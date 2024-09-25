Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bolton – Lots of changes

Arsenal welcome League One outfit Bolton Wanderers to the Emirates this evening in the third round of the Carabao Cup and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has selected.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧤 Porter between the sticks

©️ Jorginho skippers the side

🆕 Sterling makes full debut Let’s seal our place in the next round, Gunners 💪 pic.twitter.com/4JaNpNMBeC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 25, 2024

The Carabao Cup may not be Arsenal’s top priority, and that is reflected in the team Mikel Arteta has fielded. However, this doesn’t mean it’s a competition Arsenal doesn’t want to win—they certainly do.

Due to fixture congestion, Arteta has little choice but to rotate the squad and field a weakened side. Still, even a rotated Arsenal lineup is likely to be stronger than Bolton’s League One first team.

Bolton will undoubtedly aim to pull off an upset, but even against a heavily changed Arsenal side, they could struggle. That said, Arteta’s team must guard against complacency, as surprises can happen, especially in the early stages of cup competitions.

