Confirmed Arsenal team to face Burnley – Unchanged team

Arsenal embarks on a journey to Burnley with the aim of securing three crucial points to sustain their title challenge. Mikel Arteta has unveiled the lineup he believes can clinch the victory.

Once, teams like Burnley posed a threat to Arsenal, given their style of play. However, that is no longer the case, and it would be quite surprising if Arteta’s men fail to secure maximum points today.

Certainly, Burnley is in a battle for Premier League survival, and in such situations, surprises can occur. Yet, as long as the players steer clear of complacency and stick to their game plan, victory against Burnley should be both expected and convincing.

Title contenders typically don’t stumble against relegation strugglers away from home. It would be disheartening to defeat Liverpool and thrash West Ham at the London Stadium, only to drop points against Burnley. Such a scenario is almost inconceivable and would indeed be a letdown for Arsenal.

  2. The klopp pity party is full on, won’t see any major var decisions going against them now. Nailed on pen on toney not given.

  7. Yes! Liverpool are looking set to collect all the maximum 3 points in their match away to Brentford this afternoon.
    But the only thing which I think the Gunners can do about the Liverpool win at Brentford. Is for the Gunners to wallop the Clarets by at least 0-4 away win by them in the match. By their so doing if the Gunners does it. Us will maintain our 3rd position in the standings.
    But us could move to 2nd in the table today above Man City IF Chelsea’s Cole Palmer carried out his threat to show Pep Guardiola the Citizens boss, what he has missed by his offloading him to Chelsea.
    So, let us hope for Chelsea’s direct sake and in-direct Arsenal’s sake. Palmer will carry out his threat to help his Chelsea club side force Man City to drop points in the Blues’ match against the Citizens at the Etihad later in the evening.
    Kudos to Arteta for his keeping a winning Gunners starting XI team to start the Burnley match.

  10. Looking all too comfy today. Need 1 more though to really relax….been there too many times where teams pull one back and we panic.

  13. I predicted a 4 – 0 win for Arsenal in this game. Still hoping for it to come true especially with Liverpool’s thumping of Brentford earlier today

  15. Havertz and Trossard anyone?
    I hope the referee keeps an eye on the fouls going in by Burnley.
    3-0 let’s see another 6-0 scoreline and WELL DONE the ladies!!

  16. Ridiculous I’m hearing 1 of the commentator saying how odegaard should be sent off for that tackle. Limited braincells detected

      2. Indeed. Glad the women are doing well i tuned out having followed before it was a virtue signal once all media started adopting nefarious tactics to inflate clicks/views (leading to situations i thought i’d forgotten a men’s game was on.) Wish them the best but i disapprove of those tactics with my feet.

  22. Oh what a goal from our scapegoat Havertz!!!
    How silly he is making his detractors look once again.
    Another great squad performance and STILL ten plus minutes to go!!
    COYG 😂😂😂😂😂

  24. 22 goals scored since the break, 3 conceded; +19 GD. Liverpool and City must be taking notice.

    We must not celebrate since according to pundits and rival fans and even some fans son the forum as they are cock sure City will win the league. I assume we all have to wait till the end of the season to be jubilant and show no emotion all season.

    Regardless of who wins the league, this kind of performance should fill every well-meaning fan with hope. Only cynics would complain at the moment.

