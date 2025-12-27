Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brighton in must win game

Arsenal takes on Brighton in the Premier League in a few hours and this is the confirmed starting eleven.

The Gunners have not been at their most fluent in recent weeks, but they have still managed to claim wins, including an away triumph over Everton in their last league match.

Despite occasional inconsistencies, Arsenal remain the main contenders for the league title and will be keen to extend their advantage. Manchester City are playing at the time of writing this, and should the Citizens win, Arsenal will need to respond with a victory. Conversely, if City fails to win, the Gunners will have an opportunity to widen the gap, gaining some breathing space over the in-form Manchester side.

The game presents a tricky challenge, as Brighton is known for their bold style and does not shy away from testing strong opponents. Winning home games is crucial for any title contender, as they offer the greatest guarantee of points, and Arsenal will aim to capitalise on this advantage. However, Brighton rarely respects their hosts in fixtures of this nature and will ensure Arsenal has to work hard to secure a positive result.

The Seagulls have struggled recently, failing to win any of their last four matches, and are experiencing one of their poorest runs of form in some time. Despite this, Arsenal has not managed to defeat Brighton in either of their last two league meetings, which adds an additional layer of difficulty to the encounter.

A victory against Brighton is not just about three points; it represents an opportunity for Arsenal to maintain momentum in the title race and respond to Manchester City’s results. The match will test the Gunners’ resilience, focus, and ability to overcome an opponent who has proven difficult in recent seasons. With both clubs vying for the Premier League title, this fixture could have significant implications for the remainder of the campaign.