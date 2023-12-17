Confirmed Arsenal team to face Brighton

Arsenal will go top if they beat Brighton this afternoon; this is the team that Mikel Arteta has chosen to achieve that.

Brighton has proven to be a challenging opponent for Arsenal in recent seasons, exemplified by a 3-0 defeat for the Gunners the last time the teams met at the Emirates.

Nevertheless, Arsenal has a strong team today, a luxury not shared by Brighton. The Gunners should approach the match with confidence and optimism about securing all three points.

As of now, Liverpool leads the standings, but a victory for Arsenal would propel them back to the top ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Man Utd later today.

While Arsenal must avoid complacency, it’s worth noting that this season has seen smaller teams regularly take points off bigger ones. A recent example is Crystal Palace’s draw against Man City yesterday. However, if Arsenal performs at their usual standard, securing three points should be within reach by the final whistle.