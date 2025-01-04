Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brighton – Rice starts, Odegaard on bench

Arsenal travel to the American Express Stadium this evening to face Brighton & Hove Albion, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has gone with.
Right now, Arsenal is in exceptional form, riding high on a nine-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League, while Brighton has struggled to find their rhythm, winless in their last seven league matches.
Under Arteta, the Gunners have been impressive, most recently securing a 3-1 victory over Brentford. This win has solidified their position in second place with 39 points, just six behind league leaders Liverpool.
Brighton, managed by Fabian Hürzeler, sits in 10th place with 27 points. Despite their recent struggles, the Seagulls have shown resilience, drawing five of their last seven games. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, proving they can compete with top teams, even during a winless stretch.
The last meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, with Kai Havertz and João Pedro both finding the back of the net. Arsenal has the upper hand in recent encounters, remaining unbeaten in their last three Premier League meetings with Brighton.
Arsenal will be aiming to maintain their title challenge, while Brighton looks to rediscover their winning form and climb back up the table. With both teams capable of exciting football, this match promises to be a captivating Premier League spectacle.
Let us know in the comments below what you think of Arteta’s team selection and your predicted final score for the match.
Lewis-Skelly should have come in for Calafiori! The midfield of Merino, Rice and Jorginho is surely going to slow down the game.
Maybe Lewis Skelly should have played instead of Merino?
The coach has named is lineup which he thinks will give arsenal results according to his tactics so you’re assumptions of wanting Lewis to start doesn’t work.
Do you men His line up. And its Artetas job to pick it. I was just having an opinion with Jagombe because Skelly is really a midfielder. Wise guy.
Ha ha mean.
I do not understand this obsession with Partey at RB.
Neither do I and I don’t accept the excuses.
Who then??
Not my problem and WHY Partey?
That’s why we losing good youngsters in the academy… always fooling them by letting them train with first team but no faith in them when it comes to the push
Suggestions who should play RB, serious question as I think we will miss Partey in midfield.
And who should have played under the circumstances?
Why Partey?
Name your player choice in the right back position if not Partey and provide a valid reason if you think Arteta is wrong in playing him there.
Give me a valid reason why we should move our best midfielder?
1. All three RBs are injured/suspended.
2. Of all the available senior players in the squad,Partey has the most experience playing at RB,having played there for Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.
3. Partey may have been our best midfielder so far this season, but our other midfielders are very much capable of deputising without a significant drop in quality.
4. Partey will most likely be inverting into midfield when we have the ball.
5. Partey is one of the most experienced and tactically smart players in the squad. This is why he is trusted to play multiple roles. This is a compliment to him.
I dont think that justifies moving our best midfielder. Arguably we have weakened two areas, rather than one.
Any movement to RB by any player is bound to weaken two positions. Partey’s movement weakens two positions the least!
Well Arteta is really making changes. Again a strange team but should be good enough against a weakened Brighton. Would have liked Partey midfield but beggers can not be choosers.
I presume that Arteta is trying to ring the changes in advance of the game against Newcastle on Tuesday and it looks as though Havertz hasn’t fully recovered
Merino Rice Jorginho midfield sounds eerily similar to the Merino Rice Partey disaster of a midfield that we saw versus Bournemouth. Anyway maybe today will be different but I don’t see where the creativity will come from when the entire midfield is DMs!
sorry to say but 2day is the day partey going to be found out at rb not hes fault mls should b starting lb r midfield jorginho merino slow slow slow
Partey can’t be found out defensively
He’s arguably our best tackler
(I’ve watched him longer than Saliba due to being in the team longer, and he does it more often per match than Saliba due to being in the midfield – where most play occur)
He might be found out in some other ways though – maybe not understanding the dynamics of the role – or not having enough understanding with fellow defenders)
But defensively he’s solid like a rock
For God’s Sake Why is Ben White taking so long to return, he’s practically not been available all season
And that Tomiyasu, we can just say he’s no longer our player
Timber misses-out due to card accumulation
We saw Merino in AMF against Bournemouth – it was flatter than flat
Hope Rice will realize that he’s the one to shoulder plenty responsibilities today
Ben White is still recovering from surgery
I don’t understand Gooners, isn’t we were all crying for depth and quality rotation as well as unpredictability all these years, Arteta is doing just that, ensuring that everyone gets a good run of games without compromising the team strength, and besides White, Timber and Tommi, no one is reliable enough as a RB than Partey, so why are we not satisfied.
Partey is no where near as good a RB as he is our best midfielder. How do we know we haven’t better, he always plays Partey?
Not sure, Maybe try Calafiori there since we have many fit LBs in the squad at the moment?
We have played RB at LB, so why not. They would know about position. Why not Saliba and play Calaforini at CB. Tierney has played CB. There are defender options.
I understand the complains though
Nwaneri in AMF would have been better
But who would play that right side wing
I guess this is around the strongest rotation Arteta can afford now as we all witnessed that Odegaard needed a rest
(by the way – this not even a rest per se, if he starts in the next game which is just 2/3 days away)
I don’t understand Partey at RB. Sorry
White and Tomiyasu have started training. Hopefully they will be playing in the next games
🤞
Mikel reckons White will be available towards the end of this month.
There is simply not a viable alternative for RB as the 3 senior players who are comfortable in that position ,namely Timber,White and Tomi are not available.With Havertz and Sterling also missing we are decidedly light up front for what is going to be a very difficult match.Brighton have some very classy midfielders ,especially Baleba, and for once, we may actually lose the possession game,but hopefully win the match.
I think there will be a little freedom for Trosaard and Nwaneri to enter the midfield
Both of them are not wingers and are actually closer to being an AMF than a winger
The prematch doom and gloom is sooooo reminiscent of the Brentford game!!
Let’s see how it turns out before condemning the manager or the players!!
Having said that, I cannot understand why Partey has been moved, by that’s up to the boss.
I would have put Skelly at LB and Califiori at RB, dropping Merino to the bench, with Rice and Partey in midfield.
There are options Ken Saliba RB, Calaforini or Tierney CB. We could have moved defenders. Why do we have to move a midfielder? I don’t think its doom and gloom, its questioning the obvious.
Honestly, I don’t see any creativity in this game, benching your only AM just to lineup 3 Dms with the deepest lying midfielder being the most likely to create. If Arsenal lose a point then is all on Arteta
Nwaneri and Trossard. Trossard have the second most goal investments for the last year.
To be fair Odergaard has looked jaded recently.
Will be a fantastic result if we get a win today as we are super light on the bench. I’m optimistic we win
Odergaard, Martinelli, Skelly, Zinchenko and Tierney?
wheres cedric when you need him
I want Arteta to give some minutes to Oyedeji to play in the match for me to see him in competitive action.
Gut if Arsenal are comfortably leading Brighton in the match with some minutes left to match end.
2.2 points per game average Partey midfield. 1.3 average Partey RB. I rest my case, it doesnt work.
We can’t afford to drop points
We need to win this at any cost