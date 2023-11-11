Confirmed Arsenal team to face Burnley

Arsenal need to beat Burnley today to maintain pressure on Man City at the top, and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has just announced to complete that task.
🧱 Tomiyasu at the back
👨✈️ Jorginho captains the side
🤩 Saka starts in attack
Let's do this, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/lylNtKmmVl
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 11, 2023
It’s been a bit up and down recently for Arsenal with losses against West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Newcastle United in the Premier League. However, they bounced back with a professional and efficient midweek win over Sevilla in the Champions League and come into this match on a high.
Burnley is in trouble, with just one win all season in the league, accumulating only four points from 11 games and currently sitting second bottom. They will be desperate to get something from this game.
Without being arrogant, this is a game that Arsenal should be winning. Their opponents are not in good shape, and, of course, Arsenal has home advantage.
However, the lads must avoid being complacent and play this game to their usual high standards. Do that, and all three points will stay in North London.
Havertz, what a joke that he still starts and a complete waste of 65 mil.
Just accept your losses and demote him to bench or something, I would literally try anyone instead of this guy.
I guess Arteta has to prove himself right with his God complex, unfortunately he will just hurt Arsenal.
@SWS you are not making any sense with your comment. Let Havertz breath and lets support every player that fights for the badge of our beloved club. Why making Kai the scape goat all the time.
Who would you start over Havertz? I don’t think there’s a better option available bc of injuries.
A strong starting line-up. I hope Burnley will play openly, instead of parking the bus
Wolves have turned it around vs Spuds!!! 😃😃😃
Fantastic
Music to my ears
Come on Guys time to leapfrog them and also boost our goal difference.
I just hope there is no complacency as this teams in the bottom love to park the bus.
Should be enough to beat Burnley
Well done Wolves for getting the winner
Cream always rises to the top Sue…..
Havertz has played the last 3 consecutive matches without being pulled off. Waiting for Havertz to come good is equivalent to watching paint dry. But at least by watching paint dry, I do actually see the end product. Giving Havertz a spell in the Under 23’s won’t exactly hurt him. They do it for player’s confidence after coming back from injury. Havertz has been so pitiful to watch. How many matches do you give a player? I would love to see him succeed. Spuds went down 2-1 against Wolves
Finally, some normality back at Spurs. Phew!
The best possible line up all things considered, once again the big German is ask to lead the line.
This could well be the day when Kia Havertz returns life.
Great job Wolves! Did something happen behind the scenes to make arteta treat Ramsdale this way. I thought both keepers were very close to being no 1 why isn’t Ramsdale being given his chance with the first team? On havetz on what we’ve seen his never gonna all of a sudden become this dangerous player that dominates games and score goals and provides all these assists. It’s not happening! Period! Now how long will arteta persist with this? Will arteta start to use him less before, come to his senses Xmas? January? next season?
maybe Arteta feels Ramsdale is stagnating and uses Raya to make Ramsdale push himself, but so far Ramsdale reacted poorly to the competition and Arteta waits for him to pick himself up. That is my guess.
Thanks ox! Guest I’d like to see Ramsdale given his chance with the first team in the premier league again now he knows the pressure is really on!
Ramsdale has been in the worrying last couple of months of his wife’s pregnancy. The baby was born this morning. So it’s possible Ramsdale has been a bit distracted….
Match hasn’t even started and the usual whiners are already here 🤣🤣🥰
We are pretty slow at the moment
Not creating enough chances
The movement of the ball needs to be a bit quicker from the defence to attack.
Martinelli is not getting the ball quick enough. If he insists on playing Havertz then just play him as a false no. 9.
What the big German need to do to score
Interesting that saka shove is a foul this week but wasn’t last week. One rule for us and another for the other as usual.
Exactly same thing came in to my mind
In the same circumstances Gabriel was fouled which was not given