday squad list. We have 4 players injured who would normally be there.
Also the kids also play the same day so no we can’t put any youngsters on the bench when it’s better they play in the young league match for experience.
👍 I didn’t know were down to the bare bones.
Just noticed, there is no Trossard.
Reggie,
Well spotted, I missed Trossard to.🤦♂️
Reggie,
Update on Trossard, on the Arsenal Website there’s no Trossard on the bench. But looking at the JA page there he is large as life. 😂👍
Trossard playing according to another list?
Sub, sorry.
Reggie,
On the club Website the squad shown is 24. Then you have Lewis Skelly and Dowman not shown in the squad. But they are academy players. So we’re without our 4 injured players, plus Dowman played and scored twice in a 4-3 defeat earlier today. I hope that’s not a bad omen, OOPS!. 🤦♂️
Why there’s not any other academy players to fill the bench, I couldn’t tell you. And I’m with you regards two goalkeepers, it looks like it’s catching. The women do this to.
Reggie, I think you’ll find the virtually every team includes two goalkeepers on their bench.
* in the CL.
Good lineup
COYG
Nice to see Calafiori getting some rest, hopefully White will be match fit soon to give Timber some rest too. Concerned about Gyokores, with Haverts out he getting no one to rotate with. Hopefully Nwanweri gets some minutes too. for me this is good squad management by Arteta, won’t please everyone but his showing willingness to rotate .
Strong team needed against a very difficult opponent, I’m expecting a battle tonight.
This is our hardest match alongside the Bayern and Inter games of our league phase matches. Win today and we are nearly qualified as we should be beating Kairat and S.Prague then it’s all about being seeded higher.
Was hoping any changes would have made here, since Palace game coming up this weekend is a bigger match in the scheme of things.
Hopefully we bag this one early and ring the changes
It’s good Arteta has rested Calafiori it shows he’s prioritizing the Epl. We are having a crucial match with crystal palace next & can’t afford any dropped points.
I wouldn’t mind a draw in dis fixture tonight.
COYG!
Very excited of Great team of Great bench. And not cold sitting out in my new coat.
MG, any chance of answering my question about where the pleb ARE in the stadium ?
*plebs
Not in this seat. bestvseet in world, hslfway and luxry seat.
Do you teach pigeon English by any chance ?
HD, Moon Girl is part Haitian/American so its a distinct possibility
Thanks for letting me know SueP. I imagined she was of Chinese descent.
Check out wikipedia
Madrud narrow and not deep wee wills play right thru easy. Rubbish formation mad rid
Lively start
Why is the match not shown?
It’s on Prime TV.
Should be 2-0 up and thats a bit of a worry, we aren’t leading after the dominance.
Eze drippin wWe are going to ringe, cluck
Raya needs a bloody good talking to for that daft move
Brain fart moment, SueP?
You’re not kidding GunnerRay
On paper we should be scoring fantastic goals. In reality we’re struggling to score from open play. With that said, we’re always likely to get caught out on the counter..