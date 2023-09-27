Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brentford in Carabao Cup

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 2-2 home draw with bitter rivals Tottenham over the weekend, and this is the lineup that Mikel Arteta has chosen to achieve that.
🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵
©️ Jorginho skippers the side
💯 Smith Rowe racks up 100th appearance
🆕 Sagoe Jr makes debut
COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/wR7cvg4hkA
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 27, 2023
Arsenal is unbeaten this season, despite some critics describing the season as underwhelming. A victory against Brentford this evening will likely lead to a significant shift in public opinion, as is often the case.
The Bees are currently not in great shape; they suffered a defeat at the hands of Everton at home over the weekend. They too will be seeking a positive result, but one would have to believe that if Arsenal performs as expected, they will emerge victorious.
That being said, we all remember what happened last season in the early rounds of various competitions. So, it’s crucial that the manager and players approach this game with seriousness.
Please share your thoughts on Arteta’s chosen lineup and your predicted score in the comments below.
The one name I don’t know- I’d be grateful for some input/insight from someone who does
Same here no clue
Saka 2.0 and walters on bench means we could see more debuts
Let’s go!!!
My problem is the midfield. If indeed both Partey and Rice will be out for a while, I think its time we used Ben White as Dm and not Jorginho.
The first quality of a Dm is to defend. Jorginho can be badly exposed in a serious Epl or Cl match.
To me B.w has excelled as R.b and also is a decent C.b.He is more physical and athletic than Jorginho to play as D.m.
This are the matches to try out such,in preparation for the Epl.
Rice is supposedly short term and likely available for City game so 2wk.
Agree about Jorginho, class player but badly exposed on transition unless flanked by 2 workhorse. Midfield looks lightweight too.
Partey Rice both might be available for City match
Was expecting Elneny in that DM position.
If there won’t be Rice or Partey we need someone solid enough.