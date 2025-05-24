Confirmed Arsenal team to face Barcelona in Women’s Champions League Final today!

Arsenal Women are set to face Barcelona Femeni today in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM BST. This marks Arsenal’s first appearance in the final since their 2007 triumph, while Barcelona aim to secure their third consecutive title.

Fans can watch the match live on TNT Sports and DAZN.

Under the guidance of head coach Renée Slegers, Arsenal have demonstrated resilience throughout the tournament, notably overturning first-leg deficits against Real Madrid and Lyon in the knockout stages. The squad boasts talents such as Alessia Russo, who has been instrumental in their European campaign, and Mariona Caldentey, a former Barcelona player who has made significant contributions since joining the Gunners.

Barcelona are a mighty force in women’s football

Barcelona, led by Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, have been dominant in recent years, winning three of the last four Champions League titles. Their attacking prowess and midfield control present a formidable challenge for any opponent.

As the Gunners prepare for this significant fixture, supporters eagerly anticipate a compelling contest between two of Europe’s elite women’s football teams.

The confirmed Arsenal Women starting XI to face Barcelona:

COYGW!!

