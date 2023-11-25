Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brentford – Odegaard returns

The international break is now over, and the Premier League returns with Arsenal travelling across London to face Brentford. Here is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

🪄 Trossard in midfield

🔙 Odegaard returns Let's do this, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/u1NYfTABg2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 25, 2023

A win today would propel Arsenal to the top of the table, taking advantage of the 1-1 draw earlier between Manchester City and Liverpool. This should serve as ample motivation for the team to secure all three points.

However, Brentford will pose a challenge, especially on their home turf. Nonetheless, if Arsenal performs at their usual level, they have more than a good chance of winning this game.

Brentford has shown inconsistency this season and clearly miss Ivan Toney, but it would be a mistake for Arsenal to assume that his absence makes the match a foregone conclusion.

Saturday evening games tend to be passionate affairs under the floodlights and we can expect an enthralling game and one which we all hope is not affected by VAR and the officials.

Share your thoughts on Arteta’s chosen starting eleven in the comments below and let us know your predicted score for the match.