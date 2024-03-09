Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brentford – Trossard starts

Arsenal will go top of the Premier League with a win over Brentford at the Emirates today and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

Arsenal has been in terrific form in the league since the start of the new year, scoring goals for fun. There is every reason to believe they will continue this form against the Bees. However, the biggest challenge facing the team is the risk of complacency, which can potentially destroy their momentum.

Brentford, of course, boasts Ivan Toney, a threat to any opponent. However, their defence has shown vulnerabilities, and this is an area where Arsenal can assert their superiority.

If the Arsenal players maintain their current form and avoid complacency, they should win this game convincingly.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has selected and what you predict the final score will be.

  5. Liking the look of the lineup. It’s Brentford, so the lads have to turn up. I’d be happy with a 1-0. COYG…

    Reply

  6. Really strong side. Good to see Leo playing. It’s going to be a hard game but I fancy Bukayo and Leo to give us a result. 3 something. COYG.

    Reply

  10. Honestly i would settle for a narrow win, but i have gotten a little spoiled and now got an appetite for goals.

    Reply

  12. Smart goalkeeping from Aaron Ramsdale. Released Trossard early, only for Trossard to fluff his lines. Brentford have 7 injuries,,, 4 of which are defenders. 1-0 up Declan Rice

    Reply

  13. Gabriel needs to be very careful that referee is card happy and both wissa and toney love to wrap themselves around def to draw fouls. Not to mention Gabriel physical play that can be risky in case of mistake.

    Reply

  15. Our defense and the variety of goals are filling me with confidence. Big test next week but got to be confident in ourselves right now!

    Reply

