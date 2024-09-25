Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bolton – Lots of changes

Arsenal welcome League One outfit Bolton Wanderers to the Emirates this evening in the third round of the Carabao Cup and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has selected.
🧤 Porter between the sticks
©️ Jorginho skippers the side
🆕 Sterling makes full debut
The Carabao Cup may not be Arsenal’s top priority, and that is reflected in the team Mikel Arteta has fielded. However, this doesn’t mean it’s a competition Arsenal doesn’t want to win—they certainly do.
Due to fixture congestion, Arteta has little choice but to rotate the squad and field a weakened side. Still, even a rotated Arsenal lineup is likely to be stronger than Bolton’s League One first team.
Bolton will undoubtedly aim to pull off an upset, but even against a heavily changed Arsenal side, they could struggle. That said, Arteta’s team must guard against complacency, as surprises can happen, especially in the early stages of cup competitions.
Let us know in the comments below what you think of Arteta’s lineup and what your score prediction is!
Why does Arteta seem intent on running Saka into the ground.
At best Saka should have been benched tonight.
Anyone else agree.
Nah, Saka is a world class player at 23 years old. Messi etc didnt need much rest and I’m certain Saka will be subbed off before 60th minute mark.
I agree Derek.
I don’t like the sight of Saka’s name on that lineup honestly
Nah
I want us to try and win this Cup
Exactly. I want us to go far and win the cup. It allows fringe players to have more game time.
Because Martinelli ran until his legs died on Sunday and trossard is suspended. Saka only played 45 min.Otherwise this was certainly the match arteta earmarked to rest him.
Am so happy for the 4 academy teens in the starting line up, hopefully they prove their worth tonight. Especially Nwaneri he’s been offered a great platform with Rice/ Jorginho behind him and Saka, Jesus, Sterling infront of him
Agree wholeheartedly Derek.This is a game where Martinelli ought to have been given an opportunity to regain his confidence.
Martinelli played more than 90 minutes just last sunday while Saka only played for 45 minutes… I guess that’s why his on bench
Our keeper is 16 years old!
Hopefully he will shine and enjoy the experience. I am sure the supporters will be giving him as much support as possible.
I’m glad that MA is playing a mixture of youth AND experience
He could have very easily dropped Saka, Rice, Jesus, Jorgino, Sterling and Calafiori and just played all youth
It shows that he takes this competition seriously
COYG
Nichols is a kid but he doesn’t look up to it for me.
Yup. That side looks like the weakest link.