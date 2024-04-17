Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bayern Munich – Jorginho and Martinelli start

Arsenal travel to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.

🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 🧱 Tomiyasu returns at left-back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing Time to stand up and be counted, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/F9dL4WZEtz — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024

There’s a lot of pessimism surrounding Arsenal at the moment following the draw against Bayern last week and the loss on Sunday against Aston Villa. However, a win this evening for Arteta’s men could significantly lift the fans’ morale and get the team back on track as the season enters its final stages.

Bayern have had a poor season and are very beatable. They are not anywhere near the calibre of the team that defeated Arsenal 5-1 the last time the Gunners visited the Allianz Arena, so there’s every reason to feel confident.

That being said, Bayern does boast European pedigree, they’re playing at home, and of course, they have a certain Harry Kane who is very eager to knock Arsenal out of the competition.

It’s undoubtedly going to be a tough game, but Arsenal can do this. We just have to believe.