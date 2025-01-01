Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brentford – Nwaneri starts, Lewis-Skelly on bench

Arsenal travel to the Gtech Stadium this evening to take on Thomas Frank’s Brentford and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.
A win for Arsenal would move them up to second place in the standings and narrow the gap to Liverpool to six points, though the Reds would still have a game in hand. Even a draw would be enough for Arsenal to reclaim the second spot, but that would certainly not be an ideal result for Mikel Arteta and his men.
Arsenal’s form has been somewhat inconsistent of late. They can deliver a stunning 5-1 win against Crystal Palace away but fail to beat Everton at home. While fans might feel confident about beating Brentford, there’s no guarantee of an easy victory, especially given recent performances.
Adding to Arsenal’s challenges is the long-term absence of Bukayo Saka, their talismanic winger. This is an anxious time for the team, as fans eagerly await to see how they adapt without one of their most influential players.
Brentford, meanwhile, are not in the best form either. They are winless in their last four games across all competitions. However, it’s worth noting that those matches were against tough opponents: Chelsea, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton. While the Bees have struggled to find results, their performances have come against quality opposition, and their lack of confidence could work in Arsenal’s favour.
This is an interesting line up. It looks positive.
Looking forward to watching Nwaneri and Merino. I hope they give good performances.
Is Havertz injured?
Not even on the bench. Strange!
He must be unfit to play, but Merino will replace him to be Raya’s long-passing target
Lewis-Skelly deserved to be a starter after his fine performance in the last two matches, but I guess Arteta wanted to play safe and boost our corner-situation attack by playing Calafiori
If Nwaneri plays well as an inverted-RW in the match, I think Arsenal won’t sign a new one
Where is the focal point. Where is the stability. Martinelli runs down blind alleys, Merino needs ti improve no end, Nwaneri is playing his first game on RW and Jesus doesn’t play like striker. I see no continuity. I hope Brentford stink tonight because we need a win.
Wow! Not sure about this. The tinkerman has returned. Tinkering for no reason. I understand rotation but there is rotation and just messing for messing sake. No Rice, No Haverz, No Trossard and Jesus striker? I wait with bated breath but, I am a little baffled to say the least. Were is the calmness for scoring?
Tell me what exactly is the issue with this line up unless it’s just another excuse to whine. Arteta gets slaughtered for not rotating then he gets slaughtered for rotating so what is it.
Tinkerman?
Everybody is playing in their best positions, Timber RB, Partey CDM, Merino LCM and jesus ST
Havertz isn’t even on the bench so he must be injured. Jesus is our 2nd striker so remplacing him.
Rice hasn’t looked 100% fit all season, better Arteta takes precautions with him unless he gets injured then you’ll complain he was been ran to the ground like Saka.
Trossard has been bad most of the season.
Disagree about Rice, he should be in the team. Disagree about Trossard he has been better than Martinelli. Disagree about Merino. I can agree bring some players in but this team doesn’t look right to me at all. Far too much tinkering and not enough balance.
Arteta has always used Rice when available before maybe he is nursing some niggle, no way Merino gets chosen ahead of a fit Rice. Martinelli and Trossard have both been average this season so it’s just 50-50.
Calm and Haven’t??? Unrelated.
Havertz
Both Merino and Nwaneri are getting a big chance to compete for a starting 11 place. Not to mention vs the best home team in the league. Nwaneri especially has a great chance of making that right wing his until the return of Saka.
Any news about Havertz ? weakens our bench even more.
Ackshay
Apparently, Havertz is unwell. There is a lot of it about
Thx Sue
So no injury, good news as we really can’t afford one especially in attack.
Sue my problem with that is and has been with Arteta in the past. If you have players out, do not mess about. Play to fill the void, not make wholesale changes, that are not necessary. Regardless of the result, it is a problem he has. And it has cost us leagues.
We will find out whether Arteta has made the right call.
Wonderful, he did! Oops, I said something good about MA.🤫 Then again, at least some of those who would cringe believe the Arsenal didn’t “win” anything today and it’s all meaningless if a trophy isn’t attached to it.
😁
Again what are the wholesale changes apart from Rice?
It’s time to see our next rising star boy. Especially in this hostile environments. I can say baptism with fire Nwanyeri. CMYG. 1-3 to the arsenal.
Lets hope he can shine.
Hope you are the lucky charm going forward with these kind of predictions 😁. Cheers, up and onwards.
Let’s go!!!
Should be a walk in the park ,Brentford I believe have 9 players out with injuries .
4-0
Lets hope so DK.
@Dan Kit
It doesn’t matter how many men they have out, Frank is a good man manager and has a good sense of his squad capabilities. He knows how to get the best out of them.
Thats what managers do NY.
Being like a hammer starts now, I hope. Come on lads!
Damn 1-0
Brentford has been best at home
So this goal was expected
Zinny would do better there. Calafiori to blame for that goal.
No blame for Raya being beaten at his near post then ?
once the opponent is inside the box, scoring is almost guaranteed if he can get a shot on target.
Goalkeepers cant save everything, i thought the striker was clever. The fault was Odergaards. And the defence didn’t help.
That was a terrible goal to concede
Sloppy by Odegaard and ultimately an excellent finish by Brentford
No need to worry lads, not like were nine points behind liverpool – what the hell????
Yeah right
Any which ways tittle has already gone
Won’t even make 4th place at this rate.
There have been crosses into the box that Havertz would have at least had a go at. 😔
We are so bad to watch
We only keep possession but we can’t do anything with ball
Brentford scored with just 16% possession
So I guess this is us capitalizing incase Liverpool drop points, according to Arteta.
Remember when Arteta defended our run of matches in November saying how well weve played despite playing all the top sides already? Then he went on to draw Fulham and Everton lol.
Blimey
Raya has kept us in it
Blimey
Jesus scores
Thank god, we have to tighten up at the back
And that has been our fortress previously
Jesus, yes.
Hope we fix our defensive vulnerability.
Real chaos!
Good reaction from Jesus
Can we take it from here please
Raya needs to get a grip
Really looks like I am watching a sloppy mid table battle.
Does anyone know what type of player Merino is? He isn’t a ball winner or carrier, doesn’t make creative passes or shoot either. I genuinely don’t know what he brings to the team.
Absolutely nothing, a signing that will be gone soon.
Odergaard, Merino and Martinelli need to come to the party. Speaking of Partey, how on earth coukd anyone EVER leave him out of midfield?
We are a top 4 team, not champion material nor Europa League material. MA has succeeded elevating us back to what we were used to in Wengers latter tenure. I think we can take that as positive but maybe another manager can take us to the next level like Slot is doing.
Need to get Trossrd on ASAP. This game is made for his skillset.
Jax, we have to see what Nwaneri can do but Trossard and Rice need to be playing. Merino and Martinelli have been passengers.
Odegaard didn’t play well in the first half. Brentford’s first goal started from Odegaard’s misplaced pass, then Calafiori didn’t do much to block Mbeumo’s shot and Raya should’ve been able to deflect it
Arsenal were controlling the end of the first half though. If they’re still dominant in the second half, they’d likely score one more goal and win the game
And Brentford? They scored with 15% possession.
It was inches from 2-0 Brentford?
This is undeniable
I remember a cup final against Utd – probably in the last century when we were holding on by our finger nails and won somehow.
Brentford’s second golden chance happened because of Raya’s mistake. I don’t think Raya will do another mistake and Arsenal’s attack was pretty good in the end of the first half
Merino and Odegaard slowing the game. Partey playing really well. Calafiori is not a defender from what I have seen praying he improves.
If it wasn’t for Partey, we wouldn’t be level.
I’d sub Nwaneri for Trossard, Merino for Rice.
👍
Sorry, I meant i would sub Trossard with Martinelli. At least Nwaneri has a brain.
I wondered if you’d had a brain fart. I thought Nwaneri had been pretty good
Sue, he needs to just be a little more positive. He has a football brain.
As the things stand PL is not in Arsenal’s hand. They can make serious attempt for CL but for that they need at least another quality goal scoring player even with fit Saka.
Martinelli has been a -1 all through this half
Odegaard not in his peak self today, I think he should start aiming to free Jesus with his passes
Odegaard long injury made us 9 points behind injury
Evidently there’s only 1 red-hot team in the league now
As we can see this Saka’s will take us further points behind Liverpool
That 9 points ain’t reducing before February ending (when Saka could be back) it would become wider instead
Gabriel Jesús from his days in Palmares, the Brazilian has never lost a game when he scores, for club and country
So this one got to be in the bag despite the stalemate predictions
Same old Arsenal in that first half. The Brentford goal was avoidable and our football is too slow in the build up. Two of the main reasons we won’t win the EPL. We seem to want to pass the ball to death. Tippy-tappy three touch football and not much of an end result. Our one touch passing is poor though. We need to be quicker going forward. Brentford have time for dinner before we attack. It’s just all too slow.
Come on GunneRay we’re 3-1 up now😁😉
I know Sue. Thank god. I just know we can be so much better. Could have been 2 nill after the first half. Still, a win is a win..
I am a fan and at the same time I need to be realistic, we will not win the league. We are simply not good enough.
Tbf, Liverpool didn’t look anything special early on but grew in confidence and quality as the season progressed. We are not as good as them currently, but we have to keep going because things can change.
Ping pong boom. Give the set piece coach a payrise.
Yessss
I told you Arsenal will score another goal and win the game. It was obvious from the end of the first half
gai, any chance of telling me the winning lottery numbers 😏
Game over. I think Arteta gave them the proverbial arse kicking. Two two goalscorers have been poor. It just shows you.
I told you
Brilliant Martinellli. We’d benefit big if he gets confidence back.
That’s the importance of inverted-RW
Good for martinelli – I thought he did ok first half, but overall he’s much more important to the team than people realise. He’s the only winger/attacker we have with pace and his movement is key, even when his final ball or finishing is off.
What a finish by the player who has become the latest scapegoat of our fans!!
Absolutely brilliant!!
Anyone still wanting to take him off now?!
@Ken1945. I think Martinelli has to start doing that more consistently, and maybe he won’t be a scapegoat. Every club has a scapegoat. I don’t agree with it,,, but that’s human nature
Ken, he isn’t a scapegoat. He has had a poor season. And its not only Arsenal fans saying it. If he produces what he should there is no problem.
Reggie, you was castigating him before the match even started, along with others I should add.
I have seen a different player to you and I’m certain he will get even better playing on the right hand side.
I do agree with your comment about Partey and what a mistake it will be if MA doesn’t get him to sign a new contract.
PJ, this season we’ve had both Martinelli and Gabriel as scapegoats and here we are tonight praising them.
Why does there have to be scapegoats?
I’ve yet to see anyone admit they made a mistake with the latter’s goal scoring abilities.
Special mention to Nwaneri, who looks another gem in the making, while Califiori looked rusty and Raya, in the first half, needs to realize his mistakes, rather than blaming others.
All in all a great result and our dominance in London continues under Arteta!!
I’ve got a brand new 5g telly,
Oooohhhhh Martinelli
👍👍👍
Young Nwaneri has reasonably justified his inclusion, in my opinion
It is interesting that nwaneri brings in a refreshing kind of game play, less dribbling more passing. I think we are more direct today than before. Some may see this still as cup half empty, the half full side is something positive to me.
I don’t know what’s up with Odergaard, every single ball in the last 15mins he’s given away.
Arteta making the exact changes I thought he should
The winning Monster continues on his prowl
Credit to Jesus, coming in when we need him and getting goals. He got MOM but for me the MOM by a country mile was our best midfielder, Partey.
He even went on dribbles Reggie😀
I really can not see how the commentary team, didn’t see how good Partey was Jax. HE drove the team on.
Yep! He was great.
I would say on 99% of the games Partey has played in Reggie, he’s been the driving force.
I still can’t believe that some on JA are saying they want him gone!!
It’s mind boggling that they want him gone. We need to keep him even He if he’s injured. He’s such a top top baller that even Diego Simeone will welcome him back to Atlético 😅.
Really professional 2nd half
Really quick start 2nd half and then closed out the game
Wasn’t free flowing but will take wins like that all day long
Brentford had 22 points out of 27 whi h is some going so to walk away with 3 points and close the gap to 6 is a Good start to 2025
Onwards and upwards
Just beaten a strong team on their patch.
On balance, a good performance in the end. Some sloppiness and a few errors in the first half but a solid second half.
Very good all round performance by GJ.
Now the game is over David, have you thought anymore about your question regarding what Merino brings to the side?
Ken1945
I wondered and then looked at the funny little avatars and there seem to be 2 different Davids. Very confusing
Usually AdPat gets one or the other to change their name slightly
Have I been arguing with the wrong David all this time SueP? 🥴🥴
Well it’s possible
In his longer posts the David I associate you with has a particular writing style and rarely posts during matches- usually after. Definitely different avatars – the plot thickens
Yes, that was a different David.
Which one’s David and which one’s Goliath?