Confirmed Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Partey starts

Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates this evening knowing they must pick up all three points and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🔙 Tomiyasu returns

⚖️ Partey in the middle

⚡️ Havertz leads the line Let's seize the opportunity, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/aOiWCkh43k — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2024

Arsenal could go three points clear of Liverpool and four clear of Manchester City with a win tonight. While both Liverpool and City will have games in hand, having points on the board is crucial. However, dropped points could prove catastrophic for Arsenal’s title chances, and the players, as well as Arteta, are fully aware of this.

Although Chelsea has not had the best of seasons, it would be a mistake to underestimate them as an easy team to beat. They came close to defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup at the weekend and have performed well against top teams this season. Therefore, it would be unwise for Arsenal to overlook the threat posed by the Blues.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team Arteta has selected and what your predicted score is.