Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Partey starts

Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates this evening knowing they must pick up all three points and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

Arsenal could go three points clear of Liverpool and four clear of Manchester City with a win tonight. While both Liverpool and City will have games in hand, having points on the board is crucial. However, dropped points could prove catastrophic for Arsenal’s title chances, and the players, as well as Arteta, are fully aware of this.

Although Chelsea has not had the best of seasons, it would be a mistake to underestimate them as an easy team to beat. They came close to defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup at the weekend and have performed well against top teams this season. Therefore, it would be unwise for Arsenal to overlook the threat posed by the Blues.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team Arteta has selected and what your predicted score is.

  2. very pleased with the Arsenal XI named

    and even happier with the Chelsea XI

    Tomy welcome at LB could be crucial

    happy to see Partey get a start, and help us to a fats start

    Trossard the biggest surprise but has earned it, so good luck to him

    the rest select themselves

  5. Good lineup, glad to see Partey start, Tomiyasu is better choice than Zinchenko, and Trossard deserves to start based on his recent form.

    Have not seen the bench, but it should be strong with players able to come on and change the game.

  7. Cucurella will continue his ‘almost pocketing’ Saka like he does every year… …Which also includes some kicks on our Star Boy though

    But I think Cucurella knows how to handle Saka fairly well

    We can win today guys

    Hope Jackson’s brain-fart continues…Lol !

  11. We’ve been clamouring for Partey’s inclusion in the starting line-up. Arteta has granted our wish today. I hope the player justifies the faith of the fans and manager on him.
    COYG!

  13. Kudos to Arteta for his starting Partey tonight for against Chelsea. And also for his redeploying Havertz to the false nine striker role as they use to say. Hopefull, it will be kudos to Partey and Havertz at the end of the match. With Arsenal wallop Chelsea 4-0 at the end of the match encounter.
    One sub that I’ll like to see Arteta bring on for Trossard when he makes his substitutions later in the match. Is ESR to play at right wing. Instead of the usual Martinelli who hasn’t been impactful of late in matches for Arsenal when he had come on

  21. Another shocking decision against us, red card all the day long and twice on the wkend.

    Hooper on the special uae ref bonus?

