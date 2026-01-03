Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – Rice in starting eleven

Bournemouth are the latest side aiming to halt Arsenal’s winning run when the two teams meet in just over an hour. The Gunners are fully aware that they must continue their streak of victories, and this is the side Mikel Arteta has selected to maintain their current winning run.

The home team have endured a challenging few weeks, but matches like this provide an opportunity to rediscover their best form. Arsenal, on the other hand, must remain vigilant, as a single poor performance could see them drop crucial points. Every aspect of their game will require focus, discipline and intensity to ensure they do not slip up against a side capable of causing surprises.

Even after selling many of the players who made them particularly difficult to beat last season, Bournemouth have maintained their reputation as a stubborn and resilient team. When operating at their peak, they can compete with and even defeat the strongest opponents. Arsenal will need to take every precaution to prevent the Cherries from taking advantage, applying pressure and controlling the game from start to finish.

This season, Arsenal have perfected the art of restricting opponents and not allowing them to dictate play, a quality that will be essential in this encounter. Their tactical discipline and collective organisation will be tested, particularly against a side that has previously demonstrated its ability to frustrate the Gunners.

Arsenal’s squad will also carry extra motivation into this match. The memory of back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth last season is likely to fuel their determination to claim all three points. Securing a victory would not only maintain their lead at the top but also send a clear signal that they are prepared to compete for the Premier League title.

With both teams aware of what is at stake, the game promises to be a compelling contest. Arsenal must combine focus, aggression and consistency if they are to overcome a resilient Bournemouth side and continue their march toward the title.