Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – No Saka, Sterling starts

This yet another tricky game to predict which team Arteta will set out at the Vitality Stadium. We know for sure that Odegaard, Tierney, Tomiyasu and Neto (ineligible) are all definitely unavailable, but we are very hopeful on Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Saka and Havertz, despite Mikel Arteta being a bit cagey in his pre-game conference.
But I doubt that Martinelli will start the game as he’s had a long trip back from Brazil with his niggle, although Arteta may use him from the bench if needed. I’m also hoping to see a bit more of Ethan Nwaneri if we get into a comfortable position. IF…
So, this is my considered opinion of who will be on Arteta’s teamsheet today…
David Raya.
Ben White.
William Saliba.
Gabriel Magalhães.
Riccardo Calafiori.
Thomas Partey.
Declan Rice.
Mikel Merino.
Bukayo Saka.
Kai Havertz.
Leandro Trossard.
So, now we just have to wait for Arteta to name his confirmed team, and here it is:
Come on Arsenal, let’s bag three points with a solid and confident performance in preparation for midweek ❤️🤍
Almost spot on prediction – shame we’re missing saka and timber. We look powerful in defence and midfield but a lot depends on how the forwards work together. Should be alright, but Bournemouth do have a good side…
How are we powerful in midfield having a newcomer in the orchestrator role ?
Trossard was just getting to understand the role, now we’ll have Merino there today, he’ll just be doing the simplest of things
Physically powerful
And trossard was nominally playing left wing before but also dropping into midfield to “orchestrate” – no reason he can’t do the same today
Nwaneri would cut inside from the right wing more easily than Sterling or Trossard
@Gai Yea I think Nwaneri will have some minutes in the game. He is left footed and should be better than Staerlin on the right Wing. But it’s an away game and Bouthmout can be difficult at home imo Sterling would pose more threat considering his experience. I am excited about the middield I think it would be difficult for any team to break down especially if they if they connect well. The frontline of Trossard+Havertz+Sterling are proven goal scorers.
Yes Arteta might think Nwaneri is still not ready for an away EPL game yet
This team seem built for area duels. Only Trossard and Sterling are diminutive rest are above 6foot. But Saka and Odegard’s creativity would be missed. They will most likely play direct may be.
Very strong looking midfield. Plenty of variation allowed from it. I like the front 3 and defence looks good. The midfield is interesting to see how it performs.
I actually don’t think the midfield is strong as you guys are saying
You mean strong in that it wouldn’t be easy for teams to break ?
We’re not playing Man City
It’s Bournemouth
Strong should be – it would be able to create and break the opposition
Looks like this midfield’s creativity will be really low today
Pretty strong team considering we are missing 3 of our best players in Odegaard, Saka and Timber. Midfield looks powerful but might lack a little creativity. Should still have enough to win if we do not underestimate Bournemouth.
I hope we win
I’m not confident, after seeing Sterling almost costing us the last match