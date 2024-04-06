Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brighton – Saka returns

Arsenal travel to Brighton this evening knowing that only a win will do and this is the team selected by Mikel Arteta.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 ⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Jesus on the wing

🔙 Saka returns Let's keep raising the bar, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/AtVVkl5M8A — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 6, 2024

We are now at a crucial juncture in the season where only victories will suffice for Arsenal. With Manchester City and Liverpool maintaining their winning ways, every match from here on until the season’s end carries immense significance.

Brighton poses a challenge; they possess the capability to elevate their performance, particularly when playing at home. However, their inconsistency and unpredictability also render them susceptible to heavy defeats.

If Arsenal performs at the standard they have demonstrated since the beginning of 2024, they should emerge victorious in this fixture. Yet, any complacency or lack of focus could provide an opportunity for Brighton to capitalise.

A win for Arsenal would propel them back to the top of the standings, placing pressure once again on Liverpool to secure all three points in their away fixture against Manchester United tomorrow.