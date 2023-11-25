Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brentford – Odegaard returns

The international break is now over, and the Premier League returns with Arsenal travelling across London to face Brentford. Here is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

A win today would propel Arsenal to the top of the table, taking advantage of the 1-1 draw earlier between Manchester City and Liverpool. This should serve as ample motivation for the team to secure all three points.

However, Brentford will pose a challenge, especially on their home turf. Nonetheless, if Arsenal performs at their usual level, they have more than a good chance of winning this game.

Brentford has shown inconsistency this season and clearly miss Ivan Toney, but it would be a mistake for Arsenal to assume that his absence makes the match a foregone conclusion.

Saturday evening games tend to be passionate affairs under the floodlights and we can expect an enthralling game and one which we all hope is not affected by VAR and the officials.

Share your thoughts on Arteta’s chosen starting eleven in the comments below and let us know your predicted score for the match.

  2. Let’s hope now for a quick restart.
    Any notice the City goal disallowed for a slight push in the back?
    Funny that isn’t it

    Reply

  4. Our midfield lack physicality gainst a very physical team. The good news is that we have good bench Incase of a change. The Boys should take their opportunity to go top Epl

    Reply

  5. A heavy weight on the shoulders of Rice for sure with Odegaard and Trossard making up the midfield trio .Probably the most attacking selection of the season so far,so let’s hope we can bang in a few goals and get the three points.

    Reply

  8. Rice at No. 6 I suspect.
    The midfield looks soft to me.
    But, hey, let’s go Gunners; get the job done and make my evening pleeeaaaseee.

    Reply

