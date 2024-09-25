Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bolton – Lots of changes

Arsenal welcome League One outfit Bolton Wanderers to the Emirates this evening in the third round of the Carabao Cup and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has selected.

The Carabao Cup may not be Arsenal’s top priority, and that is reflected in the team Mikel Arteta has fielded. However, this doesn’t mean it’s a competition Arsenal doesn’t want to win—they certainly do.

Due to fixture congestion, Arteta has little choice but to rotate the squad and field a weakened side. Still, even a rotated Arsenal lineup is likely to be stronger than Bolton’s League One first team.

Bolton will undoubtedly aim to pull off an upset, but even against a heavily changed Arsenal side, they could struggle. That said, Arteta’s team must guard against complacency, as surprises can happen, especially in the early stages of cup competitions.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of Arteta’s lineup and what your score prediction is!

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Bolton

14 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Am so happy for the 4 academy teens in the starting line up, hopefully they prove their worth tonight. Especially Nwaneri he’s been offered a great platform with Rice/ Jorginho behind him and Saka, Jesus, Sterling infront of him

    Reply

  5. I’m glad that MA is playing a mixture of youth AND experience
    He could have very easily dropped Saka, Rice, Jesus, Jorgino, Sterling and Calafiori and just played all youth
    It shows that he takes this competition seriously

    COYG

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors