Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brentford – Trossard starts

Arsenal will go top of the Premier League with a win over Brentford at the Emirates today and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧤 Ramsdale between the sticks

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing Let's maintain this momentum, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/YHgodiZtbl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 9, 2024

Arsenal has been in terrific form in the league since the start of the new year, scoring goals for fun. There is every reason to believe they will continue this form against the Bees. However, the biggest challenge facing the team is the risk of complacency, which can potentially destroy their momentum.

Brentford, of course, boasts Ivan Toney, a threat to any opponent. However, their defence has shown vulnerabilities, and this is an area where Arsenal can assert their superiority.

If the Arsenal players maintain their current form and avoid complacency, they should win this game convincingly.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has selected and what you predict the final score will be.