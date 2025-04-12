Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brentford – Saka and Odegaard on bench

Arsenal face another crucial test today at the Emirates as they host Brentford and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.

The Gunners are firmly entrenched in second place in the league table with 62 points, maintaining a nine-point cushion over fifth-placed Newcastle United. While Liverpool remain 11 points ahead at the summit, Arsenal’s focus is on securing their top-four position and continuing their strong form in both domestic and European competitions.

The midweek triumph against Real Madrid showcased Arsenal’s ability to perform on the biggest stage, and they will aim to carry that momentum into this match against Brentford. Domestically, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five league matches, including a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend. Their home form has been exceptional this season, with 10 wins, four draws, and only one defeat in 15 Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium. This consistency has made the Emirates a fortress for the Gunners and a daunting venue for visiting teams.

Arsenal’s attacking strength has been a defining feature of their campaign. Their ability to control games through possession and create scoring opportunities has often overwhelmed opponents. Historically, they have dominated Brentford in recent encounters, remaining unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings. During this period, Arsenal have outscored the Bees 12-4, including a commanding 3-1 victory at Gtech Community Stadium earlier this season.

Brentford, meanwhile, approach this match sitting 12th in the table with 42 points after a goalless draw against Chelsea last weekend. The Bees have shown flashes of quality throughout the season but have struggled for consistency, particularly away from home where they have recorded eight losses in 15 matches. While Brentford are unlikely to mount a challenge for European qualification, they remain capable of causing problems for opponents with their attacking threats.

This fixture presents an opportunity for Arsenal to solidify their grip on second place and continue building momentum as the season nears its conclusion. With Champions League football next season almost within reach, the Gunners will be determined to secure all three points and maintain their strong form across competitions.