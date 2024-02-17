Confirmed Arsenal team to face Burnley – Unchanged team

Arsenal embarks on a journey to Burnley with the aim of securing three crucial points to sustain their title challenge. Mikel Arteta has unveiled the lineup he believes can clinch the victory.
Unchanged from last time out 👊
Once, teams like Burnley posed a threat to Arsenal, given their style of play. However, that is no longer the case, and it would be quite surprising if Arteta’s men fail to secure maximum points today.
Certainly, Burnley is in a battle for Premier League survival, and in such situations, surprises can occur. Yet, as long as the players steer clear of complacency and stick to their game plan, victory against Burnley should be both expected and convincing.
Title contenders typically don’t stumble against relegation strugglers away from home. It would be disheartening to defeat Liverpool and thrash West Ham at the London Stadium, only to drop points against Burnley. Such a scenario is almost inconceivable and would indeed be a letdown for Arsenal.
Jesus is still injured 😢 and Liverpool are running riot in Brentford
I would still prefer Trossard to Jesus
Trossard isn’t as tenacious as Jesus is at high-pressing and he loses the ball too often, but I could ignore his weaknesses if he keeps producing goals and assists
I think Jesus loses the ball more often, is almost always offside, and likes to fall without contact. He is also not as clinical as Trossard. But in terms of workrate, he is a pack horse.
Jesus loses the ball also
Trossard when playing in the middle of the park is when he loses the ball
Upfront he’s a magician
But Jesus has the tenacity and workrate
The klopp pity party is full on, won’t see any major var decisions going against them now. Nailed on pen on toney not given.
Very different looking bench today
Yeah.
No Jesus, no Tomiyasu, no Vieira – all players who were expected to return
Whatever the case Jesus is class!
Boom
Burnley tried to take out both Martinelli and saka in the same play. Need to put this game to bed early to avoid injuries.
Yes! Liverpool are looking set to collect all the maximum 3 points in their match away to Brentford this afternoon.
But the only thing which I think the Gunners can do about the Liverpool win at Brentford. Is for the Gunners to wallop the Clarets by at least 0-4 away win by them in the match. By their so doing if the Gunners does it. Us will maintain our 3rd position in the standings.
But us could move to 2nd in the table today above Man City IF Chelsea’s Cole Palmer carried out his threat to show Pep Guardiola the Citizens boss, what he has missed by his offloading him to Chelsea.
So, let us hope for Chelsea’s direct sake and in-direct Arsenal’s sake. Palmer will carry out his threat to help his Chelsea club side force Man City to drop points in the Blues’ match against the Citizens at the Etihad later in the evening.
Kudos to Arteta for his keeping a winning Gunners starting XI team to start the Burnley match.
Come on guys
Kill the game off
Should have been 2-0
Havertz trossard connection working well
Yes
They are linking up really well
Trossard even had a good chance
Should have been 3-0 u by now
Trossard missed a clear-cut chance again, but at least he forced Assignon to foul him
That is what i think is arteta plan with jesus havertz interchanging. Too bad he can’t stay fit
Looking all too comfy today. Need 1 more though to really relax….been there too many times where teams pull one back and we panic.
Let’s have another 3
The good news is Spuds didn’t make any shot on target and Wolves are leading
Why we need to bother about Tottenham??
who is sweet on the bench btw?
I predicted a 4 – 0 win for Arsenal in this game. Still hoping for it to come true especially with Liverpool’s thumping of Brentford earlier today
Hope you’re right
I actually thought Burnley might score but with Saka just scoring then I’m on shaky ground
Your wish is granted
I’m fearing a saka red card anytime he comes back to help white. Get that hat trick quickly and off u go bukayo.
We don’t need his hattrick, but we need him
So let’s sub him now only and replace him with Nelson
Havertz and Trossard anyone?
I hope the referee keeps an eye on the fouls going in by Burnley.
3-0 let’s see another 6-0 scoreline and WELL DONE the ladies!!
Ridiculous I’m hearing 1 of the commentator saying how odegaard should be sent off for that tackle. Limited braincells detected
Trossard are missing too many chances today
Generally his finishing is good but today don’t know what’s wrong with him
Pardon??? Lol
Hahaha
Trossard caught me at the wrong foot
Stole the words out of my mouth, was typing this when he scored
Finally Trossard got his goal
Well deserved goal for Trossard he has had a cracking game.
Can’t score, won’t score, no more!
The Women beat United. The men destroying Burnley. Tottenham losing. Come on Chelsea!!!!!
I hope Chelsea would do something
But Can’t see Chelsea getting anything from that game
Indeed. Glad the women are doing well i tuned out having followed before it was a virtue signal once all media started adopting nefarious tactics to inflate clicks/views (leading to situations i thought i’d forgotten a men’s game was on.) Wish them the best but i disapprove of those tactics with my feet.
Havertz is rubbish. Get rid quickly. Ooooops lol
Ha ha!
Oh what a goal from our scapegoat Havertz!!!
How silly he is making his detractors look once again.
Another great squad performance and STILL ten plus minutes to go!!
COYG 😂😂😂😂😂
He offers nothing going forward and makes us feel a player short whenever he starts games lol 😂😂
Patience is a virtue. HUmbleness too.
Angus, let’s hope those who have knocked Havertz from the very beginning will realize the truth of your words.
Unfortunately, I can’t see it happening.
The goal difference is looking impressive- it might be important later in the season
22 goals scored since the break, 3 conceded; +19 GD. Liverpool and City must be taking notice.
We must not celebrate since according to pundits and rival fans and even some fans son the forum as they are cock sure City will win the league. I assume we all have to wait till the end of the season to be jubilant and show no emotion all season.
Regardless of who wins the league, this kind of performance should fill every well-meaning fan with hope. Only cynics would complain at the moment.
Becoming more impressed with Kiwior with every match he plays. He is truly stepping up his game.