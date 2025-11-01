Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Burnley – Saliba and Gabriel start

Arsenal travel to Burnley today in the Premier League as they look to maintain their impressive winning run, and this is the team chosen by Mikel Arteta to secure another three points.

Arsenal team v Burnley

Burnley, one of the promoted sides this season, has been performing well and is determined to secure their place in the top flight. The Clarets have won their last two matches, defeating Leeds United and Wolves while scoring five goals across those games. Their confidence is growing, and they will be eager to challenge Arsenal at home.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won all but one of its last ten competitive matches, the exception being a draw against Manchester City. This run demonstrates their consistency and quality, and the squad will be looking to ensure that the team selected for the fixture can secure another three points.

According to historical records, Burnley have only won one of the last ten meetings between the two sides, with Arsenal victorious on seven occasions. This record gives the Gunners reason for confidence, but they are aware that underestimating Burnley would be unwise. The Clarets’ recent form and determination mean that the match could still present challenges despite Arsenal’s current standing.

Arsenal will aim to combine tactical discipline with creativity to break down Burnley’s defence, while also maintaining concentration to prevent counter-attacks. Arteta’s side is experienced enough to handle a competitive promoted team, but the manager will likely emphasise the importance of taking the game seriously from the first minute.

Burnley’s resilience and recent performances show that they are capable of causing problems for any opponent. For Arsenal, maintaining focus and ensuring that all players execute their roles effectively will be crucial to extending their unbeaten run and continuing their pursuit of Premier League success.

With momentum on their side and a strong record against the Clarets, the Gunners will be eager to secure another win while respecting the challenge posed by a determined Burnley side.

      1. Dan
        Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games in the premier league, a run of almost 400 minutes without conceding, and have only let in three goals in 12 games all competitions.

        There is a strong belief now, this Arsenal juggernaut can play anyone and getting a result.

        Not sure where the contradiction came in

  2. No surprises, again Arsenal have to try to kill off the game as early as possible, that bench looks thin on attacking front. We don’t need a situation where we’re looking for a goal in the last 15 minutes with that bench, both our options lack the experience.

      1. I do hope am wrong but for me, Dowman is still unproven, Merino a box to box player who can score but lacks creativity, Nwaneri hasn’t proven he can win matches. But don’t get me wrong am not saying they’re incapable.

  4. We have 2 strikers, 2 wingers, 1 attacking mid injured and still able to put a strong front 4. Incredible diff from last season. If we had such depth in the last 3 seasons we would be champions.

  6. Here’s hoping we get a few early goals and can afford the luxury to take a few off at halftime, 2-0 Arsenal in my predictions so I hope I’m right for a change, my predictions lately have been awful! 😃

  7. Hopefully all our players are well rested and not being risked against Burnley.

    Hoping for 2 early goals and early subs

  8. No easy team in this league! good line up and hope for the 3 points. Feel like saka is on the double today, it’s been a while 😄

  9. 3 away games in a week, 3 games to battle through with a depleted and fatigued squad then we’ll have massive offensive reinforcements coming for the north london derby with Havertz, Odegaard, Madueke, Martinelli

    1. Could’ve rested players again today, Burnley is not on fire this season and our squad players are more than good enough. If the squads fatigued by 1 Nov then there’s only 1 person to look at

      Past 3 games were all home so all relative.

  10. No Kepa today even after singlehandedly leading Arsenal to the next round? Arsenal are truly wasting extraordinary talents.

