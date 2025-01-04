Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brighton – Rice starts, Odegaard on bench

Arsenal travel to the American Express Stadium this evening to face Brighton & Hove Albion, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has gone with.

Right now, Arsenal is in exceptional form, riding high on a nine-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League, while Brighton has struggled to find their rhythm, winless in their last seven league matches.

Under Arteta, the Gunners have been impressive, most recently securing a 3-1 victory over Brentford. This win has solidified their position in second place with 39 points, just six behind league leaders Liverpool.

Brighton, managed by Fabian Hürzeler, sits in 10th place with 27 points. Despite their recent struggles, the Seagulls have shown resilience, drawing five of their last seven games. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, proving they can compete with top teams, even during a winless stretch.

The last meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, with Kai Havertz and João Pedro both finding the back of the net. Arsenal has the upper hand in recent encounters, remaining unbeaten in their last three Premier League meetings with Brighton.

Arsenal will be aiming to maintain their title challenge, while Brighton looks to rediscover their winning form and climb back up the table. With both teams capable of exciting football, this match promises to be a captivating Premier League spectacle.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of Arteta’s team selection and your predicted final score for the match.