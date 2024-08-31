Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brighton today

So the transfer window is finally closedbut I’m not sure that we will see many of our new arrivals on the pitch today, certainly not at the start. I do expect our like-a-new-signing Jurrien Timber to return again alongside White, Gabriel and Saliba. Hopefully Calafiori will get a cameo towards the end again.

In midfield, I can’t see any changes either, with Partey, Rice and Odegaard set to start. It mat have been different if Merino had survived his first two weeks at the club before getting injured.

Up front will be interesting. Will Trossard get the nod over Martinelli? I think he will, eith Saka and Odegaard taking the other two spots behind Havertz. Of course Arteta will be introducing Sterling slowly, but maybe he could get a small cameo at the end if we are leading comfortably.

So we just have to wait for the confirmed Arsenal team from Arteta, and here it is…..