Confirmed Arsenal team to face Burnley – Chambers starts

With another gruelling trip to Athens coming up on Thursday, Mikel Arteta will have to pick his starting line-up carefully today so Arsenal can try and get a advantage over Olympiakos to take back to the Emirates.

But we also need a win today to keep our own momentum going, and this was Patrick’s Predicted Arsenal XI for today…

Leno

Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Aubameyang

Lacazette

I personally think we’ll see Pepe and Willian back with Saka to be rested a little, and maybe Holding to partner Gabriel so we can save the experience of Luiz for Thursday.

And I have a funny feeling that Partey won’t be playing the full 90 minutes and Arteta may start with Ceballos instead.

It is certainly good for our run-in they we have zero injuries at the momen, and it will be very interesting to see how Arteta uses the full squad to our advantage.

Well the team should be announced any second now, and……

Here it is!

Leno, Chambers, Tierney, Luiz, Mari, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Willian, Aubameyang.

Subs: Ryan, Bellerin, Gabriel, Ceballos, Pepe, Holding, Lacazette, Eleney, Martinelli.