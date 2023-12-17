Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brighton

Arsenal will go top if they beat Brighton this afternoon; this is the team that Mikel Arteta has chosen to achieve that.
Brighton has proven to be a challenging opponent for Arsenal in recent seasons, exemplified by a 3-0 defeat for the Gunners the last time the teams met at the Emirates.
Nevertheless, Arsenal has a strong team today, a luxury not shared by Brighton. The Gunners should approach the match with confidence and optimism about securing all three points.
As of now, Liverpool leads the standings, but a victory for Arsenal would propel them back to the top ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Man Utd later today.
While Arsenal must avoid complacency, it’s worth noting that this season has seen smaller teams regularly take points off bigger ones. A recent example is Crystal Palace’s draw against Man City yesterday. However, if Arsenal performs at their usual standard, securing three points should be within reach by the final whistle.
About as strong as it can be
I hope Odegaard and Saka make a lot of long diagonal crosses to Havertz
Mitoma gave White a torrid time, unfortunately Tomiyasu is too injury-prone to play against his compatriot
There really need to be a conversation about White.
He’s been very poor and at best average this season (plus later part of last season).
I just hope he’s able to cope. I’m not confident though.
Good observation. Of late his performance has been below par.
IMHO the team was performing better with Tomiyasu in the side, unfortunately who can never play a couple of games in a row without getting injured 😔.
I hope today Ben White rediscovers his old form.
White was a poor buy for a £50m CB. Fortunately he turned out to be quite good at RB. A bit off form at the moment. Hope he can handle Mitoma today
Gai,White won’t be able to handle Mitoma alone, though Mitoma hasnt been too exceptional this season. I think like other teams do to our wingers, Arteta should tell his players to double up on Mitoma to notify his runs. White Rice and Havertz in midfield and Havertz run into 18 box Arsenal should win this one with nothing less than 2 to 3 goals. I am optimistic.
Saka should help White, but White must be ready to win in one-on-one situations against Mitoma
I also hope Raya will be able to handle Brighton press, he is so unpredictable.
I see a possible weakness with Brighton that we can really expose and that is Milner at left back get Saka on the ball as much as possible and take Milner on who won’t be able to match Saka pace wise can really hurt them down that side if we get it right!
When an overly enthusiastic fan ask Robert De Zerbi if he will slide on the touch line if Brighton scores today, he had a smirky grin on face.
This game will be fought and won from in the dugout
Yeah, his performance isn’t as good as the one in last season
He said he really loved Chicken Korma. Maybe he ate too much of it 😁
* reply to @Twinlights
Let’s go!
COYG!!!!
This game has goals written all over it, we need a brace by half time in a game of this nature
We are doing the same miss every chance until the opponent score on their 1st chance scenario.
Oh look another ref with their city/liverpool underwear on. Milner no yellow white yes
Why Mitoma didn’t get yellow card??
He asked ref to give yellow card to White
Mitoma also should have given yellow card
We know why but can’t do anything about it.
Total domination but nothing to show for it
Having to listen but it sounds as though Milner got away with a foul and then we get a yellow for less. The commentators are making it sound quite juicy.
Clinton Morrison is less than happy with the quality of refereeing and waxed lyrical about a couple of classy passes
Come on Arsenal!
The passes were by Odegaard
Plus
Raya isn’t at ease apparently
We should have been out of sight by halftime, as for Raya it’s hard to concentrate when the ball is played for almost the entire time in the opponents half
Have you stopped streaming Sue?
We look toothless. All bark and no bite. Jus sayin
Should have at least a goal. 2nd half won’t be as easy I imagine. Martinelli takes 5 touches just to shoot a ball. Odegaard looking back to his normal self is the main positive of the half
Martinelli has become so predictable that defenders don’t have to guess what he will do with the ball.
That being said, even Saka has been poor with his final shot on goal.
Sometimes just shoot instead of the so many intricate passes.
No long diagonal crosses to Havertz from Odegaard and Saka. I guess Arteta told them to be patient again, but he’d better put Smith-Rowe in the left-sided AM position if he didn’t want to play long ball in the first half
We were also not good at exploiting the half-spaces, which were quite open for Rice and Zinchenko to run into. I bet Arteta will take this risk after the 80th minute, if we still can’t score
We need someone who can put the ball in the back of the net. We need a striker, should’ve been 6 up by now.
Raya fingertips a ball he could never catch and then catches it cue the narrative mention of Ramsdale. They didn’t labour it once it was ridiculous but were primed to go there. Seriously.
The same is happening with Villa. The narrative is they are a top team at home but awful away. By all accounts they dominated, Brentford is one of the toughest away fixtures but because they conceded against the run of play it’s an example of their “up and down away form.” These narratives over actual real analysis are so boring.
angus On this fan site like you, I have also come to expect little except hysteria, over the top criticism and nervy , panicky type posts.
If you want SENSIBLE ANALYSIS, YOU NEED TO SEEK OUT THE MATURE FANS AMONG US WHO HAVE SOME LIFE PERSPECTIVE . Such as Sue P, Grandad, Ken and a few but fairly RARE others who have a brain and who dont panic! SAD BUT TRUE!
At what point are we going to talk about Martinelli’s childish play? Consistently makes wrong decisions and and is wasteful when he makes the write one.
Him and Odegard need some form of hairdryer treatment.
MO had some good through passes. Thought he had a good half. Martinelli looks like he’s out of ideas without support down the left
Martinelli is missing Xhaka on that left hand side
Martinelli was flourishing last season because Xhaka was much better player than Havertz
He had constant support from Xhaka on left hand side
We should have kept Xhaka for another year
Or should have brought Maddison instead of Havertz who joined Spuds for same transfer price
Just think about having a midfield of Rice, Odegaard and Maddison
Odeggard is back at his best at playmaking, his shooting has always been iffy.
Martinelli i have no excuses anymore. At the start he was bereft of chances but in the last couple of matches he’s had big chances in all and consistently messed up.
In part, I think he’s suffering from teams working out how best to deal with him and he has to adapt to that. Even then though watching I think it’s just confidence. When things start dropping in place for him, he’ll explode. Hopefully with the added benefit of a better more unpredictable overall game.
He has shooting streaks which will come later this season.
Refereeing not great, how many fouls on Saka before yellow card, Milner gets talking to, no yellow card, but Ben White? Mitoma should be off by now. Yellow card for waving yellow card to ref, and second yellow card which ref wasn’t going to give, but balanced it up with a yellow to Arteta to keep his mates in the PGMOL happy. Let’s not do an Aston Villa and let the 12th man beat us. Let’s take our chances.
Fact is in 1 1/2 games against 2 of the most dangerous sides in epl apart from the big 6 we dominated and created enough to score 3 goals each time but end up with 0. That’s the important pts that cost you the title at the end of the season.
There’s a laid down order to punish Arteta for every gesture going forward I presume. This yellow card is really laughable.
Odegard and chance creation the only positive. Is there anyone who can score goals?
Hurrah!
We need another one because Brighton has always conceded the goal in every premier league match and they have scored in every match as well
I was just thinking that as well!
Do not sit on a 1-0 lead
Why can’t Arteta ring changes at this point instead of seating on a 1 nil lead.
I mean how many chances are they going to miss?
I know Brighton are not an easy side but Saka and Odegaard have really been poor with their final ball.
My word
The way things are going, a draw is likely the outcome
based on what?
The missed chances
we were 1-0 up
Oh dear 🙂
King kai ❤️
Was it offside?
He was a mile on
👍
Ofcourse he intended it
Mission accomplished
60 million down the drain, the big German scores again 😁
He took it like a classical # 9 if you ask me
Havertz again! Had a substantial bet on that outcome today so a very happy fan right now. Believe he should have been 3rd fav to score behind Jesus and Saka but was 5th behind Martinelli and Odegaard.
Let’s be honest we could have won 5-0 today and no one would have been surprised. Good performance!
The tenacity of Declan Rice is something you really have to admire.
The way he puts in a shift for 90mins. makes his transfer even more sweet, today apart from scoring he really drove that midfield.
Delighted that we beat a tricky Brighton who by all accounts usually get a goal.
Happy for Havertz who is having a purple patch and for ESR getting some minutes. Please keep fit!
Shame that Aston Villa look to have 3 points
Played well and deserved the win. Congrats Jesus and Havertz. Top of the table again!
Rice My Man Of The Match
Saka, Jesus, Odergaard, Saliba were great
Zinchenko, Magahaeles did well too
Odegard was unplayable at times 🔥🔥🔥, Rice impeccable, Gabriel was fantastic and Credit to Jesus as well. COYG⚪🔴