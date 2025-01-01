Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brentford – Nwaneri starts, Lewis-Skelly on bench

Arsenal travel to the Gtech Stadium this evening to take on Thomas Frank’s Brentford and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

A win for Arsenal would move them up to second place in the standings and narrow the gap to Liverpool to six points, though the Reds would still have a game in hand. Even a draw would be enough for Arsenal to reclaim the second spot, but that would certainly not be an ideal result for Mikel Arteta and his men.

Arsenal’s form has been somewhat inconsistent of late. They can deliver a stunning 5-1 win against Crystal Palace away but fail to beat Everton at home. While fans might feel confident about beating Brentford, there’s no guarantee of an easy victory, especially given recent performances.

Adding to Arsenal’s challenges is the long-term absence of Bukayo Saka, their talismanic winger. This is an anxious time for the team, as fans eagerly await to see how they adapt without one of their most influential players.

Brentford, meanwhile, are not in the best form either. They are winless in their last four games across all competitions. However, it’s worth noting that those matches were against tough opponents: Chelsea, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton. While the Bees have struggled to find results, their performances have come against quality opposition, and their lack of confidence could work in Arsenal’s favour.

What do you think about Arteta’s team selection? Share your thoughts and predicted scoreline in the comments below!