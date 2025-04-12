Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brentford – Saka and Odegaard on bench

Arsenal face another crucial test today at the Emirates as they host Brentford and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.
The Gunners are firmly entrenched in second place in the league table with 62 points, maintaining a nine-point cushion over fifth-placed Newcastle United. While Liverpool remain 11 points ahead at the summit, Arsenal’s focus is on securing their top-four position and continuing their strong form in both domestic and European competitions.
The midweek triumph against Real Madrid showcased Arsenal’s ability to perform on the biggest stage, and they will aim to carry that momentum into this match against Brentford. Domestically, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five league matches, including a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend. Their home form has been exceptional this season, with 10 wins, four draws, and only one defeat in 15 Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium. This consistency has made the Emirates a fortress for the Gunners and a daunting venue for visiting teams.
Arsenal’s attacking strength has been a defining feature of their campaign. Their ability to control games through possession and create scoring opportunities has often overwhelmed opponents. Historically, they have dominated Brentford in recent encounters, remaining unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings. During this period, Arsenal have outscored the Bees 12-4, including a commanding 3-1 victory at Gtech Community Stadium earlier this season.
Brentford, meanwhile, approach this match sitting 12th in the table with 42 points after a goalless draw against Chelsea last weekend. The Bees have shown flashes of quality throughout the season but have struggled for consistency, particularly away from home where they have recorded eight losses in 15 matches. While Brentford are unlikely to mount a challenge for European qualification, they remain capable of causing problems for opponents with their attacking threats.
This fixture presents an opportunity for Arsenal to solidify their grip on second place and continue building momentum as the season nears its conclusion. With Champions League football next season almost within reach, the Gunners will be determined to secure all three points and maintain their strong form across competitions.
Let’s go!!!
Not please to see the Ghanaian international starting this one, maybe the gaffer intends to wrap this one up early then Rest the key man.
Arteta is obviously worried about the Bernabeu game, because he fielded many squad-rotation players
Real Madrid could still obliterate us in Spain, so I don’t blame Arteta for the highly-cautious approach today
I hope Rice will get a chance to practice his direct free-kick in the game
@Gai
Madrid woypd need to score 4 goals against us to go through..
I don’t think that will happen in Spain without Arsenal scoring a goal. The game is all Arsenal to lose.
“Obliterate” Arsenal? mark my word that will not happen.. Especially if Arteta has good game plan.
The team today can play Brentford well and get results., considering Arteta made five changes last week against Fulham and still won.
Real Madrid have some of the best attackers/ manager in the world and Santiago Bernabeu’s atmosphere is very toxic for the visiting teams, so they could still turn the table
No Ben White anywhere!
Injured again?
Forcing the coach to play Partey at RB to rest Timberù
Where is Ben White?
I believe he picked up a knock in training
Partey is being overplayed now
He actually needs rest to be fresh for CL match
I agree with you. I’d rather play Timber than Partey
Ben white not available! That forces Partey to right back. Come on Gunners, game likely draw written all over it. Hope we Nick it in the end..
Tomiyasu should be sold as soon as he gets fit again. Love the guys but he’s been utterly useless the past 2 seasons and this had massive implications on the rest of the squad.
Last season White had to hold the RB position alone after Timber’s injury which led to his injuries this season. He played with an injury at times. This season it’s Timber who is paying the price. We got lucky he had no issues playing that much after an ACL injury. Arteta couldn’t manage his minutes. Partey had to cover at RB doing Tomiyasu’s job which destabilized our midfield costing us crucial pts.
Unfortunately no one will buy him because of his injury record even though he is fit
So far very flat game
I am little pleased to see how Kiwior is growing with confidence
Our key players will come in the second half to score against Brentford
An inevitable case of ‘After the Lord Mayors Show’ this game. Will Arteta risk throwing on more of the big guns to get a result, will a point be okay?
It seems White was rushed from injury this is why he missed today’s. We need to capitalise on the earlier loss of Forest to ascertain 2nd by going 8 points clear of Forest. Huge psychological boost for Wednesday. Arsenal’s goals may only come when the super subs enter otherwise Trossard so far has not known how to play in #9. Me watching anxiously to not see any injury esp to Rice, Partey and Raya. Expect the first two to be subbed 2nd half. COYG!
Nice going no injury, that’s paramount, 15 minutes in the second half the gaffer go for the afterburner