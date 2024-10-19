Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – No Saka, Sterling starts

This yet another tricky game to predict which team Arteta will set out at the Vitality Stadium. We know for sure that Odegaard, Tierney, Tomiyasu and Neto (ineligible) are all definitely unavailable, but we are very hopeful on Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Saka and Havertz, despite Mikel Arteta being a bit cagey in his pre-game conference.

But I doubt that Martinelli will start the game as he’s had a long trip back from Brazil with his niggle, although Arteta may use him from the bench if needed. I’m also hoping to see a bit more of Ethan Nwaneri if we get into a comfortable position. IF…

So, this is my considered opinion of who will be on Arteta’s teamsheet today…

David Raya.

Ben White.

William Saliba.

Gabriel Magalhães.

Riccardo Calafiori.

Thomas Partey.

Declan Rice.

Mikel Merino.

Bukayo Saka.

Kai Havertz.

Leandro Trossard.

So, now we just have to wait for Arteta to name his confirmed team, and here it is:

