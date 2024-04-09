Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bayern Munich in Champions League first leg

Arsenal welcome German giants Bayern Munich to the Emirates this evening in the Champions League and this is the team Mikel Arteta has announced.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🔙 Kiwior in at left-back

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing

💪 Havertz leads the line Let's make it count, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/fRctf9TuqD — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2024

It’s been quite a while since Arsenal reached this stage of the Champions League. The last time they faced a team in the competition was Bayern Munich, who emerged as 10-2 winners on aggregate.

However, things are different now. Bayern is a far cry from the formidable team of 2017 that dominated Arsenal. Conversely, this current Arsenal squad is significantly improved, promising a very different encounter this time around.

Bayern is enduring a subpar season by their lofty standards, but they should not be underestimated. Spearheading their attack is Harry Kane, a player well-known to Arsenal fans.

Nevertheless, this Arsenal team is exceptional. They are on track to contend for the Premier League title and possess as much potential as any other team in the Champions League.

For Arsenal to succeed, they must secure a solid lead in the first leg to take to Germany. Confidence is high that Arteta’s team will accomplish just that.