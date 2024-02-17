Confirmed Arsenal team to face Burnley – Unchanged team

Arsenal embarks on a journey to Burnley with the aim of securing three crucial points to sustain their title challenge. Mikel Arteta has unveiled the lineup he believes can clinch the victory.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 Unchanged from last time out 👊 COME ON YOU GUNNERS!! pic.twitter.com/6oo3HkXYdx — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 17, 2024

Once, teams like Burnley posed a threat to Arsenal, given their style of play. However, that is no longer the case, and it would be quite surprising if Arteta’s men fail to secure maximum points today.

Certainly, Burnley is in a battle for Premier League survival, and in such situations, surprises can occur. Yet, as long as the players steer clear of complacency and stick to their game plan, victory against Burnley should be both expected and convincing.

Title contenders typically don’t stumble against relegation strugglers away from home. It would be disheartening to defeat Liverpool and thrash West Ham at the London Stadium, only to drop points against Burnley. Such a scenario is almost inconceivable and would indeed be a letdown for Arsenal.