Confirmed Arsenal Team to face Burnley: Mosquera in defence, Havertz leads the line

Arsenal supporters finally have the team news they have been waiting for ahead of tonight’s massive Premier League clash against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

The stakes could hardly be bigger for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Victory tonight would move the Gunners five points clear of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola’s side face Bournemouth tomorrow evening, meaning Arsenal have the chance to pile enormous pressure on their title rivals with just two league matches remaining after tonight.

With injuries continuing to impact the defensive unit, particularly at right-back following Ben White’s season-ending injury and Jurrien Timber still remaining unavailable, much of the focus before kick-off surrounded how Arteta would set up his back line.

There has also been huge interest in whether Viktor Gyokeres would start up front, while supporters have debated whether Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli would get the nod on the left wing.

Confirmed Arsenal Starting XI

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Mosquera into our defence

🔙 Odegaard returns to the XI

⚡️ Havertz on the charge A big opportunity awaits – COME ON YOU GUNNERS!! ✊ 🤝 Presented by @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 18, 2026

Big Night Under The Emirates Lights

The atmosphere inside the Emirates is expected to be electric tonight as Arsenal prepare for their final home Premier League fixture of the season.

Burnley may already be relegated, but Arteta will know there can be absolutely no complacency with the Premier League title race still alive and Manchester City waiting closely behind.

The Gunners have shown resilience throughout the campaign and now have another enormous opportunity to edge closer to a first league title since the Invincibles season of 2003/04.

All eyes now turn towards kick-off in North London.

Happy with the team selection Gooners?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…