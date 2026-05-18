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Confirmed Arsenal Team to face Burnley: Mosquera in defence, Havertz leads the line

Mosquera (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal supporters finally have the team news they have been waiting for ahead of tonight’s massive Premier League clash against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

The stakes could hardly be bigger for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Victory tonight would move the Gunners five points clear of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola’s side face Bournemouth tomorrow evening, meaning Arsenal have the chance to pile enormous pressure on their title rivals with just two league matches remaining after tonight.

With injuries continuing to impact the defensive unit, particularly at right-back following Ben White’s season-ending injury and Jurrien Timber still remaining unavailable, much of the focus before kick-off surrounded how Arteta would set up his back line.

There has also been huge interest in whether Viktor Gyokeres would start up front, while supporters have debated whether Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli would get the nod on the left wing.

Confirmed Arsenal Starting XI

Big Night Under The Emirates Lights

The atmosphere inside the Emirates is expected to be electric tonight as Arsenal prepare for their final home Premier League fixture of the season.

Burnley may already be relegated, but Arteta will know there can be absolutely no complacency with the Premier League title race still alive and Manchester City waiting closely behind.

The Gunners have shown resilience throughout the campaign and now have another enormous opportunity to edge closer to a first league title since the Invincibles season of 2003/04.

All eyes now turn towards kick-off in North London.

Happy with the team selection Gooners?

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  2. Surprised that he starts Haverts. With the attacking midfield, you would think that will play to Gokyores strength. COYG

    Reply

    2. Maybe Arteta wants to maximize the scoring chances in attacking set-pieces by fielding three towering players i.e. Havertz, Mosquera and Calafiori

      Gyokeres rarely contested in aerial duels during corner situations

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  3. I like this. It’s an attacking and double creative midfield. We should be through with the game by half time.

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    1. Though set up with back 3 and wing backs and false 9, its plan to take it long as possible without Burnley scoring, so if we score more chance that one goal wins it for us.

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  5. Phew!! He hasn’t done anything silly. Haverz as striker? Not sure, we will see, he will have to deliver. Arteta probably thinks there will not be much space in the Burnley end. Haverz needs to be clinical. Apart from that, just go out and get 6 goals, without reply. A big win needed, to put pressure on City.

    Reply

    2. “6 goals, without reply”
      You do like to post crazy stuff. Are you showing Burnley enough respect. Man City lucky to escape with one nil win few weeks ago.
      Pep nearly resulted to pulling his hair out.

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      2. I agree. We need to take Burnley very seriously and not disrespect them. If we score a few/several goals great but focus on a win first
        Burnley have drawn with Villa, United, Liverpool, Bournemouth. So we should not take them lightly

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          1. Don’t people watch Premier League? Did they not watch Man City struggle against Burnley just weeks ago?
            This is a Premier League game, it will be hard for us this evening, even if we do get the three points.

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      1. Good evening, Derek 😄 That sofa has never seen so much action as it has the last month or so 🤣👍 I’m buzzing for tonight – enjoy the match

        Let’s win it all for your Dad ❤️🤍

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  9. Surprised to see Eze in the starting eleven and the unbalanced nature of our midfield.Contrary to the views of most Arsenal fans, i don’t think Burnley will be a pushover by any means, and in Tchaona they have a player who could cause us trouble.However, providing we can keep eleven men on the pitch, i expect us to win.

    Reply

  10. We need to win convincingly today to better prepare for the palace match. Right now City have the better goal diff so assuming we both win with similar goal margins then if City score 1st in the wkend the pressure will be immense on the players as City would be 1st in the moment. Win 3-0 today and we start the palace 1st and stay 1st even if we are drawing and City score. Bournemouth are in superb form right now and i see little chance of a large win fr City if they even win.

    Reply

  11. Eze and Odegaard (both on) it suggest we intend to open this lot up as early as in 1st half: Also this game is the biggest PL hurdle yet for most of our players > COYG!

    Reply

  13. The most important thing today is a win. Every other thing is a bonus. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

    Reply

    1. Yes. It’s been a long weekend waiting for kick off. But lots of fans need to calm down a bit now. Playing imbalance of creators instead of ball winners comes with dangers. Conceding first against low block still has to be a worry. Our team sheet means we need a fast start, or we could get into a mess.
      If we are behind, Just remember it’s not over till the last whistle.

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  14. Titles are decided by crazy things, Martinelli scored ONE premier league this season, Yes one and that one goal in the 93rd min vs City is what keeps us ahead of them today. Who knows maybe today Mosquera scores his 1st goal to open the scoring.

    Reply

  19. Just checked Burnley last games they concede lot of goals but mostly after 40 min. Might take some time to crack them.

    Reply

  21. Has to be better than this. Football by numbers? Too slow and poor quality from Eze and Odergaard. Haverz so far a waste of space.

    Reply

        1. We need to score a second in the next 20 minutes imo, Or it brings Burnley into the game like we allowed West Ham into it. We’ve wasted time and possession I think, against a very average defence and keeper.

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  29. After 30 minutes we started to get in the game.

    2nd half, please start with a blitz. Give it all for 10-15 minutes and I believe we will break them.

    NO SITTING BACK.

    Reply

  30. Havertz misunderstood a couple of good through balls from his teammates, but his aerial ability is very useful again in attacking set-pieces

    If Lewis-Skelly played instead of Eze, Calafiori could’ve got forward more often and might’ve scored or assisted from the final-third. But maybe Arteta wanted a more balanced midfield since there had been too many left-footed players in the starting line-up

    I think Eze and Trossard will be substituted after the sixtieth minute

    Reply

  32. It has to be said Burnley are poor. We are not moving the ball from the back quick enough. There is goals in this game, if Eze wakes up and Odergaard provides better quality. I do not think the front 5 are on the same wavelength. Personally I would take Eze off and put MLS on. I know he has scored but Haverz is just strolling around. Lets not let this game pass us by. Burnley have very little to offer.

    Reply

  33. Good game so far, I love the constant press and attack a bit unlucky with some game play and Saka should have gotten a pen. This is more like it. We need to get more more goals before Arteta takes off Eze or odegaard to go into his ‘defensive control’ style.
    But so far so good.
    COYG.

    Reply

  34. Is it part of a master plan Havertz isn’t no9 but in the Saka position? We’ve already got a Saka playing that. Can’t he go other way and bother Trossard?

    Reply

  35. 60mil down the drain…… Kai havertz scores again….. Set piece piece ole ole💪 4 more and we coast on. Now burnely will need to come out which opens up nicely for the attackers. We need to shot more though and please on target🎯

    Reply

  37. OT, the Daily Mail are reporting that Pep is quitting at the end of this season. Maybe he knows the outcome of the 115 charges.

    Reply

  38. From my point of view, it was a penalty. I do not see how it wasn’t given. Saka was going to tap it in. The only thing is they think Saka kicked his foot that was wrapped around Saka from the defender and thats where the doubt is. Its one of those. If given, it wouldn’t have been chalked off. Because it wasn’t, it wasn’t going to be given. But we move on and we have our first goal of many.

    Reply

    1. If it was other end Gary Neville will be going “oh oh Oh! He doesn’t get any of the ball.”
      Soon as he is Manchester Mare and not in football the better.

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  40. Burnley is going to come out hot…All Jackson has to say is” These guys are the reason we got relegated” and it’s on…🤣

    Reply

  41. Eze you’re much too casual at times… there are times you do need to work harder when we’re out of possession.

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  42. Good goal by havertz but he’s not clicking with the others making our final play worse. We need that 2nd goal quick.

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  50. Luckily Havertz’ force was minimal…but he was playing with fire high tackling the way he did… the nutter 🙁

    Reply

  53. I am afraid the midfield of Eze and Odergaard has not worked. Lack of quality from Odergaard and a lack of anything from Eze.

    Reply

  58. Rubbish football once again. Very lucky with VAR this season.
    Playing home to a relegated team with no manager, last home game and you are playing like that.

    Going to get thrashed by PSG playing like this.

    Reply

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