Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – Arteta goes strong

With Champions League qualification nearly secured, Arsenal aim to take another decisive step today as they host Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with.

The Gunners currently sit second in the Premier League on 67 points, with a comfortable seven-point cushion over sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, the first side outside the Champions League spots. While the title is out of reach, Arsenal’s focus is firmly on sealing their top-four finish and maintaining momentum in the final stretch of the season.

Arsenal come into this fixture unbeaten in their last eight league matches, most recently drawing 2-2 at home against Crystal Palace. Their home record this campaign has been strong, boasting 10 wins, six draws, and just one defeat from 17 matches at the Emirates. Over their last six league games, Arsenal have collected three wins and three draws, underlining their consistency as the season nears its conclusion.

Despite a busy schedule, with a crucial Champions League semi-final second leg approaching, Arsenal will be determined to keep their league form intact. The side has shown attacking quality throughout the campaign, with a total of 63 goals scored and only 29 conceded in 34 matches, reflecting a balanced and effective approach at both ends of the pitch. The Gunners will look to continue this trend against a Bournemouth side that bested them in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Bournemouth arrive in North London sitting 10th in the table with 50 points from 34 matches. The Cherries are unbeaten in their last four league games, including a 1-1 draw against Manchester United last time out. Away from home, Bournemouth have earned 25 points from 17 matches but are currently on a four-match winless streak on their travels, having not secured an away victory since mid-February.

The previous meeting between these sides saw Bournemouth claim a 2-0 win at Vitality Stadium in October. However, with Arsenal’s strong home form and Champions League qualification within touching distance, the hosts will be eager to ensure a different outcome this weekend.