Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brentford in Carabao Cup

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 2-2 home draw with bitter rivals Tottenham over the weekend, and this is the lineup that Mikel Arteta has chosen to achieve that.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 ©️ Jorginho skippers the side

💯 Smith Rowe racks up 100th appearance

🆕 Sagoe Jr makes debut COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/wR7cvg4hkA — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 27, 2023

Arsenal is unbeaten this season, despite some critics describing the season as underwhelming. A victory against Brentford this evening will likely lead to a significant shift in public opinion, as is often the case.

The Bees are currently not in great shape; they suffered a defeat at the hands of Everton at home over the weekend. They too will be seeking a positive result, but one would have to believe that if Arsenal performs as expected, they will emerge victorious.

That being said, we all remember what happened last season in the early rounds of various competitions. So, it’s crucial that the manager and players approach this game with seriousness.

