Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bayern Munich – Jorginho and Martinelli start

Arsenal travel to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.
🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵
🧱 Tomiyasu returns at left-back
⚖️ Jorginho in the middle
⚡️ Martinelli on the wing
Time to stand up and be counted, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/F9dL4WZEtz
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024
There’s a lot of pessimism surrounding Arsenal at the moment following the draw against Bayern last week and the loss on Sunday against Aston Villa. However, a win this evening for Arteta’s men could significantly lift the fans’ morale and get the team back on track as the season enters its final stages.
Bayern have had a poor season and are very beatable. They are not anywhere near the calibre of the team that defeated Arsenal 5-1 the last time the Gunners visited the Allianz Arena, so there’s every reason to feel confident.
That being said, Bayern does boast European pedigree, they’re playing at home, and of course, they have a certain Harry Kane who is very eager to knock Arsenal out of the competition.
It’s undoubtedly going to be a tough game, but Arsenal can do this. We just have to believe.
Both games yesterday reversed, results, come on, boys, we can do that as well.
Is Partey really not available? He would be preferred starting players to replace Jorginho.
He probably can’t play 90 minutes in such an intensive game. Since he came back he was very weak every time he played. Slow, bad passes, unlike his usual self he is now unconfident to take on opponents and passes mostly backward. So this is not the game for him.
Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Partey, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah
That’s the team I predicted and it’s a good one!
Good starting lineup, let’s hope luck is on our side today
We love you Arsenal
Let’s do this…COYG
Not a bad line-up. Lose this and we will 99% have another trophyless season. Win or lose, I have been entertained and am proud of the team. No pressure, COYG!
The starting lineup looks a lot more balanced. Fingers crossed! COYG!
No excuses, go out and perform.
There’s your wish granted. As always, COYG!
Is there more to this Partey snubbing by Arteta or is it down to footballing reason?
For as far as I know, he won’t get that match fitness on the bench if he remained benched.
C’mon boys give us something to replenish our hopes for a trophy.
Strong starting squad. I just want to see a performance worthy of progression. Even if we lose. It’s all about turning up and being counted tonight. We can win if we play ay our very best. I do worry about tiredness after the Villa game though. Do us proud guys! COYG!!