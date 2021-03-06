Confirmed Arsenal team to face Burnley – Chambers starts

With another gruelling trip to Athens coming up on Thursday, Mikel Arteta will have to pick his starting line-up carefully today so Arsenal can try and get a advantage over Olympiakos to take back to the Emirates.
But we also need a win today to keep our own momentum going, and this was Patrick’s Predicted Arsenal XI for today…
Leno
Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Aubameyang
Lacazette
I personally think we’ll see Pepe and Willian back with Saka to be rested a little, and maybe Holding to partner Gabriel so we can save the experience of Luiz for Thursday.
And I have a funny feeling that Partey won’t be playing the full 90 minutes and Arteta may start with Ceballos instead.
It is certainly good for our run-in they we have zero injuries at the momen, and it will be very interesting to see how Arteta uses the full squad to our advantage.
Well the team should be announced any second now, and……
Here it is!
📋 Today's team news at Turf Moor…
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 returns
🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 leads the attack
🏴 @CalumChambers95 starts
#️⃣ #BURARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 6, 2021
Leno, Chambers, Tierney, Luiz, Mari, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Willian, Aubameyang.
Subs: Ryan, Bellerin, Gabriel, Ceballos, Pepe, Holding, Lacazette, Eleney, Martinelli.
Good Line up
Bit surprised with inclusion of Chambers as RB Exclusion of Pépé..
But this should be able past Burnley comfortably..
A very strong lines up
The surprise of the day is chambers, it will be an interesting game with what I see as a full force line up…
Auba is a very strong bet to score with the players around him
What on Earth does Martinelli need to do to get a start? We will lose him in the summer.
Tell me about it, story of my life.
Hopefully Willian continues his recent decent form. Would have prefer pepe start though ahead of willian
Aubameyang scores some good goals against Burnley in the past. Hoping he does well together against some strong defenders in that Burnley team…
Where is Cedric? Nothing even on the bench. Injured or out for some personal reasons?
Lets hope chambers performs well today.
Coyg. Leggo..
Good to see some extra height at the back the with inclusion of Chambers as Burnley do tend to sling a lot of balls into the box.
Good point
Very good point Declan
Interesting to see where Willian will play??
As RW or LW
Our both wingers are very flexible..
They can switch Flanks at their will..
It will joyful to watch..
Welcome back, Chambers!! COYG
It’s that blue kit ☹
Let’s hope Andre Marriner and Kevin Friend (var) have a good game!
Let’s hope they aren’t even mentioned…best game a ref can have is anonymous 🦱
Very true, but a rarity these days!!!
It seems Cedric is not available.This should be first game for Chambers this season,please correct me if am wrong.
I believe Burnley’s LW isn’t quick, so Chambers would likely be okay at the RB position. Odegaard and Chambers will retrieve any ball possession loss from Saka
Forgot Chambers was alive 😆
Hoping for a good game
😂
This line up should get a win.
Is Xhaka a robot? The guy does not get any rest.
I would like to see Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette and Ceballos come in second half.
He doesn’t push himself much in all fairnes, hence why he rarely needs a rest.
MartinelliTheBench Are you being sarcastic.
Rarely gets injured also, SJ.. a robot?! 😜
I’m with you – would love to see those come on 👍
Season over ladies and gentlemen,stop watering dead flowers.Arsensl is certified midtable team under Arteta.If you think this novice manager will win the europa league you’re day dreaming.
“Season over ladies and gentlemen,stop watering dead flowers”
Well then stop commenting on dead flowers….
@lord Denning Stfu. You say nothing positive about Arsenal and Arteta. You only whine and whine like a little girl, it’s becoming so pathetic.
@gibson I know a better arsenal than this,We want our arsenal back, currently the team is a true reflection of Arteta as a player , certified midtable mediocrity.Im not watching the paint dry sorry.
Then get lost loser. We don’t need your pathetic negativity.
@Lord Denning we all want that arsenal also but we fail to understand that Arteta himself will not perform magic, we are in a process of rebuilding and it takes time to achieve what we all want, which is the success of our beloved club. I still do not trust Arteta but I’m willing to give him the benefit of doubt, the constant whining and bashing will only lead to ‘negativity’, and it’s not something we need right. We just need to support the club irrespective of where we are right now and hope that with time things will change for the better.
So you wont watch it but you will come and talk sh#t about it? Think you need a hobby bro, I recommend a bit of crochet 👍
A very relaxing pastime it is too😊
Haha SueP exactly it will help him find his happy place 😊
Big game for Willian, hopefully he can play as well as last week. Fancy a 3 nil to us.
Me too 👍
I think people just want to see some players play without reasoning the tactical decision behind being left out from the starting 11.
Why not Martinelli? May be bcos it will be physical match with Burnley today.
Pepe should have started ahead Willian? Pepe needs space to run but we all know Burnley will pack the Bus.
Ooh!Chambers?yes, cos Burnley will bank on area balls and set pieces to unsettle our defence line.
I think there may be other reasons from Arteta too but we hope it turns out well.
What do you think guys?
Akin, I agree with your reasoning which agrees with MA’s reasoning too. The thought of Bellerin facing high balls from Burnley, at corners esp, was frightening and is now not so , with the far tougher Chambers in his place.
Why do we have Chambers on our books? I know the fact that he’s starting makes this a strange time to ask.
I don’t think hes a bad player by any means but why do we even have him on our books. Recent managers have all overlooked him and he’s rarely even on the bench. Strange situation.
Emery didn’t overlook him. He was arguably our best defender until he got injured last year. Always felt he was unlucky this season not to get more game time. Hopefully he shines today.
Thrilled – and I DO NOT EXGAGGERATE- to see Bellerin dropped. Hope and pray this means he is on the way out and not just rested today.
He has been a long standing hole in our defence, not the only one of course but since Sokratis and Mustafi left, certainly the worst. Nice lad but bl—dy awful defender.
Chambers is a pleasant surprise today. Wishing him a solid game.
👍
Glad to be back family. We hope to pick 3 points today. God bless you all
👍
I take it then that lord denning wont be posting anything else today as he has stated he wont watch the game
COYG
Of course he will mate and not for the first time
Strong line-up, hoping for a good game as I missed the one against Leicester, coyg!
vydra vs luiz hold on 2 ur bog roll
Game on boys! Our rise to the top has begun.
Goooooooooal
Lovely from auba! Another assist from willian great to see 👌
Much better scoring early than conceding early 😁 lets keep this habit rather
Arteta got his first goal against Burley through Aubameyang.
Willian the new assist king 👑
Partey once again making the hard passes look so simple .
He-he-he
Burnley are getting hit by the train really really hard!
Auba ❤
Another hat-trick incoming😜
Burnley pressing won’t last 90 min
I find it really odd how we can go from so bad to so good and vice versa.
We seems play roughly 5 games really well then 5 games really poor….and repeat. Very strange
Lets hope this upswing last to the end of season.