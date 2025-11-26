Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bayern Munich

Arsenal are preparing for what could be their most demanding test of the season as they welcome Bayern Munich to the Emirates for Champions League action today, and this is the team Mikel Arteta is starting with.

Both clubs have been the standout performers in the competition so far, and each will work intensively to maintain its impressive form.

Mikel Arteta has guided his team through a series of strong performances, ensuring they continue to win important matches and develop consistency. However, Bayern present a very different type of challenge, one that Arsenal must be prepared to meet with focus and precision. The German side arrives having already defeated Chelsea and PSG in the competition, achievements that have reinforced their status as potential champions this season. Their recent form suggests they possess both the quality and the discipline to trouble any opponent.

Bayern’s consistency has been remarkable, with only Union Berlin managing to halt their winning run, and even then, only managing a draw. Their strength across all areas of the pitch, combined with their Champions League pedigree, underlines the scale of the task awaiting Arsenal. The home side nonetheless approaches the match with optimism after recovering from their 2 2 draw with Sunderland to secure a confident win against Tottenham at the weekend. That result has reinforced belief within the squad that they are capable of performing at a high level against elite opposition.

While Arsenal have every reason to feel they can win the match, translating that belief into a result will require more than confidence alone. Bayern’s quality, experience and tactical cohesion make them an opponent of the highest order, and the match is expected to be exceptionally challenging for both clubs.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…