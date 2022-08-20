Confirmed Arsenal team to face Bournemouth- Ben White keeps his place

It would appear that Mikel Arteta’s philosophy is based on “Why change a winning team unless necessary’ as seen towards the end of last season and in our first two matches in this campaign. With our Europa League games not starting for another few weeks, the boss will find it hard to keep our newly expanded squad happy.

As Arteta admitted on Arsenal.com: “I think the first three or four weeks of the competition are tricky because we are only playing once a week as there is no Europe or no cups, and we’ll have the manage the frustration of players who aren’t in the squad. But it is a long season and everyone will have their opportunities.”

But I don’t think he will be making many chancges this week, except for bringing back Tomiyasu in place of Ben White, which I discussed earlier.…

Here is the team I chose earlier…

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu….Gabriel…Saliba….Zinchenko

Partey…Xhaka

Martinelli…Odegaard…Saka

Jesus

And here is Arteta’s confirmed Starting XI….

📋 Same starting XI… Let's get the same result! 👊#BOUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2022

White keeps his place with Tomiyasu on the bench..

Same team for three games out of three!

Mikel Arteta pre match Bournemouth v Arsenal – Interesting in depth interview with the Boss…

