Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bournemouth – Saka and Rice start

Arsenal, currently unbeaten, is set to face Bournemouth today with the aim of securing another victory. Mikel Arteta has chosen the following lineup for the match.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 👊 Saliba at the back

⚡ Saka on the wing

💪 Rice in midfield COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/50sRUNLdsH — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2023

Much has been discussed about Arsenal’s performances this season, and some have prematurely declared the end of their title challenge. However, such reactions are typical in football, particularly after a disappointing result like the one against Tottenham last week.

A resounding victory today against Bournemouth could quickly alter the narrative. It’s somewhat unreasonable to declare a title challenge over after just six games, especially when the team remains unbeaten.

Hopefully, the Arsenal players will deliver a strong performance, and Arteta’s chosen lineup should be more than capable of securing a convincing three points.

