Confirmed Arsenal team to face Burnley

Arsenal need to beat Burnley today to maintain pressure on Man City at the top, and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has just announced to complete that task.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

👨‍✈️ Jorginho captains the side

🤩 Saka starts in attack Let's do this, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/lylNtKmmVl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 11, 2023

It’s been a bit up and down recently for Arsenal with losses against West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Newcastle United in the Premier League. However, they bounced back with a professional and efficient midweek win over Sevilla in the Champions League and come into this match on a high.

Burnley is in trouble, with just one win all season in the league, accumulating only four points from 11 games and currently sitting second bottom. They will be desperate to get something from this game.

Without being arrogant, this is a game that Arsenal should be winning. Their opponents are not in good shape, and, of course, Arsenal has home advantage.

However, the lads must avoid being complacent and play this game to their usual high standards. Do that, and all three points will stay in North London.