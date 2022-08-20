Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bournemouth- Ben White keeps his place

It would appear that Mikel Arteta’s philosophy is based on “Why change a winning team unless necessary’ as seen towards the end of last season and in our first two matches in this campaign. With our Europa League games not starting for another few weeks, the boss will find it hard to keep our newly expanded squad happy.
As Arteta admitted on Arsenal.com: “I think the first three or four weeks of the competition are tricky because we are only playing once a week as there is no Europe or no cups, and we’ll have the manage the frustration of players who aren’t in the squad. But it is a long season and everyone will have their opportunities.”
But I don’t think he will be making many chancges this week, except for bringing back Tomiyasu in place of Ben White, which I discussed earlier.…
Here is the team I chose earlier…
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu….Gabriel…Saliba….Zinchenko
Partey…Xhaka
Martinelli…Odegaard…Saka
Jesus
And here is Arteta’s confirmed Starting XI….
📋 Same starting XI…
Let's get the same result! 👊#BOUARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2022
White keeps his place with Tomiyasu on the bench..
Same team for three games out of three!
—————————————————–
Mikel Arteta pre match Bournemouth v Arsenal – Interesting in depth interview with the Boss…
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
Best streaming site for the game: crichd.tv/home.
Good for the big fight later also.
Good to see Vieria on bench..
Hopefully we will able to see for few mins
Come on guys we need to close this day to be on top of the table
Pepe is not even on the bench.
Are we expecting one more signing, preparing for life without him
yup apparently he’s closing to getting loaned to Nice. And we will go after our “mystery winger” target.
It’s weird how our business is especially the outgoing, no one seems to be interested in our players or rather they are exploiting us because they feel we are restless and afraid of paying non-performing players , look at how Barca deceive us on Auba, it was supposed to be a loan move, after the players has had medical they had a u-turn, forced us to terminate his contract, now they are selling him to Chelsea for over £20m
We have 2 very good fullbacks who are injury prone so arteta managing their return is smart especially with what happened with partey. Tomi also has had a setback in his recovery. With 2 capable replacements available why not use them.
OT that lewis potters from Brentford is looking good, nice skillful RW who at 21 can only improve.
spot on. I don’t get the Ben White agenda that has developed out of nowhere. Only game Zaha hasn’t scored so far was the game White marked him, and he is getting flack here and there. Don’t get it.
Also looking forward to seeing Vieira in action. Bench looking strong 💪 👌
Yes… it is strong..
Need 1 very good CM now..
Just one signing…
One good backup to partey and one for saka would make this window a perfect 10. We would have depth everywhere.
But I believe Arteta might use Vieira as RW and CM as when required so we need either RW or CM..
If we get CM then Vieira can be used as RW and if we get RW then Vieira can be used as CM
Yeah i saw the comments by the u21 coach. Vieira at rw leaves only backup dm.
Problem is partey is undroppable when fit and player like him are rare even more someone who will be willing to be a bench player.
Ofcourse its the same team.
Pepe and Maitland-Niles aren’t on the bench, so maybe they’re on the way out
If I were Arteta, I would’ve brought Marquinhos as Saka’s backup and left Lokonga behind
Bloody freaking late goals killed 2 perfect scores.
I hate you late goals 😭😡😤
Enough to cruise past b’mouth .. another brace for Jesus … but not a balanced team to take on the bigger guns
We need to be wary of Bournemouth and not get over confident.
This seems like a potential banana peel situation.
Why should Ben White not keep his place he’s played well. Come on you gooners