Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Partey starts

Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates this evening knowing they must pick up all three points and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.
🔙 Tomiyasu returns
⚖️ Partey in the middle
⚡️ Havertz leads the line
Let's seize the opportunity, Gunners 👊
Arsenal could go three points clear of Liverpool and four clear of Manchester City with a win tonight. While both Liverpool and City will have games in hand, having points on the board is crucial. However, dropped points could prove catastrophic for Arsenal’s title chances, and the players, as well as Arteta, are fully aware of this.
Although Chelsea has not had the best of seasons, it would be a mistake to underestimate them as an easy team to beat. They came close to defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup at the weekend and have performed well against top teams this season. Therefore, it would be unwise for Arsenal to overlook the threat posed by the Blues.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team Arteta has selected and what your predicted score is.
Fantastic team.
Come on you gunners.
very pleased with the Arsenal XI named
and even happier with the Chelsea XI
Tomy welcome at LB could be crucial
happy to see Partey get a start, and help us to a fats start
Trossard the biggest surprise but has earned it, so good luck to him
the rest select themselves
correction ‘fast start’
at least I didn’t write ‘farts start’
You just did.
😊
Nice surprise to se Partey start.
Good lineup. I hope the players turn up
Good lineup, glad to see Partey start, Tomiyasu is better choice than Zinchenko, and Trossard deserves to start based on his recent form.
Have not seen the bench, but it should be strong with players able to come on and change the game.
👍
Excellent team out there, no excuse for not winning tonight. COYG
Cucurella will continue his ‘almost pocketing’ Saka like he does every year… …Which also includes some kicks on our Star Boy though
But I think Cucurella knows how to handle Saka fairly well
We can win today guys
Hope Jackson’s brain-fart continues…Lol !
On paper, probably the strongest team, we have put out all year. As long as all are fit.
We have to put points on the board, its all we can do.
So, the impact sub(Trossard) starts. Seems Mikel has been dying in JA. COYG
“Spying on”, not dying in. My bad…
Only sad that we have to wait till now to see this line-up.
*had
We’ve been clamouring for Partey’s inclusion in the starting line-up. Arteta has granted our wish today. I hope the player justifies the faith of the fans and manager on him.
COYG!
Looks like a great line up! Must win, a draw or loss here likely ends our title challenge
Kudos to Arteta for his starting Partey tonight for against Chelsea. And also for his redeploying Havertz to the false nine striker role as they use to say. Hopefull, it will be kudos to Partey and Havertz at the end of the match. With Arsenal wallop Chelsea 4-0 at the end of the match encounter.
One sub that I’ll like to see Arteta bring on for Trossard when he makes his substitutions later in the match. Is ESR to play at right wing. Instead of the usual Martinelli who hasn’t been impactful of late in matches for Arsenal when he had come on
No Palmer and a make shift back 4, we have to pull this off no excuses!
Lovely finish Trossard from Rice
The goalkeeping was decidedly lacking
Great start! This line up just gives you confidence!
No letting the foot off the pedal please
Superb start now lets kill this game before chelsea becomes a nuisance.
Great Start COYG!
Surely that could be a red? I never advocate for players to get sent off but that was very dangerous
Jackson should be RED. Awful challenge.
Another shocking decision against us, red card all the day long and twice on the wkend.
Hooper on the special uae ref bonus?
A pity Havertz didn’t have a go himself, but the pass nearly came off
A good start so far from the team
Yeah needed to be released earlier. We are letting them into this game a bit now