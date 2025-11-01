Confirmed Arsenal team to face Burnley – Saliba and Gabriel start

Arsenal travel to Burnley today in the Premier League as they look to maintain their impressive winning run, and this is the team chosen by Mikel Arteta to secure another three points.

Burnley, one of the promoted sides this season, has been performing well and is determined to secure their place in the top flight. The Clarets have won their last two matches, defeating Leeds United and Wolves while scoring five goals across those games. Their confidence is growing, and they will be eager to challenge Arsenal at home.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won all but one of its last ten competitive matches, the exception being a draw against Manchester City. This run demonstrates their consistency and quality, and the squad will be looking to ensure that the team selected for the fixture can secure another three points.

According to historical records, Burnley have only won one of the last ten meetings between the two sides, with Arsenal victorious on seven occasions. This record gives the Gunners reason for confidence, but they are aware that underestimating Burnley would be unwise. The Clarets’ recent form and determination mean that the match could still present challenges despite Arsenal’s current standing.

Arsenal will aim to combine tactical discipline with creativity to break down Burnley’s defence, while also maintaining concentration to prevent counter-attacks. Arteta’s side is experienced enough to handle a competitive promoted team, but the manager will likely emphasise the importance of taking the game seriously from the first minute.

Burnley’s resilience and recent performances show that they are capable of causing problems for any opponent. For Arsenal, maintaining focus and ensuring that all players execute their roles effectively will be crucial to extending their unbeaten run and continuing their pursuit of Premier League success.

With momentum on their side and a strong record against the Clarets, the Gunners will be eager to secure another win while respecting the challenge posed by a determined Burnley side.