Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brighton – Saka returns

Arsenal travel to Brighton this evening knowing that only a win will do and this is the team selected by Mikel Arteta.
🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵
⚖️ Jorginho in the middle
⚡️ Jesus on the wing
🔙 Saka returns
Let's keep raising the bar, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/AtVVkl5M8A
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 6, 2024
We are now at a crucial juncture in the season where only victories will suffice for Arsenal. With Manchester City and Liverpool maintaining their winning ways, every match from here on until the season’s end carries immense significance.
Brighton poses a challenge; they possess the capability to elevate their performance, particularly when playing at home. However, their inconsistency and unpredictability also render them susceptible to heavy defeats.
If Arsenal performs at the standard they have demonstrated since the beginning of 2024, they should emerge victorious in this fixture. Yet, any complacency or lack of focus could provide an opportunity for Brighton to capitalise.
A win for Arsenal would propel them back to the top of the standings, placing pressure once again on Liverpool to secure all three points in their away fixture against Manchester United tomorrow.
Brighton don’t start the game with an inverted-LW, so Zinchenko would likely have a relatively easier defending task
@Gau
Brighton are very skillful using Zichenko for me has a question mark? I hope he doesn’t expose us. I think Arteta wants to compete in ball possession.
#Gai
Yeah I think so, because Brighton tend to hog the ball
Strong lineup but hope Zinchenko doesn’t get skinned by Adingra in that left wing, Bayern Munich lost their game so hope that also has a negative impact on their game against Arsenal on tuesday.
Anyone else got the Harvetz Hat trick feeling?
Impossible
He’s not prolific for that
Has he scored a braced even ?
Jesus is not clinical
Kai is not better
Some people will be surprised if I said Jesus’ finishing is still better than Kai
He’s only won the spot cos he brings another type of dynamism to our attack (or probably cos he’s a Manager favorite)
Come on you gunners
Let’s go back top, put pressure on scousers .
Why is Zinchenko back into the starting 11
The defence has been stronger without him
My thoughts exactly 🤔
Mine too!
But perhaps he’s being rested for BM game.
👍
Good bench; best we’ve had for a long while
With City winning and Liverpool currently above us this is a huge game for us against decent opposition. Brighton has been quite poor recently so i expect a result.
Villa drawing with Brentford has really opened the UCL door for the Spuds unfortunately!
ESR Man of the Match performance relegates him back to the bench, what does the lad have to do to get a starting run?
Who should he start instead? Oddegard? Play him alongside Oddegard in an away game and get exposed? Besides, he was not really that good against Luton.
Very good question
Maybe he wants us to bench Rice or Odergaard
Or maybe he feels Smith-Rowe can do a defensive midfielders job better than Jorginho
That was Luton and we were at home
If everybody plays a 3/10 performance, some who plays 4/10 will be Man Of The Match
I love Smith-Rowe but Brighton-Away is one of the matches we could drop points – we need our best team
Agree. Solid points.
Unless Kiwior will be the one starting against Bayern I’m unhappy that Arteta is not allowing Zinchenko fight for his spot
I’ve actually gotten to the point where I feel we can sell Zinchenko over the next transfer window, cos I feel Timber looks like an improvement & Kiwior is a better defensive cover than him
I feel we’re fine without what Zinks offers (asides for a need of dynamism in tactics)
Agreed babasola! Defensively we’re weaker with him in the team. No disrespect because he offers something different going forward but it puts more pressure on Gabriel as he has to cover his own and zinchencho position.
I agree.
A real shame Kiwior has been solid and better than Zinchenko as a LB.
Not to mention the team better with White inverting.
So what happens next?
Zinchenko immediately back to starting, and Jesus as well.
Odd how ESR and Martinelli need extra time after injuries but Zinchenko and Jesus straight back in. Different strokes for different folks I guess.
what the hell? Timber hasn’t even played 1 league game for us.
No Trossard anywhere!
He’s compiling a written report on : “How To Destroy Bayern”
To be submitted to the Gaffer before COB
@CoporateMan
He’s on the bench…🧐
What a chance for Gabriel
Zinchencho is a weakness in the team.
A bit better
Good save
Oops
Meant to be a stand alone comment
Zinny and Jorginho already far behind the Brighton pace when they attck8ng, easily jogging past both. Gabriels going to have to be very awake covering for them.
We are better defensively with kiwor
Poor start by Arsenal so far
We should have been 2-0 ahead by now
Chance after chance we are missing
3-0 by now
Thank you Lamptey!!!! Good pen
Finally
We have dominated the half completely but unfortunately game is not over yet because we missed 3 glorious chances
Not bad at all 🙂 Maybe bring on Partey and Kiwior.
A great save by Raya keep us in front
I’ve been reasonably entertained by the game so far – especially after the first 10 minutes
But I think we should have been at least 3-0 up by now
I could see why Deschamps was reluctant to play Saliba ahead of Upamecano, despite Saliba’s better form. Saliba tends to make risky decisions that have been working well with Arteta’s tactics, but Deschamps seems to prefer a safer approach
As for the game, we wasted several very good chances to kill it. I hope Brighton won’t catch us up in the second half
Deschamps is mediocre manager
And it’s good for Arsenal that he is not playing in pointless in friendlies
Yeah Arsenal are lucky that Deschamps prefers other CBs over Saliba
It’s now official, Gabriel Jesus is not good enough to be squad first 11. He will not score goals, he will not pass the ball, all he does these days is to selfishly waist the scoring opportunity and put his two hands on his head.
He gave us the penalty with his quick feet
You’re very correct
I don’t like the way he laments so much after losing a scoring chance & still loses the next one and the next one
I used to tell people then with Auba, 2 chances is the max he will lose. He will be very determined to put-in the next 3rd chance
I’ve never counted it being 3 lost chances with Auba
With Jesus he’ll lament so bitterly and lose the next 10 chances
Massive 45 plus minutes coming up.
It would be and should be a big win but I think we will need a second goal to wrap things up, let’s all get behind the chaps
COYG
Is Dixon retarded to question the penalty?
Never a doubt
Far too casual in so far this half, we have to wake up or sub
Zinchenko is nothing near a defender
He’s cannot be a good CM too
Cos CM can actually mark and throw tackles
Xhaka used to do fine at LB
Zinchenko is outstandingly poor in marking and tackling, even Saka marks better than him
The left side is always open
People(Jesus, Maghalaes) have to helping him out everytime