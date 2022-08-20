Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bournemouth- Ben White keeps his place

It would appear that Mikel Arteta’s philosophy is based on “Why change a winning team unless necessary’ as seen towards the end of last season and in our first two matches in this campaign. With our Europa League games not starting for another few weeks, the boss will find it hard to keep our newly expanded squad happy.

As Arteta admitted on Arsenal.com: “I think the first three or four weeks of the competition are tricky because we are only playing once a week as there is no Europe or no cups, and we’ll have the manage the frustration of players who aren’t in the squad. But it is a long season and everyone will have their opportunities.”

But I don’t think he will be making many chancges this week, except for bringing back Tomiyasu in place of Ben White, which I discussed earlier.

Here is the team I chose earlier…

Ramsdale
Tomiyasu….Gabriel…Saliba….Zinchenko
Partey…Xhaka
Martinelli…Odegaard…Saka
Jesus

And here is Arteta’s confirmed Starting XI….

White keeps his place with Tomiyasu on the bench..

Same team for three games out of three!

—————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Mikel Arteta pre match Bournemouth v Arsenal – Interesting in depth interview with the Boss…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

Posted by

Tags Bournemouth v Arsenal

18 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Good to see Vieria on bench..
    Hopefully we will able to see for few mins
    Come on guys we need to close this day to be on top of the table

    Reply

      1. It’s weird how our business is especially the outgoing, no one seems to be interested in our players or rather they are exploiting us because they feel we are restless and afraid of paying non-performing players , look at how Barca deceive us on Auba, it was supposed to be a loan move, after the players has had medical they had a u-turn, forced us to terminate his contract, now they are selling him to Chelsea for over £20m

        Reply

  4. We have 2 very good fullbacks who are injury prone so arteta managing their return is smart especially with what happened with partey. Tomi also has had a setback in his recovery. With 2 capable replacements available why not use them.

    OT that lewis potters from Brentford is looking good, nice skillful RW who at 21 can only improve.

    Reply

    1. spot on. I don’t get the Ben White agenda that has developed out of nowhere. Only game Zaha hasn’t scored so far was the game White marked him, and he is getting flack here and there. Don’t get it.

      Reply

          1. But I believe Arteta might use Vieira as RW and CM as when required so we need either RW or CM..
            If we get CM then Vieira can be used as RW and if we get RW then Vieira can be used as CM

            Reply

            1. Yeah i saw the comments by the u21 coach. Vieira at rw leaves only backup dm.
              Problem is partey is undroppable when fit and player like him are rare even more someone who will be willing to be a bench player.

              Reply

  6. Pepe and Maitland-Niles aren’t on the bench, so maybe they’re on the way out

    If I were Arteta, I would’ve brought Marquinhos as Saka’s backup and left Lokonga behind

    Reply

  9. We need to be wary of Bournemouth and not get over confident.

    This seems like a potential banana peel situation.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs